Pickerington North football team looks to take another step toward elite status

Typically before Thanksgiving each year, the Pickerington North football coaching staff meets with each of its classes of players as a group and then as individuals.

The message delivered following a 2022 season that started out with so much promise but didn’t end the way the Panthers were hoping was simple: Find a way to go from good to great.

North won a playoff game for the fourth time in coach Nate Hillerich’s six seasons, but tied Grove City for fourth (2-3) in the OCC-Ohio Division and lost three of its final four to finish 7-5 overall.

“The expectations are super high here,” said Hillerich, who is 44-23 with the Panthers. “The goals of our staff, the players and our community are to play to win a league championship and compete to win the regional title every year. A lot of places would celebrate a seven-win season and winning a playoff game, but I think our team and program didn’t reach our full potential. There were a lot of factors.

“We have to find a way to be more consistent and do all the little things right. We were a play away or two plays away in some of our losses.”

North opened by winning its first three games, including an 18-13 victory at Upper Arlington in Week 3, but lost 14-7 to Pickerington Central on Sept. 9 and got blown out 42-17 by Westerville Central in its league opener Sept. 23.

In the postseason, the fifth-seeded Panthers got a touchdown on the last play from scrimmage to defeat Groveport 24-21 and keep the 12th-seeded Cruisers from pulling an upset in the first round of the Division I, Region 3 playoffs Oct. 28 before falling 28-20 to fourth-seeded Central in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 4.

A 26-player senior class featured running back Dawaun Green (first-team all-league, second-team all-district) and linebacker Malik Ray (first-team all-district and all-league), but there’s enough returning experience to provide optimism.

“We want to win our conference and compete for regional titles, and the way we can do that is we need to be more consistent and find a way to win the close games, especially if bad calls aren’t going our way,” said Rex Lahr, a three-year starter on the offensive line who was second-team all-league and special mention all-district.

“It starts during practice. There were times that we were marching down the field and we’d get a penalty. We’ve got to work on fighting our way back and not letting our morale go down after a penalty. We have great talent coming back.”

Lahr is part of a junior class that includes quarterback Landon O’Connell, who completed his second season as the starter and finished 186-for-286 passing for 2,194 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

His top target was sophomore wide receiver Preston Bowman, who finished with 61 receptions for 754 yards and five touchdowns to earn special mention all-district and averaged 35.7 yards per punt to earn second-team all-league honors.

Sophomore wide receiver Chris Louis had 37 catches for 371 yards and five touchdowns and was second-team all-league and honorable mention all-district.

Sophomore Michael Taylor rushed 91 times for 571 yards and three touchdowns and also returned kickoffs.

Junior wide receivers Derick Ross Jr. (30 receptions, 414 yards, 3 TDs) and Jaiden Vital (18 receptions, 144 yards, 1 TD), junior running back Dorian Hamilton (53 rushes, 241 yards, 1 TD) and junior tight end A.J. Miller (13 catches, 286 yards) also are expected back along with junior Peyton Schultz and sophomore Ayden Annarino on the offensive line.

Another contributor was junior wide receiver J.J. Sebert (16 receptions, 154 yards).

Defensively, junior Angelo McCullom will return up front after earning first-team all-league and special mention all-district honors while finishing with 34.5 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss, as will junior Matthew Castaneda.

Others who should return include sophomore Tyson Long (26.5 tackles, 1 interception) and junior Kelly Jackson (40.5 tackles, 2 interceptions) in the secondary and junior Kaiyin Lyles at linebacker. Long was honorable mention all-league.

Green was a four-year regular who closed his prep career as the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,125) and rushing touchdowns (49). He ran for 1,159 yards and 21 touchdowns this fall.

Ray finished with 53 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, to lead the defense.

Senior Cayden Christopher, an Ohio State signee in lacrosse, finished with 38 tackles and three interceptions while earning second-team all-district and all-league honors in the secondary.

Senior Kaedyn Dunbar-White (DB, 34.5 tackles, 3 interceptions) was special mention all-league and honorable mention all-league, and seniors Grant Burke (DL, 6 tackles for loss) and Joseph Abbiw (DL, 3.5 tackles for loss) were honorable mention all-district.

Senior Jonas Mann, who has committed to Akron as an offensive lineman, was second-team all-district,

Senior David Alabi, a Furman commit on the defensive line, had eight tackles for loss through six games before going down with a season-ending injury.

Another key senior was Ivan Ermlich, who made five field goals and 27 extra points and averaged 34.2 yards on his punts.

“We’re at a point now where our numbers are high at every level,” Hillerich said. “Our freshman team went undefeated and we should have about 100 kids next year in grades 10 through 12. I’m excited about where our program is at.”

NORTH FOOTBALL

•Record: 7-5 overall

•OCC-Ohio standings: Gahanna (5-0), New Albany (3-2), Westerville Central (3-2), North (2-3), Grove City (2-3), Westland (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Joseph Abbiw, Harry Agganis, David Alabi, Michael Arnold, Dana Bass, Grant Burke, Elijah Cherry, Cayden Christopher, Chase Cupid, Kaedyn Dunbar-White, Tremel Dunkin, Navadn Durham-Smith, Ivan Ermlich, Aiden Flynn, Dawaun Green, Wyatt Halsey, Travis Hines, Ethan Mallory, Jonas Mann, Vince Nkefia, Adrian Perez, Malik Ray, Leo Robinson, Noah Thompson, Kelton Waller and Rylan Willis

•Key returnees: Preston Bowman, Dorian Hamilton, Rex Lahr, Chris Louis Jr., Angelo McCullom, A.J. Miller, Landon O’Connell, Derick Ross Jr. and Jaiden Vital

•Postseason: Def. Groveport 24-21; lost to Pickerington Central 28-20 in Division I, Region 3 quarterfinal

