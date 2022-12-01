ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Journal Inquirer

Ravalese remembered for good food and big heart

ENFIELD — Within minutes of the Country Diner family and staff sharing news that owner Joseph Ravalese died after a long illness on Nov. 26, there was an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from people who couldn’t say enough about his larger-than-life presence and generosity to the community.
Eyewitness News

Coins could be more than just ‘found money’

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
WTNH

Christmas tree shortage impacting Conn. families

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas trees are selling fast! Some local Christmas tree farms sold out of trees on their first-weekend open. Wells Hollow Farm in Shelton said this weekend will likely be their busiest of the season but said they will not sell out. December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this […]
WNYT

Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms

A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
GoLocalProv

Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12

One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
New Britain Herald

Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation welcoming visitors to celebrate first night of Chanukah

SOUTHINGTON – The Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is welcoming visitors to celebrate the first night of Chanukah December 18 at 5 p.m. at the home of a congregation member. Participants can anticipate playing dreidel, eating traditional potato pancakes called latkes, taking part in the first lighting of the Chanukah...
bee-news.com

Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II

Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home

Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
