Stay aware of the privatization of Medicare

We are in the midst of Medicare’s open enrollment period. Private health insurers, as usual, have embarked on a massive marketing campaign designed to entice seniors into their Medicare Advantage (MA) plans.

Under traditional Medicare, the federal government pays directly to your doctor for your health care and for any referrals that your doctor makes for you. This gives you access to a wide range of doctors and hospitals across the country. Many patients also choose to enroll in a supplemental “Medigap” plan to limit their out-of-pocket costs.

Medicare Advantage companies make money by denying services to you. Private companies participating in MA are paid a fixed amount per enrollee, an amount which is adjusted based on the your “risk” (that is, the state of your overall health and any conditions which may require care). By restricting care through pre-authorization, referral requirements, and limited networks, insurers keep their costs lower than the provided maximum payment from Medicare, and are allowed to keep a portion of the difference as profit.

Denying care also drives sicker beneficiaries to leave the program, which, when combined with marketing that targets healthier individuals, leads to a lower-risk patient pool and higher overall profits. Also, many MA insurers have fraudulently used “upcoding” to get higher risk scores for enrollees and thus bigger payments.

Don’t support privatization of Medicare! Don’t give up your traditional Medicare!

Carollyn Zimmers, Poulsbo