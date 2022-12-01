ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Record News

Lakes rose as rain fell last week

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago

Wichita Falls lake levels have begun moving in the right direction thanks to a rainy Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQpyM_0jU6bg6Q00

On Wednesday the combined water total of lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo was 66.2 percent, which is .6 percent higher than the previous week. While that might not be a huge figure, it's better than the numbers going in the opposite direction as has been the case for most of the current drought.

If the combined total drops to 65 percent, outdoor watering restrictions will kick in.

Wichita Falls got about 1.3 inch of rain Saturday with other parts of the region getting higher amounts. That helped Lake Arrowhead rise to 68.7 percent of capacity while Lake Kickapoo rose to 59.5 percent.

The city is also continuing to put water back into Lake Arrowhead throught the Indirect Potable Resue system. The city predicts by the end of the year the IPR will have pumped about nine billion gallons back into the lake since 2018.

The National Weather Service predicts the region will get more rainfall Saturday night through Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Wichita Falls had received 17.3 inches of rain in 2022 compared to the normal for this time of year of 26.33 inches.

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

We have solid rain chances this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have warm weather for the day. We will have a high of 79 with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. We may see a stray shower or two throughout the day. However, most will stay dry. Monday night, we will have a low of 52 with clear skies.
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast- Winter Machine Broke

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow might be the least December-y December day this December. A surge in warm air brings tomorrow’s highs into the mid-to-upper 70s. Last night’s showers quickly clear out of the Texoma area, leaving us rain-free well before noon. For the rest of the day, we keep some cloud cover into the afternoon and light 5-15 mph winds from the south. Highs today get into the mid-to-upper 50s with a few 60s.
kswo.com

Marlow rings in Christmas season at annual parade

Marlow, Okla. (KSWO) - Despite the chilly morning air, families lined main street to welcome the month of holidays at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade. Each year, the city invites the public out on the first weekend of December to see antique cars, tractors, horses and floats cruise down to road.
106.3 The Buzz

Does My Wichita Falls Neighborhood Have the Best Christmas Lights Display?

One house in my neighborhood goes ALL out with a display and I want to see if you can beat it. So we have a contest going on right now called 'Light Up The Falls', where you can win some money just by showing off your Christmas lights. You have until December 16th to submit those photos on our app. Now my coworkers were asking, do you know anybody that goes all out like Clark Griswald with the lights?
Texoma's Homepage

WF Animal Services to host Home for the Holidays event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Home for the holidays is something some take for granted. The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services wants to make dreams come true for some four-legged friends by helping them find their forever home and waive the adoption fees. According to their Facebook page, the center has several cats, dogs, puppies, […]
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD adds national database to search for missing men

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls men, Travis Russell, 23, and Kyler David Dickerson, 32, have been reported missing. Two separate cases, but both are on the same radar. Wichita Falls Police have been investigating theses cases since they were reported. Now they are looking to widen the search with help from state and […]
kswo.com

Controlled burn gets out of control in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A controlled burn got out of control in Comanche County Saturday afternoon. Some debris blew away, spreading the fire across several acres in a field. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 75th St. and SE Bishop Road. Valley View and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Departments had...
comancheok.net

Finally, a short drive to work from home

Whoever came up with the metaphor “It’s the journey, not the destination,” was not talking about moving. When it comes to moving, it’s all about the destination. As a child I was used to moving since my father was in the military. It was no big deal to pack up and move every two or three years. I carried on that tradition for quite a while as an adult without even thinking twice.
Texoma's Homepage

Dog lovers come out for Ducky’s Santa Paws Christmas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Ducky’s Santa Paws Christmas was held Sunday afternoon outside of Panera on Kemp. There was even an ugly sweater contest held for the dogs earlier in the day. Art, jewelry, stockings for your pets, and more were out on display. Kelli Moran, owner of Ducky’s Doggie Delights and organizer of the […]
newschannel6now.com

WFPD searching for missing man

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing man as of Thursday night. In a Facebook post, WFPD officials identified the man as 68-year-old Terry Howard, aka Mike. Howard reportedly walked away from Advanced Rehab, at 4810 Kemp, Thursday afternoon. He was wearing...
Graham Leader

YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County

A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
kswo.com

Ft. Sill temporarily closing one dining facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Basic trainees will need to eat at a new dining facility, after Fort Sill officials say they’re closing one. The Garcia D-FAC located on Tacy Street will be closing temporarily, and trainees will instead be re-routed to Bamford Hall on Miner Road. Fort Sill’s Director...
kswo.com

Highland Cemetery arch entrance getting facelift

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Arch located at the Highland Cemetery is finally getting a face lift as construction is now officially underway. Masons with Old Home Rescue set up the job site with construction materials on Thursday. They’re currently removing mortar from the columns, and will be replacing it...
Texoma's Homepage

GPS pings lead to arrest of former friend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took back one of three items stolen from a former friend after the victim tracked them on GPS has his burglary charge reduced to criminal trespass. 22-year-old Brayden Headrick pleaded to that charge and was placed on one year probation by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight and […]
kswo.com

Lawton Food Bank, Salvation Army prepare for 7th annual Share Your Christmas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful. That’s why 7News has partnered with Walmart and Johnson’s Electric for the 7th annual Share your Christmas event. Local organizations are working extra hard to keep families from struggling. “There’s just...
kswo.com

One person dead in Lawton following shots fired called

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a shooting in Lawton Monday morning. In a post to Facebook, the Lawton Police Department said they were called out to the Bellaire Apartments on Bishop just after midnight Monday after shots were allegedly fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found one person dead in the parking lot.
Texoma's Homepage

11 artist showcase work at Holiday Artist Market

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Holiday cheer brings more pop-up markets like the Alliance’s debut of its Holiday Artist Market. 11 artists showcased their unique hand-crafted items, which also made great Christmas presents. This is all part of its artist development program to give artists tools they need to promote themselves and be independent entrepreneurs. Folks […]
kswo.com

Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody

Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.
Times Record News

Times Record News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy