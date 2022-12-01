Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
New Cat Café In Connecticut Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes
The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests.All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17.The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old Saybrook, is only the se…
Gasoline Alley hosts 2nd annual Kringle Market
Gasoline Alley is hosting its second annual Kringle Market on Saturday.
Ravalese remembered for good food and big heart
ENFIELD — Within minutes of the Country Diner family and staff sharing news that owner Joseph Ravalese died after a long illness on Nov. 26, there was an outpouring of sympathy and sadness from people who couldn’t say enough about his larger-than-life presence and generosity to the community.
School holiday decision to be debated at Farmington board of education meeting Monday
FARMINGTON, Conn. — The debate over school holidays in Farmington is set to take focus at a board of education meeting Monday night. The board voted last month to remove days off for the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from next year's school calendar. The board...
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
Eyewitness News
Coins could be more than just ‘found money’
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
A simple change before bed can save your life in a fire
Half of all fires happen at night, and in 2021, 80% of fire related deaths occurred in the home, according to Mass.gov.
Christmas tree shortage impacting Conn. families
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas trees are selling fast! Some local Christmas tree farms sold out of trees on their first-weekend open. Wells Hollow Farm in Shelton said this weekend will likely be their busiest of the season but said they will not sell out. December in CT: Your guide to winter, holiday events this […]
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
GoLocalProv
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
Eyewitness News
Farmington school board to discuss removal of religious holidays from academic calendar
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy. The board voted to remove two Jewish holidays from the school calendar and will not be adding the south Asian holiday Diwali. Parents are expected to bring up the recent changes at...
December brings cold weather and chance for snow
We are now in the first week of December and with that comes the start of meteorological winter.
New Britain Herald
Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation welcoming visitors to celebrate first night of Chanukah
SOUTHINGTON – The Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is welcoming visitors to celebrate the first night of Chanukah December 18 at 5 p.m. at the home of a congregation member. Participants can anticipate playing dreidel, eating traditional potato pancakes called latkes, taking part in the first lighting of the Chanukah...
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Another year full of excitement, transformation comes to end in New Britain
We are in the last month of 2022, and what a year it has been! The holiday season is in full swing here, and I love how almost everywhere you go you can see decorations and lights on the homes or businesses of those getting into the Christmas spirit. New...
bee-news.com
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II
Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home
Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Middletown police officer dies of cancer
Middletown Police Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully Saturday evening after suffering a long battle with uncurable brain cancer.
