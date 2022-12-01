Talking Miami Recruiting On The Inside Scoop

CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman goes on The Inside Scoop today to talk Miami recruiting with host Josh Newberg.

Among the topics they cover are Miami’s pursuit of American Heritage RB Mark Fletcher, Brockton, MA. 5-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola and then they play Stick or Flip on a line-up of Miami commits and flip targets.

The show also includes NIL Talk with On3 NIL reporter Pete Nakos.