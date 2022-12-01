Talking Miami Recruiting On The Inside Scoop

CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman goes on The Inside Scoop today to talk Miami recruiting with host Josh Newberg.
Among the topics they cover are Miami’s pursuit of American Heritage RB Mark Fletcher, Brockton, MA. 5-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola and then they play Stick or Flip on a line-up of Miami commits and flip targets.
The show also includes NIL Talk with On3 NIL reporter Pete Nakos.
Monday is the first official day that players can enter the transfer portal. Ten Miami football players have already announced their intention to transfer. Mario Cristobal and his staff are expected to be busy recruiting potential transfers. Transfers other than graduates cannot be contacted until Monday. The cycle of new...
The Miami football program has made recruiting bigger linebackers a priority under Mario Cristobal. The 2023 Miami commits at LB average 6’2.5 and 219 pounds. Backups Avery Huff at 6’3 and Chase Smith at 6’2 are the only Miami LBs taller than 6’1. Only two Miami scholarship LBs with eligibility remaining weigh more than 219.
While the Hurricanes try to shore up their 2023 recruiting class, the UM staff also has eyes on some of the top players in the 2024 class. It helps that some of that year’s top players are not far from the Miami campus. Chaminade-Madonna prospects Zaquan Patterson, Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader and more helped lead the Lions to their seventh straight trip to the state championship with a ...
Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues. With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a story of perseverance, unity and dedication. A group of 6-year-old boys are headed to a championship football game in Miami this Sunday. They are considered the number one youth football team in their league. The Duval Jags are beating all odds on a...
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
From his home base in Florida, Greg Norman has been working on a big-money venture, something intended to shake up the golf landscape. Nope, not LIV Golf — a different startup project. This is a golf course, a high-end private club at the heart of a real estate development...
(WSVN) - An Air Force pilot who grew up in Miami is now flying high in a different career. 7’s Karen Hensel introduces us to this homegrown funnyman in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. Jose Sarduy: “Yeah, my name is Jose, and nobody believes me.”. Believe him. He is...
The menu is simple. Arbetter's offers four types of franks: a chili dog, a corn dog, a monster dog, and a hot dog. The chili dog has a unique recipe. It's a meaty quarter-pound beef dog topped with a sprinkling of shredded cheese, a dash of chili sauce, and a sprinkle of chili powder. It's the perfect meal to satisfy your inner meat lover.
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
If the honchos behind the Quarterdeck pub chain have their way, Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street will soon become a port of call for tropical cocktails and chocolate, anchored by a rum-soaked centerpiece: a two-story tiki restaurant called Hula Kai. Don’t confuse it with the Mai Kai, that still-under-construction Polynesian haven on North Federal Highway. With all due respect to the 66-year-old ...
On Friday night, GQ and luxury Italian cashmere powerhouse Loro Piana closed out Miami Art Week—which started as an art fair two decades ago, but has since become a full-fledged cultural bonanza that overtakes Miami Beach every December—with an intimate dinner followed by a vibes-heavy afterparty. Hosted by GQ global editorial director Will Welch and chef Mario Carbone, the hang went down at Carbone’s new Design District Italian joint Contessa. Presented by Loro Piana and Belvedere Vodka, the night was full of big fits and ice-cold drinks. (And thanks to our additional sponsor smartwater, everyone stayed plenty hydrated.) At the table were the artists, collectors, fashion folks, and party people who help turn Miami into December's biggest party spot once a year: Joe Jonas, Moses Sumney, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Chloe Wise, and DJ Kitty Cash, who kept the party jamming well into the night. Keep scrolling for an inside look at how it all went down.
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 year old in Broward County scratched his way to a million dollars from the Florida Lottery. The lottery announced that Ricco Ferguson, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He showed up at the lottery’s Miami...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Surveillance video released on Friday shows a fiery crash during a police chase in Miami. The woman who crashed into an Uber driver and his passenger — while trying to get away from police officers on Thursday in Miami-Dade County — was a suspect in several burglaries in Miami, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.
December 1, 2022 – Orthopedic surgeon Matthew Ciminero, M.D., joins Baptist Health Orthopedic Care, part of Baptist Health. Dr. Ciminero specializes in orthopedic trauma and adult reconstruction. Dr. Ciminero joins Baptist Health Orthopedic Care after completing his orthopedic trauma fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco. “I’m pleased...
