Trail Blazers cheer on Gary Payton II while jersey number retired at Salt Lake CC
Gary Payton II’s smile told the story. The Trail Blazers guard stood at midcourt with family, friends and members of the Salt Lake Community College community while holding a framed certificate and watching his No. 1 jersey number go up as the first ever retired by the Bruins program.
Anfernee Simons sets absurd Blazers scoring record not even Damian Lillard ever touched
Anfernee Simons exploded in the first half of the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Utah Jazz on Friday. In the process, he made franchise history that not even Damian Lillard has been able to achieve. The 23-year-old Simons scored 33 points for Portland in the first two quarters...
Watch: Rudy Gobert ejected for tripping Thunder's Williams
Gobert clearly tripped the Thunder forward and was ejected.
Video: Stephen A. Smith's Live Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Game-Saving Play
Stephen A. Smith was hyped after watching Russell Westbrook's pivotal play late in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
Floyd Mayweather Says He Offered $2 Billion For NBA Franchise Amid Ongoing Effort To Buy A Team
Floyd Mayweather is looking to become NBA owner in Seattle or Las Vegas.
Williamson powers Pelicans past Popovich-less Spurs, 117-99
Zion Williamson had 30 points and matched a career high with 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans rolled to a 117-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, who were without coach Gregg Popovich
5 reasons Anthony Davis absolutely belongs in the NBA MVP discussion
Anthony Davis firmly belongs in the 2022-23 NBA MVP conversation. A few more historically dominant performances in Los Angeles Lakers victories and he may suddenly find himself in pole position. On Sunday, AD dropped 55 points (the second-most of his career) on 22-of-30 shooting (9-of-9 from the free-throw line), 17 rebounds and 3 blocks as […] The post 5 reasons Anthony Davis absolutely belongs in the NBA MVP discussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (calf) starting Sunday night for Portland; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Damian Lillard will start Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Justise Winslow back to the bench.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green's heckler matches his $25K fine
Draymond Green got a $25K fine for cursing at a fan. Today, the fan fined himself the same amount. A fan named Alykhan Reymatullah, the founder of a video recruiting startup announced on Twitter that he was the man Green was yelling at. He disagreed with the fine, saying they "were just having fun," and offered to match Green's fine with a charitable donation to the organization of his choice.
“Anthony Davis is the most SKILLED power forward to ever touch the damn basketball” — what's wrong with Kendrick Perkins’ wild take
Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kevin McHale, Dirk Nowitzki and Charles Barkley might have something to say about that.
Trail Blazers 116, Jazz 111: Four Unvarnished Takeaways
The Utah Jazz fall at home to the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to take on the Houston Rockets in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Toyota Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a 76ers-Rockets prediction and pick, laid out below. Philadelphia has lost two...
NBA Odds: Clippers vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/5/2022
The Los Angeles Clippers will travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Monday night NBA matchup at the Spectrum Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Clippers-Hornets prediction and pick, laid out below. Los Angeles has...
Kristaps Porzingis has nothing but love for Anthony Davis after 55-point explosion in Lakers win vs. Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers are slowly making their climb atop the Western Conference, and it’s all thanks to the ridiculous performances from Anthony Davis as of late. Davis’ latest masterpiece was a 55-point explosion in a 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards, with Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, and the rest of the Wizards’ interior defense […] The post Kristaps Porzingis has nothing but love for Anthony Davis after 55-point explosion in Lakers win vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving opens up on Jaylen Brown’s support during 8-game suspension
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving received support from numerous NBA players during his eight-game suspension early this season, but none were more vocal than Jaylen Brown. The Celtics star backed Irving numerous times after Brooklyn suspended the guard for his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to an antisemitic film, saying he did not feel his former teammate is antisemitic.
RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have been a much better team since they’ve gotten the entire crew back. Kevin Durant and Co. have now won its last four games as well as seven out of their last nine outings. Be that as it may, this recent resurgence has not stopped the front office from trying to fortify […] The post RUMOR: Nets ‘touched base’ on trade for star big man to pair with Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Davis scores 44, LeBron passes Magic as Lakers beat Bucks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Davis and LeBron James tore apart the NBA’s top-rated defense and gave Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee. Davis scored a season-high 44 points and James passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list Friday night in the Lakers’ thrilling 133-129 victory over the Bucks. It marked Ham’s first game in Milwaukee since taking over as Lakers coach after working as an assistant on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff from 2018-22. Ham and Budenholzer shared a big hug before the game.
Kyrie Irving reacts to being ‘free agent’ amidst Nike drama
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving faced a lot of criticism for his support of an antisemitic film, resulting in a suspension, and to boot, he lost his sponsorship with Nike, who was just about to release his brand new sneaker. The company parting ways with Kyrie became official on Monday and the Nets star reacted […] The post Kyrie Irving reacts to being ‘free agent’ amidst Nike drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julius Randle has plenty of jokes after travel-fest in Knicks win vs. Cavs
The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers were locked in a battle reminiscent of the early 2000s as both teams struggled to get into a rhythm throughout the night. The referees became particularly whistle-happy, as they called a season-high 13 traveling infractions that just sapped every sort of chance for either team to get into […] The post Julius Randle has plenty of jokes after travel-fest in Knicks win vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Clint Capela (foot) available for Hawks on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela will play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Capela was listed questionable to play due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court versus Nikola Jokic and Co. Our models project Capela for...
