Spencer Rattler's future at South Carolina not closed yet

By Mike Uva
 4 days ago
Chris Gillespie/Gamecock Central

While speculation about Spencer Rattler's future lingers, according to team sources the quarterback is not closing the door on returning to South Carolina next season.

Related
On3.com

Report: South Carolina losing analyst to G5 coaching staff

South Carolina is reportedly losing one of its offensive assistants to an on-field positoin at the Group of Five level. According to Football Scoop, Nick Coleman is headed to UAB to join Trent Dilfer’s staff in year one with the Blazers. FootballScoop didn’t specify what role Coleman will be...
On3.com

USF transfer Jimmy Horn Jr. cuts recruitment list to four teams

USF transfer Jimmy Horn Jr. has cut his recruitment to four programs: Colorado, Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M. Horn entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29. The sophomore has caught 67 passes for 959 yards and two touchdowns through two seasons with the Bulls. Horn played high school football...
On3.com

Clemson DE announces plans to enter transfer portal

Clemson is set to lose another player to the transfer portal. Tigers defensive end Kevin Swint has announced that he is planning to enter the transfer portal. The junior released a statement on Twitter Monday morning announcing his decision. “I would like to thank coach Swinney and the whole coaching...
On3.com

BREAKING: NC State OC Tim Beck emerges in Coastal Carolina vacancy

Following Liberty’s reported hire of Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, The Wolfpacker is hearing that NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is emerging as the main candidate, and the coaching search could already be a done deal. Beck just wrapped up his third regular season season as Wolfpack offensive coordinator.
On3.com

Tennessee headed to the Orange Bowl to play Clemson

Following their first 10 win regular season since 2003, Tennessee is heading to the Orange Bowl to take on Clemson in their first ever New Year’s six bowl. Tennessee finished 6th in the college football playoff rankings following USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. There...
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes await fate ahead of CFP Selection Show

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
On3.com

Drake Maye addresses his future at UNC after ACC Championship Game loss

The ACC Championship did not go Drake Maye and North Carolina’s way. The Tar Heels won the Coastal Division with a 9-3 record before Clemson ran them over 39-10 in Charlotte on Saturday night. With Maye’s season essentially over beyond a bowl game for UNC, questions had circled if the young, breakout star would remain in Chapel Hill moving forward or potentially look for greener pastures. However, Maye has already emphatically shut that idea down.
On3.com

Insider Notes: Intel on Georgia injuries and transfer portal buzz

Georgia is headed to the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed where it will take on Ohio State. The Bulldogs are dealing with a couple of injuries coming out of the SEC Championship game. They are also barreling toward the NCAA's Early Signing Period the transfer portal window opened on Monday. There's a lot going on and DawgsHQ is delivering the goods on all of it. Come inside and start your week with our insider notes.
On3.com

North Carolina edge rusher Chris Collins enters the transfer portal

North Carolina edge rusher Chris Collins has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Chris Collins played high school football at Benedictine (Virginia), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 431 overall recruit in the 2018 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
On3.com

JJ McCarthy calls for Ohio State rematch in the College Football Playoff

Depending on what the College Football Playoff committee decides on Sunday afternoon, the Big Ten could have two teams in the final four. And not just any two teams. Bitter rivals Michigan and Ohio State could be competing for a national championship, with the possibility of a semifinal matchup being discussed.
