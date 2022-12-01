Read full article on original website
This Place in History: The Champlain Club
The property on Crowley Street in Burlington was once the Goethe Lodge, home to a German-American social club. It's now open to all.
“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
Theresa R. Steady, 75, of Rutland
RUTLAND — Theresa R. Steady, 75, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at her home in Rutland, with her four daughters and best friend by her side. She was born on Aug. 13, 1947, in Richford, Vt., the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Rushford) Juaire. Theresa was a caregiver...
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
South Burlington church hosts drive-thru Christmas parade
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.
Martin L. “Marty” Landon Sr., 76, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Martin L. “Marty” Landon Sr., 76, of Middlebury died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer over the last four years. He was born on Aug. 5, 1946, in Whitehall, N.Y., the son of Melvin...
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site
Joe Handy, of the Sisters and Brothers Investment Group, said he didn’t know if the church would be demolished. “We’re going through that right now,” he said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site.
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies
Seifer, who died on Tuesday, worked in the city’s Community and Economic Development Office from 1983 to 2011. Friends and colleagues said he built the foundation for sustainable community development. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘The consummate networker’: Longtime Burlington economic leader Bruce Seifer dies.
Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorates bridges for the holiday season
BRANDON, Vt. — You might notice that some of the covered bridges in our region have a bit of festive cheer thanks to the efforts of a local group. On Friday, the Rutland County chapter of the Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorated several covered bridges with festive Christmas wreaths, Christmas greens and other swag to kick off the holiday season.
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
Gifford Medical Center restarting their SANE Program
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Gifford Medical Center is restarting its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program, also known as SANE. It encompasses all types of violence. Now, anyone who’s experienced a violent crime, such as sexual assault, intimate partner violence, or strangulation can now come to the hospital and receive more comprehensive and compassionate care through the program.
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71
Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
Williston-based insurance tech startup Polly lays off 47 employees
The company, which sells insurance through car dealerships, is cutting about 15% of its workforce. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston-based insurance tech startup Polly lays off 47 employees.
Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case
Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs
The Lebanon-based organization saw a $22.1 million loss, less than 1%, on a $2.9 billion operating budget in the fiscal year that ended June 30. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs.
Paid parking concerns Platts businesses
After years of free parking in downtown Plattsburgh, the plan to install a paid parking fee structure took effect Oct. 11. The Common Council passed the decision (4-2) in June despite concerns from community members. Street parking and select spots in the Durkee Street lot are still free, but for...
Ways of Seeing: Daughter thrives in Mount Abe spotlight
These experiences have given my daughter more than just a taste for performing. She has found a strong group of friends who spend lots of time singing together in her room after school. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be...
