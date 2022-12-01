Read full article on original website
Ford CEO reveals two of three Ford dealers buy in to all-electric strategy
Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed during an interview Monday afternoon that the Dearborn automaker has secured commitments from two of every three dealers who plan to go all-in on selling electric vehicles. Of the estimated 3,000 Ford dealers in the U.S., 1,920 have enrolled in the voluntary Model e Program...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra is back on sale at Amazon, delivers by Christmas
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $50 on the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon, with multiple styles available for delivery by Christmas. Amazon's Apple Watch Ultra sale knocks $50 off styles with the Ocean Band — with delivery...
Apple Insider
This MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD is $899 today only
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $900 on the upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro with a quad-core Intel chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD during Adorama's Deal of the Day. AppleCare is $50 off as well. This blowout...
Apple Insider
Flash deal: save up to $500, plus get an extra 5% off & sales tax refund on select MacBooks, TVs, monitors with Payboo at B&H
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — B&H's holiday promotion offers an extra 5% off in addition to a sales tax refund and instant rebates of up to $500 off on select Apple products, TVs, accessories, monitors and more when you use your Payboo Card.
Apple Insider
Amazon's best Apple deals: $799 MacBook Air, $299 iPad, Apple Watch Ultra sale, $400 off MacBook Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's Epic Deals Event continues this weekend, with Apple devices in nearly every category on sale at up to $400 off. The Apple markdowns can be found on numerous Apple product lines, from AirPods...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 3: $799 M1 Macbook Air, $100 off LG UltraGear QHD 34-inch monitor, 41% off iRobot Roomba, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Saturday's best deals include $99 off an Apple Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, $35 off Lego Optimus Prime, $20 off AirPods Pro Gen 2, and much more. Every day, AppleInsider checks online...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $199 AirPods Pro 2 deal returns, AirPods Max drop to $439
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's AirPods deals deliver the best prices this weekend, with AirPods Pro 2 back on sale for $199.99 and AirPods Max getting a new $110 discount. Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple AirPods...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 5: $499 2022 iPad Air, $229 Apple Watch SE, $199 AirPods Pro 2, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's best deals include discounted refurbished iMacs, $100 off an OWC 10-port Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock, $100 off a Mac mini, and much more. Every day, AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts...
Apple Insider
Holiday Gift Guide: best stocking stuffer ideas under $20 for Mac fans
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — With the holidays fast approaching, here are some great value gifts for Mac users that you can purchase for $20 or less. The end of 2022 is coming up rapidly, and you have a...
Apple Insider
Flash deals: 16-inch MacBook Pro falls to $1,989, 1TB model $2,289
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — These weekend flash deals offer exclusive discounts of up to $510 off 16-inch MacBook Pro models in addition to $80 off AppleCare. The exclusive deals can be activated with promo code APINSIDER using this...
Apple Insider
Victrola Music Edition 2 review: Fill your small space with big sound
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Victrola's new Bluetooth speaker makes a strong showing, offering impressive sound quality in a small package, perfect for hanging out on your desk near yourMac. Victrola, known for its affordable modern turntables, has finally...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 4: $749 M2 11-inch iPad Pro, $600 off Sennheiser HD800S, Up to 50% off Garmin Smartwatches, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sunday's best deals include $400 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a Klipsch 3.1-channel soundbar system for $549, $159 Refurbished Shark Robot Vacuum, and much more. Every day, AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover...
