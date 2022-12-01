Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Jaguars Continue To Look for Fixes Following Brutal Defensive Performance vs. Lions
Nothing went right for the Jaguars defensively in a blowout loss.
Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks Declares for the NFL Draft
The UVA football record-holder in single-season receiving yards has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft
WTOL-TV
Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Baker Mayfield era is officially over. The Carolina Panthers released the former No. 1 overall draft pick Monday, less than six months after acquiring him in a trade. News of Mayfield's impending release was first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Mayfield joined the...
WTOL-TV
Deshaun Watson booed in Houston as he makes Cleveland Browns debut
HOUSTON — Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson expressed excitement about his 2022 debut coming against his former team in the city where he spent the first five years of his NFL career. "I'm excited. I'm just excited to play football in general. In front of Cleveland...
National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job
UNLV has lofty aims for their next football coach. The Rebels recently fired bead coach Marcus Arroyo after three dismal seasons with the team. They’re hoping to replace him with someone who knows how to win. A report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on potential candidates featured a big name: former LSU Tigers head coach Read more... The post National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kickoff Time Announced: Georgia vs Ohio State in the Peach Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff for the first time. They'll take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
