WCAX

Arrowhead Senior Center in need of major repairs

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An effort is underway in Milton to save a building used by hundreds of seniors year round. Now, with much needed repairs, leaders say they need help to keep the doors open. “If we were to look at from the outside at the roof, there’s so...
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WCAX

“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
mynbc5.com

Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorates bridges for the holiday season

BRANDON, Vt. — You might notice that some of the covered bridges in our region have a bit of festive cheer thanks to the efforts of a local group. On Friday, the Rutland County chapter of the Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorated several covered bridges with festive Christmas wreaths, Christmas greens and other swag to kick off the holiday season.
homenewshere.com

Visit Burlington the one in Vermont that is)

Burlington, Vermont might just be one of the coolest communities to visit in New England. Located on the edge of Lake Champlain, Burlington is a vibrant, small city that offers art, recreation, and an eclectic dining scene just three hours from the Merrimack Valley. It’s also Vermont’s biggest city, though you’d be hard pressed to feel that way.
WCAX

South Burlington church hosts drive-thru Christmas parade

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Cody

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
compassvermont.com

Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont

E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
Addison Independent

Monkton finds buyer for former library

Monkton has made strides in its work revitalizing the town’s historic buildings. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WCAX

Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
mynbc5.com

Wreaths needed to decorate veterans graves in Vermont, New York & New Hampshire

RANDOLPH, Vt. — Every year during the holiday season, volunteers nationwide place wreaths on the headstones of veterans. Vermont already has 2,000 wreaths sponsored statewide for distribution, but there's still a lot more to go. It’s just a couple of weeks into the holiday season and there are already...
cardinalpointsonline.com

Paid parking concerns Platts businesses

After years of free parking in downtown Plattsburgh, the plan to install a paid parking fee structure took effect Oct. 11. The Common Council passed the decision (4-2) in June despite concerns from community members. Street parking and select spots in the Durkee Street lot are still free, but for...
WCAX

Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
sevendaysvt

Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington

Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
mynbc5.com

Hundreds pack downtown Plattsburgh for holiday parade, tree lighting

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — There was a lot of festive fun in Plattsburgh today for a "Mircale on Margaret Street." Hundreds of people packed downtown Plattsburgh for the seventh annual Plattsburgh holiday parade Saturday afternoon. After that the countdown was on until the tree on Margaret Street was lit up...

