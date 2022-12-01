Read full article on original website
2 teens injured in shooting, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were injured in a shooting that happened after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officers responded to the scene on Timberside Drive. Police did not have details about the extent of the victim’s injuries. This...
brproud.com
2 teens shot, sent to hospital in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported on Timberside Drive. The police say two juveniles were shot and injured. Emergency officials say two teenagers were sent to the hospital. This is...
brproud.com
Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Highland Road at Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are reporting a Sunday (December4) evening crash on Highland Road at Siegen Lane. The incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Man identified in deadly shooting on St Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been identified after a deadly shooting on the morning of Sunday, Dec 4. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. on St. Katherine Avenue.
BRPD: 3 juveniles arrested following chase, 3 others still on the run
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said six people were involved in a chase that began around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the six people were in an unauthorized vehicle on South 17th Street and refused to stop for officers. Police said...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say
Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
brproud.com
3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash at O’Neal Lane & George O’Neal Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday, December 4 crash on O’Neal Lane and George O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 7:12 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Man found shot to death on St. Katherine Avenue Sunday morning
The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Coroner's Office confirmed Sunday (December 4) that a man was shot and killed earlier that morning.
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash in Ascension Parish Town (Ascension Parish town, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Ascension Parish Town. Firefighters stated that the crash happened due to the dense fog at around 10:30 p.m. 22 people were involved in a pileup crash on an Airline highway, according to the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department.
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
cenlanow.com
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
Louisiana Woman Dies in December 2 Camper Fire, Authorities Still Investigating the Cause
Louisiana Woman Dies in December 2 Camper Fire, Authorities Still Investigating the Cause. Gonzales, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) revealed on December 2, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly camper fire in Gonzales, Louisiana that claimed the life of a female occupant. According to...
wbrz.com
Crime prevention board aims to curb violence in BR neighborhood, helped police catch burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE - Members of the Forest Oak and Windsor Place Crime Prevention and Beautification Board met Saturday with law enforcement to discuss upcoming changes to the neighborhood, all of which aim to strengthen the fight against violent crime. The group has been working on crime prevention for the past...
BRPD investigating deadly shooting off Scenic Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday, Dec. 3. Police said Duquares Smith, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, which is off Scenic Highway, just before 11:15 a.m. There is currently no...
brproud.com
One injured in Sunday afternoon Greenwell Street apartment fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area first responders were called to the scene of an apartment fire on Greenwell Street near Winchester Avenue Sunday (December 4) afternoon. Officials say the fire occurred at 5365 Greenwell Street and one person was injured in the incident. First responders with the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension, Gonzales agencies assist with arrest of suspected drug distributor
Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales Police officers assisted the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office with a search warrant at a Gonzales apartment complex during an investigation into an alleged fentanyl and heroin distributor. According to a news release, EBRSO narcotics with the assistance of Baton Rouge DEA conducted an...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales
Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
brproud.com
2 dogs die in Baton Rouge house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, Dec. 2. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes. The...
