Effective: 2022-12-05 05:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Cascade Foothills; South Washington Cascades; Western Columbia River Gorge WET ROADS ARE TURNING ICY IN MANY AREAS THIS MORNING Although precipitation has mostly come to an end across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, roads in many areas remain wet from precipitation that fell Sunday or Sunday night. Meanwhile, temperatures are in the upper 20s to mid 30s across most of the area except for the coast. The combination of wet roads and temperatures near or slightly below freezing will result in spots of ice during this morning`s commute, especially on untreated roads and those less traveled. Areas of dense fog and freezing fog may make it difficult to see icy spots on the road. Drivers should slow down and leave plenty of space, as slick roads may increase the braking distance required to stop.

