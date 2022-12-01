ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westsidenewsny.com

Hilton Holiday Celebration on Main Street and Tree Lighting on December 10

Holiday festivities are coming to the village of Hilton. The annual Holiday Celebration on Main Street will be held Saturday, December 10, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. All holiday activities will take place on Main Street this year. The event will feature live music, a dance recital by La Danse,...
westsidenewsny.com

Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant

The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
wshscourier.org

The Op Shop: A Vintage Apparel Gem

The Op Shop is a vintage thrift store, located downtown in the city of Rochester. Everything in the shop must be at least 20 years old to preserve the vintage aesthetic that the store prides itself on. They work with local vendors who repair, remake, and resell vintage pieces that they find.
wellsvillesun.com

Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years

With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
14850.com

Burdett’s Smok’n Bones BBQ has closed after 17 years on the wine trail

A longtime fixture near where Route 79 bends in Burdett, the family-owned Smok’n Bones BBQ & Brews has closed after 17 years of “fresh, slow-smoked flavors” in this community between Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail. Not far from Trumansburg, Watkins Glen,...
Syracuse.com

Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
Campus Times

How to avoid the pitfall of SAD

December has finally arrived, and winter break is right around the corner! New Yorkers are all preparing mentally for winter, as we know just how bad the snowstorms can get. New York is known for its brutal winters, as the state has the highest average snowfall in the US. While I’m not originally from New York, I have lived in upstate New York for 11 years. I’ve definitely had my fair share of winter struggles — plowing the driveway, walking through knee-high snow, shuddering through below-freezing temperatures, high winds, hail, icy roads, road accidents, frozen windshield wipers, not to mention carrying around tons of winter gear.
13 WHAM

Cartons for Christmas returns to help families in need

Spencerport, N.Y. — Volunteers in Spencerport making a difference for families that are struggling this holiday season. Every year a group of local churches host 'Cartons for Christmas'- where hundreds of community members come together to collect food and gift donations. On Saturday, the group delivered cartons full of...
13 WHAM

Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas

Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
Lite 98.7

Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing

It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
WIBX 950

Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names

We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.

