WCAX
Arrowhead Senior Center in need of major repairs
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An effort is underway in Milton to save a building used by hundreds of seniors year round. Now, with much needed repairs, leaders say they need help to keep the doors open. “If we were to look at from the outside at the roof, there’s so...
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WCAX
“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages
In Vermont, tipped workers’ hourly minimum wage is half that of the standard minimum wage. Legislators who want to raise the tipped wage say the current system makes workers vulnerable to economic instability and workplace harassment. Read the story on VTDigger here: On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorates bridges for the holiday season
BRANDON, Vt. — You might notice that some of the covered bridges in our region have a bit of festive cheer thanks to the efforts of a local group. On Friday, the Rutland County chapter of the Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorated several covered bridges with festive Christmas wreaths, Christmas greens and other swag to kick off the holiday season.
homenewshere.com
Visit Burlington the one in Vermont that is)
Burlington, Vermont might just be one of the coolest communities to visit in New England. Located on the edge of Lake Champlain, Burlington is a vibrant, small city that offers art, recreation, and an eclectic dining scene just three hours from the Merrimack Valley. It’s also Vermont’s biggest city, though you’d be hard pressed to feel that way.
WCAX
South Burlington church hosts drive-thru Christmas parade
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
compassvermont.com
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies
Seifer, who died on Tuesday, worked in the city’s Community and Economic Development Office from 1983 to 2011. Friends and colleagues said he built the foundation for sustainable community development. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies.
Addison Independent
Monkton finds buyer for former library
Monkton has made strides in its work revitalizing the town’s historic buildings. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site
Joe Handy, of the Sisters and Brothers Investment Group, said he didn’t know if the church would be demolished. “We’re going through that right now,” he said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site.
WCAX
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
mynbc5.com
Wreaths needed to decorate veterans graves in Vermont, New York & New Hampshire
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Every year during the holiday season, volunteers nationwide place wreaths on the headstones of veterans. Vermont already has 2,000 wreaths sponsored statewide for distribution, but there's still a lot more to go. It’s just a couple of weeks into the holiday season and there are already...
cardinalpointsonline.com
Paid parking concerns Platts businesses
After years of free parking in downtown Plattsburgh, the plan to install a paid parking fee structure took effect Oct. 11. The Common Council passed the decision (4-2) in June despite concerns from community members. Street parking and select spots in the Durkee Street lot are still free, but for...
WCAX
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs
The Lebanon-based organization saw a $22.1 million loss, less than 1%, on a $2.9 billion operating budget in the fiscal year that ended June 30. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs.
mynbc5.com
Hundreds pack downtown Plattsburgh for holiday parade, tree lighting
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — There was a lot of festive fun in Plattsburgh today for a "Mircale on Margaret Street." Hundreds of people packed downtown Plattsburgh for the seventh annual Plattsburgh holiday parade Saturday afternoon. After that the countdown was on until the tree on Margaret Street was lit up...
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
