WAFB

2 teens injured in shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were injured in a shooting that happened after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officers responded to the scene on Timberside Drive. Police did not have details about the extent of the victim’s injuries. This...
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Highland Road at Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are reporting a Sunday (December4) evening crash on Highland Road at Siegen Lane. The incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
WAFB

Man identified in deadly shooting on St Katherine Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been identified after a deadly shooting on the morning of Sunday, Dec 4. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. on St. Katherine Avenue.
WAFB

BRPD: 3 juveniles arrested following chase, 3 others still on the run

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said six people were involved in a chase that began around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the six people were in an unauthorized vehicle on South 17th Street and refused to stop for officers. Police said...
theadvocate.com

Traffic Alert: Crash at O'Neal Lane & George O'Neal Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday, December 4 crash on O’Neal Lane and George O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 7:12 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
cenlanow.com

Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe

LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly shooting off Scenic Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday, Dec. 3. Police said Duquares Smith, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, which is off Scenic Highway, just before 11:15 a.m. There is currently no...
brproud.com

One injured in Sunday afternoon Greenwell Street apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area first responders were called to the scene of an apartment fire on Greenwell Street near Winchester Avenue Sunday (December 4) afternoon. Officials say the fire occurred at 5365 Greenwell Street and one person was injured in the incident. First responders with the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor

Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales

Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
brproud.com

2 dogs die in Baton Rouge house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, Dec. 2. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes. The...

