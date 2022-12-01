ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOL-TV

Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Baker Mayfield era is officially over. The Carolina Panthers released the former No. 1 overall draft pick Monday, less than six months after acquiring him in a trade. News of Mayfield's impending release was first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Mayfield joined the...
WTOL-TV

Deshaun Watson booed in Houston as he makes Cleveland Browns debut

HOUSTON — Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson expressed excitement about his 2022 debut coming against his former team in the city where he spent the first five years of his NFL career. "I'm excited. I'm just excited to play football in general. In front of Cleveland...
The Comeback

National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job

UNLV has lofty aims for their next football coach. The Rebels recently fired bead coach Marcus Arroyo after three dismal seasons with the team. They’re hoping to replace him with someone who knows how to win. A report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on potential candidates featured a big name: former LSU Tigers head coach Read more... The post National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

