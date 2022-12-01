ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Columbus Dispatch

Pickerington North football team looks to take another step toward elite status

By Jarrod Ulrey, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKqdW_0jU6bOPS00

Typically before Thanksgiving each year, the Pickerington North football coaching staff meets with each of its classes of players as a group and then as individuals.

The message delivered following a 2022 season that started out with so much promise but didn’t end the way the Panthers were hoping was simple: Find a way to go from good to great.

North won a playoff game for the fourth time in coach Nate Hillerich’s six seasons, but tied Grove City for fourth (2-3) in the OCC-Ohio Division and lost three of its final four to finish 7-5 overall.

“The expectations are super high here,” said Hillerich, who is 44-23 with the Panthers. “The goals of our staff, the players and our community are to play to win a league championship and compete to win the regional title every year. A lot of places would celebrate a seven-win season and winning a playoff game, but I think our team and program didn’t reach our full potential. There were a lot of factors.

“We have to find a way to be more consistent and do all the little things right. We were a play away or two plays away in some of our losses.”

North opened by winning its first three games, including an 18-13 victory at Upper Arlington in Week 3, but lost 14-7 to Pickerington Central on Sept. 9 and got blown out 42-17 by Westerville Central in its league opener Sept. 23.

In the postseason, the fifth-seeded Panthers got a touchdown on the last play from scrimmage to defeat Groveport 24-21 and keep the 12th-seeded Cruisers from pulling an upset in the first round of the Division I, Region 3 playoffs Oct. 28 before falling 28-20 to fourth-seeded Central in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 4.

A 26-player senior class featured running back Dawaun Green (first-team all-league, second-team all-district) and linebacker Malik Ray (first-team all-district and all-league), but there’s enough returning experience to provide optimism.

“We want to win our conference and compete for regional titles, and the way we can do that is we need to be more consistent and find a way to win the close games, especially if bad calls aren’t going our way,” said Rex Lahr, a three-year starter on the offensive line who was second-team all-league and special mention all-district.

“It starts during practice. There were times that we were marching down the field and we’d get a penalty. We’ve got to work on fighting our way back and not letting our morale go down after a penalty. We have great talent coming back.”

Lahr is part of a junior class that includes quarterback Landon O’Connell, who completed his second season as the starter and finished 186-for-286 passing for 2,194 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

His top target was sophomore wide receiver Preston Bowman, who finished with 61 receptions for 754 yards and five touchdowns to earn special mention all-district and averaged 35.7 yards per punt to earn second-team all-league honors.

Sophomore wide receiver Chris Louis had 37 catches for 371 yards and five touchdowns and was second-team all-league and honorable mention all-district.

Sophomore Michael Taylor rushed 91 times for 571 yards and three touchdowns and also returned kickoffs.

Junior wide receivers Derick Ross Jr. (30 receptions, 414 yards, 3 TDs) and Jaiden Vital (18 receptions, 144 yards, 1 TD), junior running back Dorian Hamilton (53 rushes, 241 yards, 1 TD) and junior tight end A.J. Miller (13 catches, 286 yards) also are expected back along with junior Peyton Schultz and sophomore Ayden Annarino on the offensive line.

Another contributor was junior wide receiver J.J. Sebert (16 receptions, 154 yards).

Defensively, junior Angelo McCullom will return up front after earning first-team all-league and special mention all-district honors while finishing with 34.5 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss, as will junior Matthew Castaneda.

Others who should return include sophomore Tyson Long (26.5 tackles, 1 interception) and junior Kelly Jackson (40.5 tackles, 2 interceptions) in the secondary and junior Kaiyin Lyles at linebacker. Long was honorable mention all-league.

Green was a four-year regular who closed his prep career as the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,125) and rushing touchdowns (49). He ran for 1,159 yards and 21 touchdowns this fall.

Ray finished with 53 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, to lead the defense.

Senior Cayden Christopher, an Ohio State signee in lacrosse, finished with 38 tackles and three interceptions while earning second-team all-district and all-league honors in the secondary.

Senior Kaedyn Dunbar-White (DB, 34.5 tackles, 3 interceptions) was special mention all-league and honorable mention all-league, and seniors Grant Burke (DL, 6 tackles for loss) and Joseph Abbiw (DL, 3.5 tackles for loss) were honorable mention all-district.

Senior Jonas Mann, who has committed to Akron as an offensive lineman, was second-team all-district,

Senior David Alabi, a Furman commit on the defensive line, had eight tackles for loss through six games before going down with a season-ending injury.

Another key senior was Ivan Ermlich, who made five field goals and 27 extra points and averaged 34.2 yards on his punts.

“We’re at a point now where our numbers are high at every level,” Hillerich said. “Our freshman team went undefeated and we should have about 100 kids next year in grades 10 through 12. I’m excited about where our program is at.”

More: State final predictions for Ohio high school football playoffs

More: Ohio high school football: 5 things we learned in the OHSAA state semifinals

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek

NORTH FOOTBALL

•Record: 7-5 overall

•OCC-Ohio standings: Gahanna (5-0), New Albany (3-2), Westerville Central (3-2), North (2-3), Grove City (2-3), Westland (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Joseph Abbiw, Harry Agganis, David Alabi, Michael Arnold, Dana Bass, Grant Burke, Elijah Cherry, Cayden Christopher, Chase Cupid, Kaedyn Dunbar-White, Tremel Dunkin, Navadn Durham-Smith, Ivan Ermlich, Aiden Flynn, Dawaun Green, Wyatt Halsey, Travis Hines, Ethan Mallory, Jonas Mann, Vince Nkefia, Adrian Perez, Malik Ray, Leo Robinson, Noah Thompson, Kelton Waller and Rylan Willis

•Key returnees: Preston Bowman, Dorian Hamilton, Rex Lahr, Chris Louis Jr., Angelo McCullom, A.J. Miller, Landon O’Connell, Derick Ross Jr. and Jaiden Vital

•Postseason: Def. Groveport 24-21; lost to Pickerington Central 28-20 in Division I, Region 3 quarterfinal

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Pickerington North football team looks to take another step toward elite status

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day provides positive injury outlook for Ohio State's roster entering CFP

Ryan Day and Ohio State have new life, landing in the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed on Sunday. Now, the Buckeyes will rest, regroup and prepare for a matchup against No. 1 Georgia. One of the topics at the forefront of everyone’s mind once Ohio State received...
The Spun

Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game

Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
The Spun

Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood

At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
ocolly.com

OSU football transfer portal tracker

With the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, OSU football will see players come and go via the transfer portal. Here is an up-to-date tracker of all the transfer updates. Stats: 96 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, one interception. Destination: TBD.
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State

It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ohio State takes to social media to react to No. 4 USC’s loss to Utah

The door is now ajar for Ohio State to enter the College Football Playoff. No. 4 USC gifted No .5 Ohio State second life with a 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game. Ohio State lost its first game of the season in the regular season finale against Michigan. However, now Ohio State has taken to Twitter to celebrate this potential opportunity to crack the top 4.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. TCU hypothetical point spread released

Despite what happens during Saturday’s Conference Championship games, it is highly likely that Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State will be the four teams that play in the College Football Playoff. The final rankings will be released on Sunday, but considering the CFP committee wants to avoid rematches in the semifinals, it will probably be Michigan vs. TCU and Georgia vs. Ohio State on New Year’s Eve. Assuming those will be the matchups, hypothetical point spreads have been released for those games.
NBC4 Columbus

What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
ccsoh.us

Family Ambassador Changing the Culture at Johnson Park Middle School

December 2, 2022 -- “Is there anything that you need or anything I can help you with?” Those are not questions adults are used to hearing. But they are questions parents and guardians at Johnson Park Middle School get when receiving a call from Cheri Bowman. Bowman is...
10TV

The Galaxy Coffee: 'First queer-owned coffee truck in Columbus'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After years of planning and preparation, Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck opened for business this past June. Co-owners Jevonna Morris and Kels Wilson established The Galaxy Coffee to be a space where everyone is welcome to relax and just be themselves. Over the past six months, they have fought setbacks and cherished successes on their way to quickly becoming a beloved fixture of the central Ohio food truck landscape.
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in November went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.8 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy