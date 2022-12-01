Lake Havasu's unlikely march into 4A high school football semifinals

In theory, Lake Havasu should be a 4A football power. With 1,881 students, the Knights are able to draw from a larger enrollment than two Open Division schools, Saguaro and ALA-Queen Creek.

Among schools in Friday night's 4A semifinals, No. 13-seeded Lake Havasu, which will travel to face No. 1 ALA-Gilbert North, is comfortably the largest.

Those numbers, though, belie a larger story.

This season, coach Karl Thompson had less than 90 students come out for all three football teams — freshman, JV and varsity. The JV group consisted of just 16 potential players. Staffing shortages meant Thompson traveled with his JV team to all five road games, crisscrossing the state in search of willing opponents from the school's location along the Colorado River.

That, in itself, explains much of Lake Havasu’s numbers struggle, a battle so immense that they spent much of this season with just 27 full-time varsity players.

“Our numbers are down,” Thompson said. “A lot of kids see the travel, a lot of kids see the commitment.”

There are other factors, too. Playing sports at Lake Havasu comes with a $400 fee to cover equipment and travel, which can be extensive, given the school's location. Concerns over the long-term impact of concussions have affected turnout over the last decade, according to Thompson. And then there’s the matter of Lake Havasu itself.

“Our school enrollment is big but our participation numbers are low,” linebacker Evan Smith wrote on Twitter earlier this month. “Hard to pull kids off that lake to play sports.”

All of this puts Lake Havasu in a far different situation than its competitors. Even at the 4A level, top schools can work their way around roster holes, whether by turnout or transfers.

Don’t have a quarterback in the East Valley? Dozens of capable backups within a 20-minute drive are looking for playing time. Don’t have a quarterback at Lake Havasu? Tough luck. The nearest school, Parker, sits 45 minutes away, down a winding stretch of highway 95 parallel to the Colorado River.

“I wish we had the option or possibility of transfers out here in Lake Havasu,” Smith said. “You show up, you make the team. We have who we have, period.”

Instead, in-house options have to fill the gaps. Even in this 9-3 season, that’s been the case — Lake Havasu’s starting quarterback is Tyler Thompson, Karl’s son. Last year, he was a receiver and a defensive back. His primary sport is baseball, where he was named to the all-conference second team last spring. He was tabbed to start under center because Karl Thompson knew he had the requisite ability to handle pressure. The 15 touchdowns (against just six interceptions) and 1,900 total yards have been a bonus.

This is how it goes at Lake Havasu, where the Knights follow a methodical form of roster-building that’s become a bygone concept in today’s high school football landscape. “We go in three-year cycles,” Thompson said. Identify a promising class, retain them, develop them and maybe, if it all breaks right, you’ll reap the rewards when they’re seniors.

That’s what happened back in 2015, when the Knights made the 3A semifinals, falling three points shy of their first trip to the state championship game since 1974. It’s what has happened this year, too.

“The way that the offensive line progressed last year, we saw that there were some good things with that group,” Thompson said. “We only had one senior on the offensive line. He was a big one to lose. … But then, seeing some of those other linemen develop and come together, we knew we had something special.”

Seeing the offensive line coalesce was tantalizing in large part because of the kid for whom they would be plowing holes. Ever since he watched him run for 1,113 yards as a sophomore, Thompson has known Isaac Stopke is special.

This year, Stopke — now a senior — has taken his performances to a new level. In the regular season, he went for at least 100 yards and a score in all 10 games. Now, in the playoffs, he’s gone nuclear. In two games, he’s combined for 659 yards and nine touchdowns.

“We've asked a lot of Isaac as the years have gone on,” Thompson said. “… In some of the games that we played earlier this year, he only played a half. When we got to halftime, we'd limit it to a couple carries because we knew if we were gonna get to this point that we needed him to be available and be able to do some things.”

On the surface, Stopke is the biggest reason for Lake Havasu’s stunning playoff run, which has seen the Knights rise from an unheralded No. 13 seed to a state semifinalist. The real recipe, though, lies in a full team — now 32 strong — undaunted by the challenges posed by playing football along the state’s western edge, where the alternatives are often more appealing than playing football in 120 degree weather.

Certainly, the easy way out doesn’t bring 1,300 miles of driving, as Lake Havasu has endured over the past three weeks in the playoffs. But the easy way out also doesn’t bring a community together, drawing alumni from all over Arizona to show up, clad in purple, wherever their Knights are playing. It doesn’t make you beloved at home, congratulated when you go out to dinner, as Thompson has been this month.

It doesn’t make you state semifinalists. It doesn’t put you here, 48 minutes from a trip to Sun Devil Stadium.

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.