HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall held a 6-5 lead over Ohio and nearly 7 minutes had gone off the first-half clock. Not to worry Thundering Herd fans. Kamdyn Curfman nailed a 3-pointer with 13:04 left in the first half that triggered a 9-0 run for a 15-5 lead that Marshall built on until late when the the victory margin shrunk to 83-69 over the Bobcats in front of a season-high home crowd of 5,180 on the White Out promotion.

1 DAY AGO