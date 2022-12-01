ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 killed in Virginia Beach explosion, fire department says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people and a dog were killed in an explosion in Virginia Beach Monday morning, according to the city's fire department. Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard shortly before 11:15 a.m. A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department said the...
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker

NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before a Nov. 22 employee meeting.
Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in Virginia Beach

Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in …. Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Local foundation hosts holiday shopping spree for...
