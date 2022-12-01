ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Kirby Smart gives AD Mitchell update ahead of SEC Championship

By Jake Rowe
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZM8gE_0jU6eGb700
Photo by Tony Walsh

Georgia’s pass-catching corps might be, could be, possibly be back to full strength when it takes on No. 14 LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship game. According to Kirby Smart, sophomore wideout AD Mitchell has gotten in even more work this week.

“He’s been able to do some practice stuff,” Smart said of Mitchell after first pointing out that this week was similar to previous. “He’s been able to go out there and rep. The hopes are that he’ll be able to contribute.”

First and foremost, AD Mitchell is doing more than previous weeks because he’s practicing consistently and it’s not just drill work. Secondly, the fact that Smart is talking contribution rather than having him able to play is another key comment.

His return to the field could come in the same place where he played his last full game. Georgia takes on LSU in the SEC Championship game on Saturday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The last time the Mitchell was healthy for more than one or two plays in a game was in the Bulldogs season opening win over Oregon, also in Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

It looked like Georgia might get AD Mitchell back last week against Georgia Tech. The sophomore wideout dressed out vs. Georgia Tech. He warmed up with the team and came onto the field on 4th and short, lining up at wideout.

According to Smart, AD Mitchell feels like he tweaked the ankle in the few plays he saw the field against Auburn in October. Those plays did way more harm than good if that is the case because AD Mitchell hasn’t been on the field for a play, decoy or not, since.

AD Mitchell was projected as Georgia’s No. 1 wideout coming into the season and he got off to a great start. He caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. But Georgia got the ball first the following week against Samford and threw to AD Mitchell in the flat on the first play from scrimmage. That’s when he suffered the ankle injury.

Georgia got major contributions from AD Mitchell a season ago. He caught 29 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns with two of those scores coming in Georgia’s wins over Michigan and Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Bulldog fans won’t soon forget Mitchell’s go-ahead 40-yard touchdown against Alabama in the National Championship.

The Bulldogs have managed to field one of the nation’s most efficient and productive offenses in 2022 even without AD Mitchell. Stetson Bennett is the first UGA quarterback to surpass 3,000 yards in a season since 2013. Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey each have over 700 yards of total offense on the season and Kenny McIntosh is over 1,000 total yards.

Comments / 1

Fredrick Meredith
3d ago

Really odd how Georgia is consistently banged up at the WR position and it ALWAYS seems to be the starter at the X position in Georgias Offense that are hit the hardest. I know that Georgia practices really hard but if that's the case, why are other positions not as adversely affected. Just really odd.

Reply
2
Related
fox5atlanta.com

UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family

ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?

ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
The Spun

Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
dawgnation.com

Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage

ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
saturdaytradition.com

Darron Lee, former OSU star, reacts to No. 4 seed and CFP matchup vs. Georgia

Darron Lee knows all about playing in the College Football Playoff for Ohio State. He also knows about being an underdog against a vaunted SEC foe. Lee was a member of the 2014 Buckeyes squad that rolled to a hot end to the season and into the Playoff. That pitted Ohio State against top-seed Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, a game that featured the Buckeyes as underdogs.
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: Kirk Herbstreit previews Ohio State vs. Georgia, OSU 'redemption' potential

The final College Football Playoff rankings saw Ohio State sneak into the last spot at No. 4 to face top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl after USC lost the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday against Utah, 47-24, and Kirk Herbstreit believes the Buckeyes have a real chance at redemption. OSU's lone loss this season came Nov. 26 against Michigan, 45-23, and the No. 2 Wolverines take on third-ranked TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn suffers decommitment from talented defensive lineman

Auburn suffered a decommitment from a talented defensive lineman who committed to the Tigers in September. Jamarrion Harkless is a 3-star defensive lineman out of Lexington, Kentucky (Frederick Douglass) and coming off a state championship his team won on Saturday night. He wrote on social media that it was an unfortunate decision, but that everything happens for a reason.
DawgsDaily

ESPN College Gameday Makes Picks for SECCG

Championship weekend has officially arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers. A win this weekend for Georgia would go a long way as they would ...
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
Scorebook Live

Gainsville survives Roswell to advance to 6A state finals

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA – With Roswell one yard and an extra point away from tying the game with under one minute remaining, the Gainesville defense made a stand. With a spot in the Class AAAAAA state finals on the line, the Red Elephants forced back-to-back stops on defense after the Hornets got ...
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune." Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round. With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions

Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
WSB Radio

Warnock, Walker last minute campaigning before Tuesday’s runoff

Some last minute campaigning ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Walker hosted a rally in Loganville., while Warnock is campaigning in Athens and Gainesville. Warnock also hosted a virtual campaign with where he garnered support from singer, Stevie Wonder. The runoff election is set...
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy