This coming Sunday, Aidan Hutchinson will have the opportunity to play against the team that passed on him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft when the Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. After getting off to a slow start to his career, Hutchinson has come on strong, and for his efforts, he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month this past Thursday. One reason for Hutchinson’s improvement is that the Lions started using him in different ways. Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash recently spoke to the media and he talked about how Hutchinson will be used moving forward.

2 DAYS AGO