Tracking Tennessee football's activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Grant Ramey
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Tracking all of Tennessee football’s activity in the NCAA Transfer Portal following the end of the regular season:

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN TIGHT END MILES CAMPBELL

Miles Campbell, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound redshirt freshman tight end out of Douglasville, Ga., announced his intentions to enter the portal on December 1. He played four games before redshirting in 2021, primarily on special teams. He played 13 snaps against UT Martin this season, but missed time the last two years while dealing with injuries.

Campbell is a former three-star prospect out of South Paulding High School. He was by the On3 Consensus as the No. 440 overall player in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 18 tight end in the class and the No. 34 overall player in the state of Georgia.

Redshirt senior Princeton Fant led Tennessee’s tight ends this season with 20 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed six times as a fullback for 17 yards and five more touchdowns and even threw a 66-yard touchdown on a trick play against UT Martin on his only pass attempt of the season. Redshirt senior Jacob Warren, who still has a year of eligibility remaining should he choose to use it, caught 12 passes for 163 yards.

The Vols have a commitment from four-star tight end Ethan Davis and have also offered Shorter University tight end Kyle Morlock, who was a two-time Division II All-American. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Morlock has other offers from LSU, Oklahoma, Tulane, Illinois, Florida State and Missouri among others.

REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE RUNNINGB BACK LEN’NETH WHITEHEAD

Len’Neth Whitehead, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder out of Athens Academy in Athens, Ga., entered the portal on November 30. He struggled to stay healthy during his time with the Vols. He played in six games last season, rushing 32 times for 2017 yards and two touchdowns, but missed time due to injury.

Whitehead was sidelined by a foot injury during his senior year of high school and was still in the rehab process when he enrolled at Tennessee. His freshman season ended with a shoulder injury. His sophomore season was slowed by injuries, too.

An upper-body injury in August required surgery that ended his redshirt sophomore season during fall camp.

Whitehead was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, ranked No. 191 overall, No. 22 among running back and No. 20 out of the state of Georgia.

FRESHMAN RUNNING BACK JUSTIN WILLIAMS-THOMAS

Justin Williams-Thomas, the 6-foot, 210-pound freshman running back, entered the portal on November 30. He appeared in three games for the Vols this season, rushing 11 times for 37 yards.

Williams-Thomas had three rushes for six yards against Ball State in the season opener on September 1. He had five carries for 22 yards in the 63-6 win over Akron on September 17 and had three carries for nine yards against UT Martin on October 22.

Williams-Thomas was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, picking Tennessee over Auburn. He was ranked No. 235 overall in the On3 Consensus, was the No. 16 running back in the class and the No. 27 overall prospect out of the state of Georgia, where he attended East Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga.

REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE WIDE RECEIVER JIMMY CALLOWAY

Jimmy Calloway, who entered the portal on November 30, never found his footing at Tennessee. He finished his career with the Vols with just nine receptions over three seasons, totaling 124 yards and a touchdown. This season, Calloway had two catches for 20 yards. His career highlight was a 44-yard touchdown pass against Pitt last season at Neyland Stadium.

REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE WIDE RECEIVER JIMMY HOLIDAY

Jimmy Holiday the first Tennessee player to announce his intentions to enter the portal this offseason on November 30, spent three season with the Vols. The Mississippi native arrived on campus as a quarterback and was quickly moved to receiver. As a freshman in 2020, Holiday had one jet sweep rush for six yards. In 2021 he had one catch and five kickoff returns.

This season Holiday had five catches, including a touchdown, in mop-up duty against Ball State and UT-Martin. He has been a key part of special teams. Holiday averaged 20 yards per kickoff return this fall on 14 returns and had a long of 61 against Florida.

In coverage, Holiday was a key part on kickoff and punt teams downing several punts inside the 20-yard line. As a gunner he helped the punt coverage unit be one of the best, with Tennessee giving up just five yards per punt return this season.

TENNESSEE OFFERS IN THE PORTAL

TIGHT END KYLE MORLOCK — SHORTER UNIVERSITY

Kyle Morlock, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end out of Rome, Ga., was a two-time Division II All-American at Shorter University. He caught 51 passes for 808 yards during his time at Shorter.

His scholarship offers so far include Tennessee alongside LSU, Oklahoma, Tulane, Illinois, Florida State, Liberty, Pitt, North Carolina State, Missouri, Georgia Southern and Sam Houston State.

