A hard sucker-punch during a game in the Swedish Hockey League over the weekend has led to a three game suspension for Thomas Schemitsch of the Malmo Redhawks. In a game against Orebro, Schemitsch was jostling for position behind the net with Linus Öberg. With no warning, Schemitsch delivered a hard punch to the face of Oberg while his glove was still on, knocking him to the ice. He was booted from the game for his actions. In the video below, the referee makes the call in Swedish, but you can hear him say the word sucker-punch in English before he's done.

7 HOURS AGO