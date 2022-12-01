Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: 3 charged for kidnapping, assaulting man during attempted Wilmington home break-in
WILMINGTON, Del. - An attempted break-in turned violent kidnappings has resulted in the arrest of two women and one man in Wilmington, authorities announced Monday. Michael Pennacchiotti, 21, Shaun McCollum, 31. and Callie McCollum, 25, are charged with kidnapping and assault in connection to an incident on Bardell Drive last month.
firststateupdate.com
Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts
On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
Suspect in Bronx point-blank shooting sought in connection with shooting of Philadelphia parking officer
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man wanted for shooting a Bronx gas station worker in the head at point-blank range may also have shot a Philadelphia parking authority officer, police said Friday. On Nov. 22, a man shot a 59-year-old worker at a Boston Road Sunoco in the Bronx, then fled. A few days later […]
fox29.com
Police: Man fatally shot near his home in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot in North Philadelphia on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 3100 block of North Hancock Street around 7:24 p.m. on Sunday night. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the...
fox29.com
State police: Man wanted for Delaware County attempted murder, Philadelphia shooting in one morning
DELAWARE COUNY - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect wanted for several crimes in both Delaware County and Philadelphia. The male suspect is accused of attempted murder in Middletown Township, Delaware County, in the early morning hours Monday. That same morning, police say...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
fox29.com
'Unprovoked': Female suspect attacked woman walking in Center City in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by another woman on a Center City street last month. The 23-year-old was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street when she was physically attacked in the middle of the day on November 20. Police say the attacked was...
Man fatally shot inside South Philadelphia corner store, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in South Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at the Mifflin Supermarket just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 5th Street. An officer on the scene told Eyewitness News the man appears to have been targeted. Police say the man was shot once outside the store, and then went inside Mifflin Supermarket. He was then shot seven more times inside the business, police say. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., according to authorities. No arrests were made, police say.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing
A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
fox29.com
Homeowner helps police identify man accused of firebombing North Philadelphia rowhome
PHILADELPHIA - A homeowner who lives at a rowhome near Temple's campus that was recently firebombed used home surveillance to help police track down a suspect who is now in custody, according to court documents. Prosecutors say Kyle Halls, 35, smashed the front window of a property on 2000 block...
fox29.com
Police: Woman shot multiple times while sitting inside car in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was struck by bullets inside a vehicle in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning. Officers found a 41-year-old woman lying in the street when they responded to shots fired on the 5400 block of Race Street around 5 a.m.
fox29.com
Man killed after deadly shooting inside supermarket in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted inside a supermarket in South Philadelphia Saturday night, leaving one man dead. Police say at least two shots were fired inside the Mifflin Supermarket on the 1900 block of South 5th Street around 6:43 p.m. A 37-year-old man was struck in the right eye and...
fox29.com
Car causes small fire, gas leak after crashing into Gloucester County home, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A car crash in Gloucester County triggered a string of incidents that left a home with severe damage, a small fire and a gas leak Saturday night. Police say the car smashed into the side of the home after swerving, hitting a curb and driving through the yard.
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
fox29.com
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting in Olney. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of North 6th Street. Authorities say a 26-year-old man was show multiple times on the right side...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect wanted for shooting PPA officer may be linked to shooting in The Bronx
PHILADELPHIA - Police are exploring the possibility that a suspect wanted for shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer is connected to a shooting at a gas station in The Bronx days earlier. The Philadelphia Police Department shared side-by-side security camera footage of the incidents that both show the suspect dressed...
Dog stolen from car in Wawa parking lot in Philadelphia reunited with family
PHILADELPHIA — Theo is home again after an 18-day odyssey. The 2-year-old rescue dog, a boxer-Golden Retriever mix, went missing last month after Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk said he was stolen from their car at a Wawa parking lot in Philadelphia, WTXF-TV reported. The couple, who live in...
sanatogapost.com
Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park
UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia man charged in shooting death of man at Kutztown University student apartments
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in student apartments near Kutztown University. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 22-year-old Xavier Wayman of Philadelphia was taken into police custody Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. Authorities say he is accused of...
