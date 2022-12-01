ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCAX

“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
Addison Independent

Theresa R. Steady, 75, of Rutland

RUTLAND — Theresa R. Steady, 75, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at her home in Rutland, with her four daughters and best friend by her side. She was born on Aug. 13, 1947, in Richford, Vt., the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Rushford) Juaire. Theresa was a caregiver...
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WCAX

South Burlington church hosts drive-thru Christmas parade

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.
Addison Independent

Martin L. “Marty” Landon Sr., 76, of Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Martin L. “Marty” Landon Sr., 76, of Middlebury died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer over the last four years. He was born on Aug. 5, 1946, in Whitehall, N.Y., the son of Melvin...
WCAX

Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
compassvermont.com

Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont

E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
mynbc5.com

Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorates bridges for the holiday season

BRANDON, Vt. — You might notice that some of the covered bridges in our region have a bit of festive cheer thanks to the efforts of a local group. On Friday, the Rutland County chapter of the Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorated several covered bridges with festive Christmas wreaths, Christmas greens and other swag to kick off the holiday season.
sevendaysvt

Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington

Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
mynbc5.com

Gifford Medical Center restarting their SANE Program

RANDOLPH, Vt. — Gifford Medical Center is restarting its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program, also known as SANE. It encompasses all types of violence. Now, anyone who’s experienced a violent crime, such as sexual assault, intimate partner violence, or strangulation can now come to the hospital and receive more comprehensive and compassionate care through the program.
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Cody

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
VTDigger

Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71

Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
The Valley Reporter

Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case

Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
cardinalpointsonline.com

Paid parking concerns Platts businesses

After years of free parking in downtown Plattsburgh, the plan to install a paid parking fee structure took effect Oct. 11. The Common Council passed the decision (4-2) in June despite concerns from community members. Street parking and select spots in the Durkee Street lot are still free, but for...
Addison Independent

Ways of Seeing: Daughter thrives in Mount Abe spotlight

These experiences have given my daughter more than just a taste for performing. She has found a strong group of friends who spend lots of time singing together in her room after school. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be...

