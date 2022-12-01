ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox29.com

Police: 3 charged for kidnapping, assaulting man during attempted Wilmington home break-in

WILMINGTON, Del. - An attempted break-in turned violent kidnappings has resulted in the arrest of two women and one man in Wilmington, authorities announced Monday. Michael Pennacchiotti, 21, Shaun McCollum, 31. and Callie McCollum, 25, are charged with kidnapping and assault in connection to an incident on Bardell Drive last month.
firststateupdate.com

Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
fox29.com

Police: Man fatally shot near his home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot in North Philadelphia on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 3100 block of North Hancock Street around 7:24 p.m. on Sunday night. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the...
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN

Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot inside South Philadelphia corner store, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in South Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at the Mifflin Supermarket just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 5th Street. An officer on the scene told Eyewitness News the man appears to have been targeted. Police say the man was shot once outside the store, and then went inside Mifflin Supermarket. He was then shot seven more times inside the business, police say. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., according to authorities. No arrests were made, police say. 
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
Daily Voice

MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing

A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
CBS Philly

Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.   The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
fox29.com

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting in Olney. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of North 6th Street. Authorities say a 26-year-old man was show multiple times on the right side...
fox29.com

Police: Suspect wanted for shooting PPA officer may be linked to shooting in The Bronx

PHILADELPHIA - Police are exploring the possibility that a suspect wanted for shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer is connected to a shooting at a gas station in The Bronx days earlier. The Philadelphia Police Department shared side-by-side security camera footage of the incidents that both show the suspect dressed...
sanatogapost.com

Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park

UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...

