Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
WTA Open Angers Arena Loire Results
ANGERS, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Angers Arena Loire at Arena Loire (seedings in parentheses):. Emeline Dartron, France, def. Chloe Noel, France, 6-1, 7-5. Magali Kempen (3), Belgium, def. Jenny Lim, France, 6-2, 6-1. Joanna Garland (4), Taiwan, def. Pemra Ozgen (6), Turkiye, 6-1, 7-6. Greet Minnen (2),...
England 3, Senegal 0
England21—3 First Half_1, England, Henderson, (Bellingham), 38th minute; 2, England, Kane, (Foden), 45th+3. Second Half_3, England, Saka, (Foden), 57th. Goalies_Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis; England, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale. Yellow Cards_Koulibaly, Senegal, 76th. Referee_Ivan Barton. Assistant Referees_David Moran, Kathryn Nesbitt, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Said Martinez.
Wes Brown 'Not Surprised' With Cristiano Ronaldo To Saudi Arabia Rumours
Manchester United icon Wes Brown has said he is "Not surprised" about the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.
