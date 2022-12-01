Read full article on original website
Herd coaches busy with bowl prep and navigating the transfer portal
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Even though Marshall does not have an opponent to prepare for this Saturday, the first week of December has been anything but slow for the Thundering Herd’s coaching staff. On Sunday, The Herd learned it would face UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl and Monday the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened.
Marshall comfortably defeats Ohio, 83-69
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall held a 6-5 lead over Ohio and nearly 7 minutes had gone off the first-half clock. Not to worry Thundering Herd fans. Kamdyn Curfman nailed a 3-pointer with 13:04 left in the first half that triggered a 9-0 run for a 15-5 lead that Marshall built on until late when the the victory margin shrunk to 83-69 over the Bobcats in front of a season-high home crowd of 5,180 on the White Out promotion.
Defensive-minded Highlanders rise to the challenge, romp past Parkersburg South 28-3 to win Class AAA final
WHEELING, W.Va. — Over its first 13 games of the 2022 season, Parkersburg South averaged better than 52 points, including nearly 65 over three postseason wins. Huntington was well aware of the Patriots’ offensive proficiency ahead of their matchup in Saturday’s Class AAA final at Wheeling Island Stadium and accepted the challenge head on.
Winners of six straight, Marshall welcomes old rival Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The hot streak continued for Marshall’s basketball team Wednesday as the squad won for a sixth straight time, defeating Akron, 68-57. The second half of a Mid-American Conference double dip for the Herd (6-1) comes Saturday afternoon when an old rival in the Ohio Bobcats visits the Cam Henderson Center.
Longtime Radio Shack retail store owner closes doors with mixed emotions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mingo County native Stan Morgan shut the door on his Radio Shack franchise at the Shops at Kanawha in Charleston on Friday and he said it was like losing a family member. “I’m both elated and saddened. I’ve done this for 45 years. I have mixed...
Smithers looks to hire engineering firm to fix flood damaged sewer lines
SMITHERS, W.Va. — Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier says her city is moving forward with infrastructure projects following the Aug. 15 flood in Fayette County. Cavalier told MetroNews repairing damaged sewer lines in the Cannelton Hollow Road area is one of her top priorities with money now flowing in from the federal government.
Man killed in Lincoln County crash
SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va. — A man died in a Sunday morning truck wreck in Lincoln County. State police said Trevor Atkins, 18, of Sumerco, lost control of the truck at around 4 a.m. on Bulger Road near Spurlockville. The truck overturned, Atkins was thrown from the vehicle and killed. Troopers...
