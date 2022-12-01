Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
CRAIG BERUBE SAYS JORDAN BINNINGTON'S ANTICS HAVE TO STOP, 'JUST PLAY GOAL'
Jordan Binnington has had quite the week. On top of losing his past four starts, the Blues' goaltender has found his name in headlines thanks to his behavior on more than one occasion. On Thursday, Binnington tried to check Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal, at which he failed terrifically. Then...
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Kasper Is Better than Joel Eriksson-Ek & Dylan Larkin
While most of the talk around the Detroit Red Wings’ prospect pool revolves around the likes of defencemen (Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, William Wallinder) and goalies (Sebastian Cossa), their best forward prospect is having himself a breakout season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Marco Kasper has 10 points...
Golden Knights faceoff: ‘Epic’ game ahead as Knights go to Boston in Bruce Cassidy’s homecoming
The Golden Knights have returned to their spot as an elite NHL team this year under coach Bruce Cassidy, and they go into today's game against the Boston Bruins with something to prove.
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS AND KIRILL KAPRIZOV TRADE BEAUTIFUL SHOOTOUT GOALS (VIDEO)
Shootouts are a great showcase of skill for the NHL's best puckhandlers, and we got a show on Saturday afternoon. Trevor Zegras and Kirill Kaprizov shot back-to-back and traded beautiful goals. The Wild took this one on Matt Boldy's game-winner, advancing to 12-9-2 on the season.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker
Dodgers lose key reliever to Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin reportedly will be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Diamondbacks inked a deal with a former Red Sox reliever Thursday
markerzone.com
2023 WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER PREDICTION FOR THE UNITED STATES
After a tough 2022 World Junior tournament where they bowed out in the quarter-finals following a loss to Czechia, the United States will look to bounce back and compete for the gold medal. Their roster is expected to be filled with high-end talent, including several NHL first-round picks that should...
Yardbarker
Manitoba Moose Persevere Despite Jets Call-Ups
Jansen Harkins, Dominic Toninato, and Mikey Eyssimont are all forwards that started the season on the Manitoba Moose’s opening night roster. Fast forward a few months, and those players are up with the Winnipeg Jets due to injuries suffered by Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton. Despite that, the Moose...
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
markerzone.com
HABS PROSPECT LANE HUTSON INTERVIEWED WITH AN 'ORIGINAL 6' RIVAL MULTIPLE TIMES BEFORE DRAFT
Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson is having one of the best draft+1 years we've seen for a defenceman in the NCAA in the last 25 years or so. After a three assist night on Friday, Hutson now has 17 points (six goals , 11 assists) in 14 games and is doing so while playing on the second d-pairing as well as the second powerplay unit for Boston University.
markerzone.com
BROCK BOESER HURT BY DECISION, EXECUTION OF HEALTHY SCRATCH ON 'HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER' NIGHT
Brock Boeser rode an emotional roller coaster on Saturday night. The Canucks sniper was a healthy scratch against the Coyotes after a poor start to the season; a very poor start. Shortly before the game's start, we learned that Boeser was, in fact, playing - but only because of an...
Giants Claim Former Yankees Pitcher Off Waivers
San Francisco picked up this right-hander from the Pirates off waivers, a reliever that made his MLB debut with the Yankees a few years ago
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
markerzone.com
VICIOUS SUCKER-PUNCH LEADS TO SUSPENSION IN THE SHL (VIDEO)
A hard sucker-punch during a game in the Swedish Hockey League over the weekend has led to a three game suspension for Thomas Schemitsch of the Malmo Redhawks. In a game against Orebro, Schemitsch was jostling for position behind the net with Linus Öberg. With no warning, Schemitsch delivered a hard punch to the face of Oberg while his glove was still on, knocking him to the ice. He was booted from the game for his actions. In the video below, the referee makes the call in Swedish, but you can hear him say the word sucker-punch in English before he's done.
Yardbarker
NHL Reschedules Predators' Postponed Games
The Nashville Predators now know when they will play their two late November postponed games. The games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for November 25 and 26 respectively, were postponed after a water main break flooded and damage Bridgestone Arena early November 25. The...
markerzone.com
BINNINGTON RECEIVES 10 MINUTE MISCONDUCT FOR ''INCITING''
St. Louis Blues' netminder Jordan Binnington has always been known for his feistiness. Just two nights ago, he unsuccessfully attempted to hit Carolina Hurricanes' captain, Jordan Staal. Well, Binnington's antics continued Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. At the end of the first period, Binnington subtly interfered with Penguins' forward...
markerzone.com
JAKUB VORACEK DISCUSSES CURRENT HEALTH SITUATION AND RUMOURS OF POSSIBLE EARLY RETIREMENT
NHL veteran Jakub Voracek is attempting to set the record straight. The 33-year-old member of the Columbus Blue Jackets is on long-term injured reserve after suffering a concussion on November 4th. With this latest injury has come rumours that Voracek may never be able to return to the ice. He told reporters Monday that isn't the case.
Comments / 0