College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn

Purdue football to play in Citrus Bowl
The Boilermakers will finish their season in Orlando, Florida. Purdue (8-5, 6-4 Big Ten) will play No. 11 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) will play each other in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The Jan. 2 meeting of the two teams will be the first...
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's Loss at Purdue
The Minnesota Gophers were beaten 89-70 in West Lafayette this evening dropping to 4-4 on the season. After the loss to Purdue, Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media. This is everything Coach Johnson had to say. What were the complications your team had in defending Zach Edey?
No. 2 Michigan defeats Purdue for second straight Big Ten title
Donovan Edwards rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to lead No. 2 Michigan to a 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday in Indianapolis. J.J. McCarthy threw for three touchdown passes for Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten), which won its second...
What Jeff Brohm Said After Purdue's Loss to Michigan in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —On Saturday, the Purdue Boilermakers fell to Michigan 43-22 in the Big Ten championship held in Lucas Oil Stadium. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm addressed media following the matchup. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference. Opening statement... BROHM: "Really...
Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Reacts to 43-22 Win Over Purdue in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Championships after defeating Purdue 43-22 on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. No. 2 Michigan moves to 13-0 on the season with a trip to the College Football Playoff on its way. Here's the full...
More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten Championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Purdue University Boilermakers in a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship game. Crews spent most of the day Friday preparing to welcome more than 70 thousand fans to the Circle City. On Friday night, Big Ten announced the […]
Zach Edey on the gridiron? Purdue hoops star makes his pitch to play football
Zach Edey may have a new sport in his future. The Purdue basketball star sent a humorous tweet to the football team on Saturday. Edey told the football team’s official Twitter account to “gimme some pads and I’m mossing everyone.” For those who don’t know, “mossing” means to make a Randy Moss-Esque catch, typically on a jump ball.
Social media reactions from the Big Ten Championship Game
For the first time since 1991-92, the Michigan Wolverines are back to back outright Big Ten Champions. They took care of business against the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22, and are now headed to the College Football Playoff. Here are the most noteworthy reactions from their bid to secure that accomplishment:. Free...
Millers dunk Tigers in conference win
NOBLESVILLE – Another game, another fine defensive performance for the Noblesville boys basketball team. The Millers hosted Fishers Friday night, and the two teams put on a show for the near-capacity crowd at The Mill. Noblesville got off to a solid start and carried that momentum all the way to the end for a 55-47 Hoosier Crossroads Conference win.
New developments coming to Sagamore, Wabash Landing
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Several new developments are coming to West Lafayette. Slim Chickens and Panera Bread are under construction near Cumberland Avenue and Sagamore Parkway. The new Panera Bread is the second West Lafayette location, and Slim Chickens is a young franchise seizing on the fried chicken...
Estate of Purdue student killed in auto accident sues driver for wrongful death
The driver of the car that struck and killed Purdue student Zixuan Mo has been sued for wrongful death along with his father, who owns the car. Brookston man Trent Robinson, 34, struck Mo, 25, in the intersection of Yeager and Kalberer roads after running a stop sign at excessive speed, a witness told police in August. The collision reportedly threw Mo into the air, and she landed on the side of the road.
'Rick is innocent': Allen's attorneys release statement questioning evidence
The attorneys representing Richard Allen have released a statement in reaction to the release of the probable cause affidavit earlier this week.
6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days
Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
Crash injures two and closes roadway for helicopter landing
Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at approximately 3:39 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at County Road 300 South and State Road 25. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clymers Fire, Logansport Fire, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Medial Services responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a southeast bound Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by a southwest bound Nissan pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of State Road 25 at County Road 300 South.
