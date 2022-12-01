ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
wgno.com

1 dead, another injured after crash in 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle....
brproud.com

Woman arrested after allegedly attacking deputies at New Orleans airport

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A woman has been arrested and accused of injuring six deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. On Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24) Shannon Epstein, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s niece, was on a Spirit flight when deputies allegedly tired to remove her from the aircraft.
NOLA.com

Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
WWL

Kenner Police Officers save three people from sinking vehicle

NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is reporting that four of its officers, as well as a number of firefighters, rescued two adults and a child from a sinking vehicle early Friday morning. According to a release from Kenner PD, Officer Clarence Carr responded to a 911 call...
WWL-TV

1 dead, 1 injured when car slams into back of parked 18-wheeler on N. Claiborne

NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into the rear of a parked 18-wheeler trailer early Sunday morning, according to New Orleans Police. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. According to police,...
WDSU

Car accident in the Lower 9th Ward left 1 dead and 1 injured

New Orleans police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and another injured in the Lower 9th Ward on Sunday morning. According to police, a Honda Accord with two men was driving near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street around 5:04 a.m. Through investigation, it...
NOLA.com

3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police say

Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman were shot and went in a private vehicle to a...
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide

New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.

