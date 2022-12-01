Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week. The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect. Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return...
live5news.com
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Maybank Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, deputies say. The crash involves serious injuries, deputies...
live5news.com
Deputies clear Savannah Highway crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road just before 4 p.m. Minor injuries were suffered in a two-vehicle crash, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp. Witnesses say the crash shut...
Ashley River Bridge North closed Sunday morning due to malfunction
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have Ashley River Bridge due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. According to the Charleston Police Department, a mechanical malfunction forced officials to close the northbound Ashley River Bridge Saturday morning. CPD is on the scene and redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to use alternate route.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
live5news.com
Trash buildup from Hurricane Ian leads to waterfront cleanups
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the effects of Hurricane Ian leads to tremendous trash build-up on Lowcountry waterfronts, local environmental organizations and the people of Charleston put in their best efforts to help clean it up. Around 70 people, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, picked up litter along Waterfront Park in...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
Santee Cooper tests rates for at home electric vehicle chargers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the state, and EV charging stations are also becoming more widely accessible. Santee Cooper is rolling out experimental rates if you charge your car at home to help reduce customers’ energy bills. Santee Cooper Public Relations Specialist...
counton2.com
Summerville power outage affects thousands on Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 19,000 Dominion Energy customers were impacted during a Thursday afternoon power outage in Summerville. Officials with Dominion Energy said a large portion of Summerville was without power for about an hour Thursday but noted that electricity has since been restored. The outage occurred between...
live5news.com
Family of missing Orangeburg child pleads for her safe return
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a missing girl from Orangeburg is hoping someone will recognize her and notify authorities so she can come home safe. Aspen Jeter, 5, is missing from the home she shared with her mother, Crystal Jumper, 46, whose body was discovered in the home during a welfare check on Thanksgiving Day. While investigating Jumper’s death, authorities realized there was no sign of the child.
live5news.com
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway. The initial investigation indicated that the driver of a Toyota SUV suffered a medical episode, according to...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. man dies in crash with school bus
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday morning crash that involves a Georgetown County school bus. It happened at 8:45 a.m. outside of Georgetown on US 17A. A 2018 Thomas Built school bus carrying 22 students and five adults slowed for a...
WMBF
Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
Investigators believe massive South Carolina apartment fire was intentionally set; property owner offering reward
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that destroyed an under-construction apartment complex on Wednesday night is being investigated for possible arson. The property owner, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC, is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the fire. Tips can be submitted […]
live5news.com
Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
live5news.com
Charleston County Schools bracing for a severe flu season with free vaccines, testing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is offering free vaccinations and testing to brace for what they’re expecting to be a severe flu season. Beginning Monday, the district’s Nursing Services Department will be at Hunley Park Elementary offering free flu vaccinations to students. Over the...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
live5news.com
Crews respond to massive fire at Johns Island construction site
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are investigating after a large fire at a construction site on Johns Island Wednesday night. Charleston Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh says crews responded to a massive fire that broke out at a Johns Island apartment complex that was under construction. He says the complex has multiple buildings that are in various phases of construction.
BCSO: 2 arrested after ‘significant’ amount of narcotics found in traffic stop
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pair is behind bars after Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies found a large amount of narcotics following a traffic stop last week. Deputies on November 28 conducted a traffic stop of a Volkswagen vehicle they say was impeding traffic during an investigation in Ladson, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s […]
Comments / 0