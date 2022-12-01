Read full article on original website
HABS PROSPECT LANE HUTSON INTERVIEWED WITH AN 'ORIGINAL 6' RIVAL MULTIPLE TIMES BEFORE DRAFT
Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson is having one of the best draft+1 years we've seen for a defenceman in the NCAA in the last 25 years or so. After a three assist night on Friday, Hutson now has 17 points (six goals , 11 assists) in 14 games and is doing so while playing on the second d-pairing as well as the second powerplay unit for Boston University.
CANADIENS' JOEL EDMUNDSON EJECTED FOR CROSS-CHECKING ZACH HYMAN
Early in the second period of Saturday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers, Habs defenceman Joel Edmundson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Zach Hyman. Edmundson and Hyman were going into the corner for the puck, but the Canadiens blue liner got his...
CRAIG BERUBE SAYS JORDAN BINNINGTON'S ANTICS HAVE TO STOP, 'JUST PLAY GOAL'
Jordan Binnington has had quite the week. On top of losing his past four starts, the Blues' goaltender has found his name in headlines thanks to his behavior on more than one occasion. On Thursday, Binnington tried to check Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal, at which he failed terrifically. Then...
INSIDER BELIEVES THE CANUCKS ARE HEADING TOWARDS A 'DISMANTLING'
Following the Brock Boeser fiasco from Saturday night, Elliotte Friedman believes there could be a larger story afoot here. Boeser has already received permission to discuss a trade with other teams, but that could be the tip of the iceberg. The Canucks are in a terrible position. They are strapped...
PATRIK LAINE SNIPES HIS FORMER TEAM IN HIS FIRST GAME BACK FROM INJURY
Even though the Columbus Blue Jackets stink out loud, the connection of Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine was always going to be special. Unfortunately, Patrik Laine is one of many Jackets' players to fall prey to injury in the early goings of 2022-23. In his first game back, he looked...
BROCK BOESER HURT BY DECISION, EXECUTION OF HEALTHY SCRATCH ON 'HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER' NIGHT
Brock Boeser rode an emotional roller coaster on Saturday night. The Canucks sniper was a healthy scratch against the Coyotes after a poor start to the season; a very poor start. Shortly before the game's start, we learned that Boeser was, in fact, playing - but only because of an...
VICIOUS SUCKER-PUNCH LEADS TO SUSPENSION IN THE SHL (VIDEO)
A hard sucker-punch during a game in the Swedish Hockey League over the weekend has led to a three game suspension for Thomas Schemitsch of the Malmo Redhawks. In a game against Orebro, Schemitsch was jostling for position behind the net with Linus Öberg. With no warning, Schemitsch delivered a hard punch to the face of Oberg while his glove was still on, knocking him to the ice. He was booted from the game for his actions. In the video below, the referee makes the call in Swedish, but you can hear him say the word sucker-punch in English before he's done.
ANDREAS ATHANASIOU ROASTS JACOB TROUBA AFTER HUGE HIT SATURDAY NIGHT
When asked about Jacob Trouba's monstrous hit on Saturday night, Andreas Athanasiou didn't hold back when talking about the New York Rangers' captain. Athanasiou basically said that Trouba is overpaid, and the only way he can live up to his $8 million contract is to hurt other players. He said Trouba has a history of hitting people up high - which, let's face it, he does - and that he deliberately tries to hurt people.
TROUBA LANDS HUGE HIT ON ANDREAS ATHANASIOU, FIGHTS JONATHAN TOEWS IN RESPONSE
New York Rangers' captain Jacob Trouba has had just about enough of his team's mediocre season. In signature Trouba fashion, he landed a huge hit on Chicago Blackhawks' forward Andreas Athanasiou. Hawks captain Jonathan Toews immediately challenged Trouba for the hit. Following the hit and the fight, Trouba yelled at...
ERIK KALLGREN HONOURS MAPLE LEAFS LEGEND BORJE SALMING WITH NEW MASK
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren, who is currently with their AHL affiliate, is honour a franchise legend and fellow countryman, Borje Salming, who passed away recently, with a new mask. The mask was done by DaveArt, who has designed masks for several goaltenders in the National Hockey League. On...
BROCK BOESER REPORTEDLY HAS PERMISSION TO TALK TO OTHER NHL TEAMS
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser was orignially supposed to be healthy scratch for Saturday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes, but due to a minor injury to Dakota Joshua, the 25-year-old's services were needed. There's a growing sense that the Canucks and Boeser will part ways at some point leading...
LIGHTNING GET HUGE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF SATURDAY'S GAME VS TORONTO
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set for a divisional matchup on Saturday night with the Toronto Maple Leafs and will be doing so by getting a huge boost to their lineup. After missing the first 23 games of the 2022-23 campaign, Anthony Cirelli will make his season debut on Saturday night. The 25-year-old led the stretches at the morning skate and given stick taps by his teammates.
BINNINGTON RECEIVES 10 MINUTE MISCONDUCT FOR ''INCITING''
St. Louis Blues' netminder Jordan Binnington has always been known for his feistiness. Just two nights ago, he unsuccessfully attempted to hit Carolina Hurricanes' captain, Jordan Staal. Well, Binnington's antics continued Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. At the end of the first period, Binnington subtly interfered with Penguins' forward...
TKACHUK AND TROUBA DROP THE MITTS IN FIGHT BETWEEN CAPTAINS ON BROADWAY
Late in the second period during Friday's game between the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators, fans were treated to a fight between team captains Jacob Trouba and Brady Tkachuk. It's unclear what started the fight, but it's safe to say it might be the best one we'll see this...
JAKUB VORACEK DISCUSSES CURRENT HEALTH SITUATION AND RUMOURS OF POSSIBLE EARLY RETIREMENT
NHL veteran Jakub Voracek is attempting to set the record straight. The 33-year-old member of the Columbus Blue Jackets is on long-term injured reserve after suffering a concussion on November 4th. With this latest injury has come rumours that Voracek may never be able to return to the ice. He told reporters Monday that isn't the case.
EX-NHL FORWARD PATRIK BERGLUND REPORTEDLY ATTEMPTING COMEBACK AFTER MISSING 2021-22 DUE TO SERIOUS CHARGES
Former NHL forward Patrik Berglund is reportedly gearing up for a potential comeback in Sweden, according to Aftonbladet. The 34-year-old had his contract mutually terminated with Brynas IF, a team in the Swedish Hockey League, after he was arrested and detained on charges of assault and rape in May of 2021 following allegations that were brought forward from his ex-girlfriend. In a statement through his lawyer, he denied the allegations. Prior to being arrested, he missed several games late in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.
NYLANDER FLIPS PUCK AT KUCHEROV AFTER A DIRTY HIT ON HOLL
Ever since last year's 7-game first round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs, matchups between the teams have been must watch television. Tonight's game was no different. In a tight 2-1 hockey game late in the second period, superstars Nikita Kucherov and William Nylander came together...
BRADY TKACHUK FINISHES GORDIE HOWE HAT-TRICK W/ 100TH CAREER GOAL
Brady Tkachuk had a huge night in the Senators' 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Friday night. The marquee matchup at Madison Square Garden made for some magnificent hockey. The two captains - Tkachuk and Jacob Trouba - threw down at center ice in a great fight....
BLUE JACKETS FORWARD JAKUB VORACEK COULD BE FACING EARLY RETIREMENT
On Friday, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced that at the advice of doctors, forward Jakub Voracek would be taking some time away from the game after suffering a concussion during the team's two-game trip to Finland in early November. Voracek will be holding a press conference at Nationwide Arena in...
LUKE SCHENN BECOMES ALL-TIME NHL RECORD HOLDER FOR DEFENSEMEN
Nearly all of the records tracked by NHL statisticians have to do with points, wins, or some other individual accolades, but one that doesn't get a lot of attention is the all-time Hits leaderboard. If you had asked me 24 hours ago, 'who holds the all-time NHL record for hits by a defenseman?' I would have had zero clue.
