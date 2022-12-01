ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart doesn't believe upset loss gives LSU extra motivation

By Sam Gillenwater
 4 days ago
David J. Griffin | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia could not have enjoyed their final week of the regular season more. They finished the year undefeated with a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech and then watched LSU, their opponent in Saturday’s SEC Title game, pick up their third loss of the season at Texas A&M. However, Kirby Smart doesn’t believe the Tiger’s loss to the Aggies will have any effect on the conference championship this weekend.

Smart said earlier this week that he believes LSU’s defeat in College Station won’t play a factor in their matchup because of how the Tigers will still prepare. In his eyes, the outcome, win or loss, wouldn’t have changed the fact that both teams are going to bring their best to Atlanta.

“I don’t know that the week before’s result is a major factor. You think they’d want to win any less if they won? I just don’t look at things like that,” Smart said. “I look at it as we’re preparing ourselves to give ourselves the best chance to win this game. Regardless of the outcome, I think LSU is going to be ready to play us.”

The loss obviously means LSU has a little less to play for. Since it was their third of the year, any hopes of making the College Football Playoff with a victory over the Bulldogs went up in smoke. Still, it’s not as if they’re certain to be disinterested with an SEC crown still up for grabs for their program. That’s why, although LSU will be coming to Mercedes-Benz wounded, Smart still expects the best out of Georgia if they want to make up for last season’s loss when they were in a similar position.

Kirby Smart details what has led to LSU’s ‘ascension’ this season

Brian Kelly’s turnaround of the LSU program in one season hasn’t flown under the radar of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Ahead of the two team’s SEC Championship battle this weekend, Smart sung Kelly’s praises for the remarkable job he’s done for the Tigers program since arriving in Baton Rouge.

“I’ve always had respect for Brian Kelly’s teams, going way back to when we played him at Notre Dame. They had very high quality preparation, coaching staff,” Smart said Monday. “They do a great job in all areas. He’s very organized. He has a process. He knows how to run a program.”

“They’ve gotten better throughout from the start of the season until now. I know their quarterback has gotten better. They do a tremendous job growing young players,” Smart said of Kelly’s roster. “I think everybody across the SEC? There’s youth everywhere. By this time of year, they’re no longer young. They have two tackles that are no longer freshmen. They’ve played in really big games. They’ve blocked the best of the best in our league. They’re not really freshmen anymore.”

“So, LSU has gotten better consistently. That’s what you’re always trying to do to win an SEC Championship is ascend and get better as you go along. Sometimes that’s easier said than done. I feel like LSU’s done that.”

Kickoff between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for 4 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium live on CBS. Georgia has opened as a 17.5-point favorite entering the week.

