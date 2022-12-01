Read full article on original website
momcollective.com
Top Toys and Gifts By Age | Kansas City MomCast Episode 34
It’s holiday time and just a few more weeks of shopping left! If you’re looking for gift ideas, this episode is for you. Jane Girson, owner of The The Learning Tree in Prairie Village, highlights top toys by age group, which Toyas are worth investing in and the importance of shopping local. You will walk away with some great ideas for not only holiday gifting but year-round ideas!
KCTV 5
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
kcur.org
Alongside chicken and waffles, this Kansas City restaurant serves a greater purpose
Tameisha Martin was tired of watching dreams go to the grave, she shared. “Ever since I could remember, my mother and my grandmother talked about wanting to open their own restaurant. They loved cooking for church and community events. … Unfortunately, my grandmother is gone now, so she didn’t get to see this dream come to life. But my mother is still here, and every day we are grateful that the doors opened for us,” said Martin, who co-founded Love is Key alongside her husband, Cameron.
kmuw.org
Meet the Union Station volunteers who keep these tiny trains on track during the holidays
Union Station has one of the largest model rail exhibits in the United States, with more than 80 trains of all sizes. When decorating for the holidays starts in October, the display gets even bigger. Oversized wreaths can be viewed from outside , hanging in the Grand Hall’s massive windows,...
Pending sale offers hope for neighbors on East 11th Street in Kansas City
3110 East 11th Street had a massive fire in June 2022, displacing the family that lived inside and leaving the home with massive fire damage.
Sections of I-435 in Kansas City to close for repairs Tuesday
Road work is expected to significantly impact traffic along parts of I-470, I-49, I-435, and U.S. 71 in south Kansas City, Missouri.
martincitytelegraph.com
Weston’s Candlelight Homes Tour offers a taste of the holiday season
It’s hard to believe the holidays are already upon us, and it’s time to step into the season of cheer. Sometimes, it is hard to get into the spirit of the season with family obligations, busy work schedules and the overloaded list of to-dos that often distract us.
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Sunday
The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
Missing keepsake mysteriously returned to Kansas City-area family
An Independence family says a stuffed animal containing a special recording was returned after it was mistakenly donated to a thrift store.
KCMO attempted porch pirate leaves empty-handed after neighbor intervenes
Roger Leib and Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging the public to protect packages this holiday season after a close call with an attempted porch pirate.
One Tank Trips: Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens
The Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens turns Kansas City's botanical garden into a winter wonderland.
plattecountylandmark.com
‘Weirdest blessing and strangest curse’
Greg Trial was not exactly surprised when he discovered horse and buggy components, including horseshoes, embedded in the foundation in his Farley, Mo. building. After all, the corner store originally dated to 1872, but some portions were re-built in 1906 after a fire. “Farley Mercantile helps keep alive history in...
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
Build KCI crews add finishing touches to areas of new check-in hall
Build KCI crews are 90% done installing the new terminal's wood ceiling and expect to have the floors completed by the end of December.
martincitytelegraph.com
Rumors of giant landfill in south KC continue. Raymore demands written resolution from KCMO.
Rumors of a giant landfill in southeast Kansas City just won’t go away as the city of Raymore continues to worry about the possibility of truck traffic, stench, drainage and noise at its front door. Kansas City has repeatedly denied any involvement, and city manager Brian David Platt recently...
Fishing trip pit stop ends in $50,000 lottery win in Grandview
One Missouri Lottery player has a lot more cash to spend for the holiday season after a pit stop during a recent fishing trip.
PLANetizen
The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment
After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...
