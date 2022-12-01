Read full article on original website
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton Holiday Celebration on Main Street and Tree Lighting on December 10
Holiday festivities are coming to the village of Hilton. The annual Holiday Celebration on Main Street will be held Saturday, December 10, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. All holiday activities will take place on Main Street this year. The event will feature live music, a dance recital by La Danse,...
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on Trips to Discover's list of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country.
ROC Holiday Village opens for the 2022 holiday season
This weekend will hold the Lighting of the Liberty Pole on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and will spotlight a new Lantern Parade held in conjunction with Downtown Definitely.
westsidenewsny.com
Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant
The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Sunrise Smart Start: Church demolition, Whole Foods lawsuit
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 5, 2022.
wshscourier.org
The Op Shop: A Vintage Apparel Gem
The Op Shop is a vintage thrift store, located downtown in the city of Rochester. Everything in the shop must be at least 20 years old to preserve the vintage aesthetic that the store prides itself on. They work with local vendors who repair, remake, and resell vintage pieces that they find.
wellsvillesun.com
Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years
With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
14850.com
Burdett’s Smok’n Bones BBQ has closed after 17 years on the wine trail
A longtime fixture near where Route 79 bends in Burdett, the family-owned Smok’n Bones BBQ & Brews has closed after 17 years of “fresh, slow-smoked flavors” in this community between Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail. Not far from Trumansburg, Watkins Glen,...
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
This $3 'Tropical Vacation' In Rochester, NY Is Almost Too Good to Be True
It might not be paradise, but we'll take it.
Campus Times
How to avoid the pitfall of SAD
December has finally arrived, and winter break is right around the corner! New Yorkers are all preparing mentally for winter, as we know just how bad the snowstorms can get. New York is known for its brutal winters, as the state has the highest average snowfall in the US. While I’m not originally from New York, I have lived in upstate New York for 11 years. I’ve definitely had my fair share of winter struggles — plowing the driveway, walking through knee-high snow, shuddering through below-freezing temperatures, high winds, hail, icy roads, road accidents, frozen windshield wipers, not to mention carrying around tons of winter gear.
13 WHAM
Cartons for Christmas returns to help families in need
Spencerport, N.Y. — Volunteers in Spencerport making a difference for families that are struggling this holiday season. Every year a group of local churches host 'Cartons for Christmas'- where hundreds of community members come together to collect food and gift donations. On Saturday, the group delivered cartons full of...
First Responders Spotlight: 3 generations serve West Webster Fire
Gene said apparently, volunteering and service to the community just runs in the blood.
13 WHAM
Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
rochesterfirst.com
“Hemlock Woolly” continues to threaten trees in Rochester & the Finger Lakes this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the colder, winter months there’s an invasive insect killing Hemlock trees in the area; some that could be in your backyard. While this has been a known problem for Rochester and the Finger Lakes for several years, the infestation only keeps marching on.
‘Salena’s Taqueria’ now open in Greece
The location is an expansion of the restaurant in Rochester's Village Gate.
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
