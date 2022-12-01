ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Watch Ultra is back on sale at Amazon, delivers by Christmas

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $50 on the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon, with multiple styles available for delivery by Christmas. Amazon's Apple Watch Ultra sale knocks $50 off styles with the Ocean Band — with delivery...
This MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD is $899 today only

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $900 on the upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro with a quad-core Intel chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD during Adorama's Deal of the Day. AppleCare is $50 off as well. This blowout...
Amazon's $199 AirPods Pro 2 deal returns, AirPods Max drop to $439

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's AirPods deals deliver the best prices this weekend, with AirPods Pro 2 back on sale for $199.99 and AirPods Max getting a new $110 discount. Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple AirPods...
Daily deals Dec. 5: $499 2022 iPad Air, $229 Apple Watch SE, $199 AirPods Pro 2, more

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's best deals include discounted refurbished iMacs, $100 off an OWC 10-port Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock, $100 off a Mac mini, and much more. Every day, AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts...
Holiday Gift Guide: best stocking stuffer ideas under $20 for Mac fans

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — With the holidays fast approaching, here are some great value gifts for Mac users that you can purchase for $20 or less. The end of 2022 is coming up rapidly, and you have a...
Flash deals: 16-inch MacBook Pro falls to $1,989, 1TB model $2,289

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — These weekend flash deals offer exclusive discounts of up to $510 off 16-inch MacBook Pro models in addition to $80 off AppleCare. The exclusive deals can be activated with promo code APINSIDER using this...
Victrola Music Edition 2 review: Fill your small space with big sound

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Victrola's new Bluetooth speaker makes a strong showing, offering impressive sound quality in a small package, perfect for hanging out on your desk near yourMac. Victrola, known for its affordable modern turntables, has finally...

