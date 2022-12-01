ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Toys and Gifts By Age | Kansas City MomCast Episode 34

It’s holiday time and just a few more weeks of shopping left! If you’re looking for gift ideas, this episode is for you. Jane Girson, owner of The The Learning Tree in Prairie Village, highlights top toys by age group, which Toyas are worth investing in and the importance of shopping local. You will walk away with some great ideas for not only holiday gifting but year-round ideas!
KCTV 5

Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
kcur.org

Alongside chicken and waffles, this Kansas City restaurant serves a greater purpose

Tameisha Martin was tired of watching dreams go to the grave, she shared. “Ever since I could remember, my mother and my grandmother talked about wanting to open their own restaurant. They loved cooking for church and community events. … Unfortunately, my grandmother is gone now, so she didn’t get to see this dream come to life. But my mother is still here, and every day we are grateful that the doors opened for us,” said Martin, who co-founded Love is Key alongside her husband, Cameron.
martincitytelegraph.com

Weston’s Candlelight Homes Tour offers a taste of the holiday season

It’s hard to believe the holidays are already upon us, and it’s time to step into the season of cheer. Sometimes, it is hard to get into the spirit of the season with family obligations, busy work schedules and the overloaded list of to-dos that often distract us.
Evan Crosby

Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?

Kansas City, Mo. - From Michael Kors, to Nike, to Victoria's Secret, department stores continue to close in the Country Club Plaza, over the past year. However, it isn't just the city's famed shopping district that continues to lose retailers -- often national chains. A number of department stores have been closing across the Kansas City area. Many of these now-shuttered stores were once major tenants for shopping centers and malls around the metro.
Awesome 92.3

The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Sunday

The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
plattecountylandmark.com

‘Weirdest blessing and strangest curse’

Greg Trial was not exactly surprised when he discovered horse and buggy components, including horseshoes, embedded in the foundation in his Farley, Mo. building. After all, the corner store originally dated to 1872, but some portions were re-built in 1906 after a fire. “Farley Mercantile helps keep alive history in...
PLANetizen

The Limits of Kansas City’s Fare-Free Experiment

After reintroducing a historic streetcar in 2016, Kansas City transit eventually went completely fare-free in 2020. In Governing, Jared Brey assesses what other cities can learn from KC’s experiment, and what unique conditions make the city unlike others. Prior to eliminating fares, Kansas City’s transit system brought in relatively...

