Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time.
WTA Open Angers Arena Loire Results

ANGERS, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Angers Arena Loire at Arena Loire (seedings in parentheses):. Emeline Dartron, France, def. Chloe Noel, France, 6-1, 7-5. Magali Kempen (3), Belgium, def. Jenny Lim, France, 6-2, 6-1. Joanna Garland (4), Taiwan, def. Pemra Ozgen (6), Turkiye, 6-1, 7-6. Greet Minnen (2),...
England 3, Senegal 0

England21—3 First Half_1, England, Henderson, (Bellingham), 38th minute; 2, England, Kane, (Foden), 45th+3. Second Half_3, England, Saka, (Foden), 57th. Goalies_Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis; England, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale. Yellow Cards_Koulibaly, Senegal, 76th. Referee_Ivan Barton. Assistant Referees_David Moran, Kathryn Nesbitt, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Said Martinez.

