Read full article on original website
Related
Here's an organization that is helping Peninsula families THRIVE this Christmas
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Financial struggles can leave many families worried that they won't be able to put presents under the tree. Fortunately, there's an organization in Newport News that wants to help. 'Let Christmas THRIVE," sponsored by Thrive Peninsula, is in its third year. Its mission is to...
Businesses inside Military Circle Mall prepare to move
This comes after the city of Norfolk announced the mall would close on January 31.
WAVY News 10
Snowball Express takes off from Norfolk airport to support families of fallen service members
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Snowball Express made a stop at Norfolk International Airport Saturday to take children and families of fallen servicemembers on a special trip to Walt Disney World. The Snowball Express is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports families as they are encouraged to...
Newport News man pleads to illegal purchase of firearm used in gang shooting
A Newport News man has pleaded guilty to illegally buying a firearm that was linked to a gang shooting.
13News Now
2 killed in Virginia Beach explosion, fire department says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people and a dog were killed in an explosion in Virginia Beach Monday morning, according to the city's fire department. Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard shortly before 11:15 a.m. A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department said the...
Mom: Santa on Navy chopper waving to Hampton Roads families is 'neat to see'
Over two hours Saturday morning, Santa Claus traveled across Hampton Roads in aboard an MH-60S Navy helicopter, waving to delighted families below.
Virginia Beach listed in Condé Nast Traveler's best US destinations for 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — From the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay to the cool shops and restaurants, Virginia Beach has a lot to offer, for the people that live here and those who come to visit. Luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has caught wind of...
wbtw.com
Walmart lawsuit claims company should have ordered mental health evaluation for shooter’s ‘disturbing, threatening behavior’
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The woman who filed a $50 million lawsuit this week against Walmart said the company should have known about the gunman’s “long-standing pattern of disturbing and threatening behavior,” and should have required him to undergo a mental health evaluation. Another employee, who...
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker
NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
Hampton woman recalls cruise ship experience after man went overboard and survived
NORFOLK, Va. — A Carnival Cruise adventure turned into a water rescue mission over the Thanksgiving holiday. “My worst fear is drowning and that was something I didn’t not want to have to face," said James Grimes, who told ABC News he fell off a Carnival Cruise ship.
Small business success: Here are the latest start-ups that a Norfolk organization is helping to grow
NORFOLK, Va. — Local business and entrepreneurship are major focuses of a special hub in Norfolk. 757 Startup Studios is a nonprofit incubator that was founded in May 2021 and helps people bring their visions to life. Their programs and space give budding business owners space for six months...
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
Health officials issue alert regarding rising respiratory illnesses nationwide
Respiratory illnesses are rising across the United States and here in the Commonwealth. Whether it's RSV, Flu, or COVID-19, patients are flooding health facilities.
Rising flu and COVID cases ‘concerning’ to local health group working to administer vaccines
HAMPTON, Va. — Respiratory illnesses are spiking across Hampton roads and the United States. In some states, hospitalizations have almost doubled as healthcare workers grapple with everything from RSV to the flu to COVID-19 infections. Celebrate Healthcare President Gaylene Kanoyton called the rising cases “very concerning.”. And as...
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
According to a news release, the service will take place on December 10 at 12 p.m. at the church located at 1300 Jackson Avenue.
13newsnow.com
Woman arrested in deadly police-involved shooting speaks out behind bars in Virginia Beach
Jacqueline Ortiz said she and Deshawn Whitaker had been married for a year. She's sharing her side of the story about what led to her husband's death.
This woman hoped to one day ride a bike. A stranger made it happen
An “amazing” 31-year-old woman in Chesapeake has just been gifted a bicycle, something she hasn’t had since she was a preschooler.
WTRF
Walmart was sued for $50 million by an employee who complained about cruel behavior for months
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTRF) — A $50 million lawsuit has been filed against Walmart from an employee who survived the mass shooting at the Chesapeake Walmart last week, reports WAVY. Donya Prioleau, the plaintiff, has stated that she submitted a complaint about her co-worker, the gunman that took the lives...
wtaj.com
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before a Nov. 22 employee meeting.
WAVY News 10
Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in Virginia Beach
Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Man dies following shooting on Pickering Street in …. Police reported the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on Pickering Street, near Lake Edward and Newtown Road. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-shooting-off-of-pickering-street-in-virginia-beach/. Local foundation hosts holiday shopping spree for...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0