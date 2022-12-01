Kirby Smart gives AD Mitchell update ahead of SEC Championship

Photo by Tony Walsh

Georgia’s pass-catching corps might be, could be, possibly be back to full strength when it takes on No. 14 LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship game. According to Kirby Smart, sophomore wideout AD Mitchell has gotten in even more work this week.

“He’s been able to do some practice stuff,” Smart said of Mitchell after first pointing out that this week was similar to previous. “He’s been able to go out there and rep. The hopes are that he’ll be able to contribute.”

First and foremost, AD Mitchell is doing more than previous weeks because he’s practicing consistently and it’s not just drill work. Secondly, the fact that Smart is talking contribution rather than having him able to play is another key comment.

His return to the field could come in the same place where he played his last full game. Georgia takes on LSU in the SEC Championship game on Saturday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The last time the Mitchell was healthy for more than one or two plays in a game was in the Bulldogs season opening win over Oregon, also in Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

It looked like Georgia might get AD Mitchell back last week against Georgia Tech. The sophomore wideout dressed out vs. Georgia Tech. He warmed up with the team and came onto the field on 4th and short, lining up at wideout.

According to Smart, AD Mitchell feels like he tweaked the ankle in the few plays he saw the field against Auburn in October. Those plays did way more harm than good if that is the case because AD Mitchell hasn’t been on the field for a play, decoy or not, since.

AD Mitchell was projected as Georgia’s No. 1 wideout coming into the season and he got off to a great start. He caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. But Georgia got the ball first the following week against Samford and threw to AD Mitchell in the flat on the first play from scrimmage. That’s when he suffered the ankle injury.

Georgia got major contributions from AD Mitchell a season ago. He caught 29 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns with two of those scores coming in Georgia’s wins over Michigan and Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Bulldog fans won’t soon forget Mitchell’s go-ahead 40-yard touchdown against Alabama in the National Championship.

The Bulldogs have managed to field one of the nation’s most efficient and productive offenses in 2022 even without AD Mitchell. Stetson Bennett is the first UGA quarterback to surpass 3,000 yards in a season since 2013. Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey each have over 700 yards of total offense on the season and Kenny McIntosh is over 1,000 total yards.