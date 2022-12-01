ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Margarita Levieva & Sandrine Holt Join Disney+ Series

Margarita Levieva (The Deuce) and Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) are set for major roles opposite Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel's upcoming revival series on Disney+, sources tell Deadline. Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Cox's title character Daredevil, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, who is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. D'Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. Details about Levieva and Holt character are being kept under wraps; I hear they may be playing love interests for the...
Apple Insider

How to use background sounds in macOS Ventura

This lesser-known background sounds feature in macOS Ventura can help you relax and focus, so you can increase your productivity while at your desk. Here's how to set it up. Working from home or...
Apple Insider

The best New York subway apps for iPhone and iPad in 2022

When it comes to visiting the Big Apple, hitting the trains is essentially unavoidable. With youriPhone and the appropriate App, it's easy to figure it out. In this article, we downloaded and tested two...
Apple Insider

Apple considering shift of some iPad production into India

As Apple continues to diversify not just its supply chain but manufacturing as well, the company may be eyeing India for some of itsiPad production. Apple has ongoing discussions with officials in India about...
Apple Insider

Apple's mixed-reality headset rumored to arrive in late 2023

Apple's in-development mixed-reality headset could see its launch pushed back from early 2023 to later in the year, indicates analystMing-Chi Kuo, with software issues causing an extended delay. Apple's long-rumored and highly anticipated first...
Tyla

Parents share genius Elf On The Shelf ideas ahead of 1 December

If you're a parent, one of the most wonderful (and admittedly challenging) times of the year has just arrived. That is, of course, the month of December, which means you've got 25 nights of planning to do if your kids partake in Elf on the Shelf. Elf on the Shelf...
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Ultra is back on sale at Amazon, delivers by Christmas

Save $50 on the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon, with multiple styles available for delivery by Christmas. Amazon's Apple Watch Ultra sale knocks $50 off styles with the Ocean Band — with delivery...
Apple Insider

New AirPods Pro extend Apple's wireless earbud market dominance

Apple's launch of the second-generationAirPods Pro helped extend its lead in the "True Wireless Stereo" market in the third quarter, according to new market research data. Apple's AirPods lineup has dominated the TWS market...
Apple Insider

Home+ 6, Aqara T1 Pro, Eufy debacle & several HomeKit mini reviews

We highlight the updated Home+ app, go hands on with the Aqara T1 Pro, and run through several mini reviews on this week'sHomekit Insider Podcast. The wonderful Home+ app has been updated this week...
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro lead time shortening, but has much room for improvement

Supplies of theiPhone 14 Pro models have improved and moderated lead times for getting into the hands of customers, JP Morgan's tracker indicates, but lead times will continue to be a focus throughout December.
Apple Insider

Daily deals Dec. 5: $499 2022 iPad Air, $229 Apple Watch SE, $199 AirPods Pro 2, more

Monday's best deals include discounted refurbished iMacs, $100 off an OWC 10-port Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock, $100 off a Mac mini, and much more. Every day, AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts...
Apple Insider

Flash deals: 16-inch MacBook Pro falls to $1,989, 1TB model $2,289

These weekend flash deals offer exclusive discounts of up to $510 off 16-inch MacBook Pro models in addition to $80 off AppleCare. The exclusive deals can be activated with promo code APINSIDER using this...
Apple Insider

Holiday Gift Guide: best stocking stuffer ideas under $20 for Mac fans

With the holidays fast approaching, here are some great value gifts for Mac users that you can purchase for $20 or less. The end of 2022 is coming up rapidly, and you have a...
Apple Insider

Amazon's $199 AirPods Pro 2 deal returns, AirPods Max drop to $439

Amazon's AirPods deals deliver the best prices this weekend, with AirPods Pro 2 back on sale for $199.99 and AirPods Max getting a new $110 discount. Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple AirPods...
Apple Insider

Victrola Music Edition 2 review: Fill your small space with big sound

Victrola's new Bluetooth speaker makes a strong showing, offering impressive sound quality in a small package, perfect for hanging out on your desk near yourMac. Victrola, known for its affordable modern turntables, has finally...

