Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees approves agreements on Cora Miller building, CrossWinds administrative offices during monthly meeting

EMPORIA STATE REINVESTMENT: Administrators dive into process during KVOE On-Air Chat
For the past three months, Emporia State University has been discussing the need for strategic reinvestments for the future. The reasons behind the reinvestment process and a progress report was discussed at length on KVOE’s On-Air Chat. Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Heine was among several guests on the program....
Former LCAT director passes away
Former Lyon County Area Transportation director Ken Barrows passed away at the age of 65. Barrows died Thursday at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka. A native of Sesquehanna, Pennsylvania, Barrows moved to Emporia in 2002 to join LCAT as director, a position he held until he retired from Lyon County government in 2015. Barrows also owned several small businesses, including Ken’s Sharpening.
Man, dog safe after house fire in Osage City
The occupant of a home in northern Osage City got out safely after a fire Monday morning. The Osage City Police Department says fire was reported at 403 Lakin around 4 am. A barking dog alerted the home occupant about the fire, so both got out of the house without injuries.
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec hosts Holiday Craft Fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation hosted one of their most popular events Saturday morning. The holiday craft show was held Saturday morning at the Crestview Community Center, located, located at 4801 SW Shunga Drive. The event featured over 50 different vendor booths with a variety of homemade items such as, hand-made wooden toys, jewelry, baked goods, clothes and holiday décor.
Deputies work a rollover accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to I-70, mile marker 310 for a single vehicle rollover accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Jonathan Shelley, Grantsville, Maryland was westbound in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest in the median.
Reported porch fire in central Emporia turns out to be much less serious incident
A reported structure fire in central Emporia on Saturday turned out to be a much lower-level concern than first feared. The fire at 816 West Ninth was reported shortly after 10 am, and Emporia Fire Deputy Chief Jesse Taylor tells KVOE News the initial call was for a porch fire. Instead of finding the porch on fire, firefighters found a flower pot had been destroyed.
Residents gather for fourth annual Ace It Up Tree Lighting and Toy Drive Sunday night
For the fourth consecutive year, the memory of Ace Garate will serve as a shining beacon over downtown Emporia through the holiday season. Family, loved ones and community members all convened at White Memorial Park Sunday night for the fourth annual Ace It Up tree lighting and toy drive. The event is held in memory of Ace Garate who sadly passed following a traffic accident in Missouri several years back.
Topeka retirement community builds up to bigger and better things
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A “sky-breaking” ceremony was held to celebrate the start of a new $14 million project on Friday. Leaders say this coincidentally happened on the 60th anniversary of the groundbreaking for Brewster Place, located on 29th St. This project will include a 6th floor with penthouse suites- renovations to 17 different apartments – […]
Emporia chase case to begin court process Monday
A man who allegedly tried to both drive away and run from Emporia Police during an incident last week is set to begin his court proceedings Monday. Jon Arch Buchanan, age 41, is accused of single counts of flee and elude and interference with law enforcement after an alleged incident this past Wednesday. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says an officer noted a traffic infraction at 11th and Cottonwood and tried to make a vehicle stop, but the driver, later identified as Buchanan, drove away. Buchanan allegedly stopped his vehicle in the 100 block of East 11th, got out and fled on foot but was captured in the 1000 block of Exchange.
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
Emporia Public Library celebrates the start of the Christmas season with its annual Breakfast with Santa event
Many families and members of the community got breakfast and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus as part of the Emporia Public Library Christmas event this Saturday morning. This year the annual Breakfast with Santa collaborated with other Emporia organizations. Director of Emporia Public Library Pauline Stacchini says this event motivates children to visit the library and start reading.
Emergency Medicine Joins Stormont Vail Health
Stormont Vail Health announced that Jonathan Dompeling, D.O., is joining their team to practice as an emergency medicine physician at Stormont Vail Hospital, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka, Kan. Dr. Dompeling grew up in the Chicagoland suburbs and attended Loyola University in Chicago, Ill., and Dominican University, River Forest, Ill.,...
Suspect in Lyon County cocaine, marijuana distribution case set for trial next year
A Lyon County drug distribution case continues working through the court process following a hearing Friday. Austin Buckridge was set for potential trial dates beginning March 6, March 20 or March 27 after a hearing in front of Judge Jeff Larson. A status conference is coming March 1. Buckridge stands...
After Thursday fires in windy conditions, firefighters hoping to avoid repeat Friday; Marion County fire burns up to 1,500 acres
Area fire crews were busy Thursday putting out fires in far less than ideal conditions, and they are hoping to avoid a repeat Friday. There was a concern about a potential structure fire at Emporia’s Village Elementary shortly before 4:45 am Friday, but Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says there was no actual fire. Instead, a furnace unit was functioning as intended, although it didn’t have its front facing attached, so crews went available shortly after an initial investigation.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Butler County Rural Water District 6, an area mostly southeast of Augusta. The advisory was issued after a loss of water pressure in the distribution system was reported. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result […]
Radke graduates from Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Topeka Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Friday was the graduation for the Class of 2022 Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Topeka. The Academy is a grueling year long course with Law Enforcement leaders from across Kansas attending to develop new skills through excellent instruction and to learn from each other. Patrol Sergeant...
Mask requirements begin to return in Topeka amid COVID-19, RSV and Influenza worries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Face masks will soon return to Topeka’s Municipal Court building amid rising COVID-19 levels in Shawnee County. The City of Topeka Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker reports that starting on Monday, Dec. 5, the Municipal Court building will bring back a face mask requirement for all employees and visitors of the court. […]
I-70 closures through Topeka begin this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two sections of Interstate 70 in Topeka are scheduled to be closed this weekend. The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that alternating closures of eastbound and westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will take place this weekend, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. Each direction of I-70 will close for a single […]
Reported injury crash near Emporia leads to stalled Kansas Turnpike traffic, no ambulance transports
A reported injury crash southwest of Emporia led to no ambulance trips Friday morning. Emporia Fire and EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike three miles southwest of Emporia shortly after 8 am. Early indications are an SUV crashed into the center barrier wall. Northbound traffic has been slowed considerably with...
