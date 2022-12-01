ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLTX.com

Coastal Carolina gets bowl game with North Carolina university

BIRMINGHAM, Ala — Coastal Carolina and East Carolina will meet in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27. The Chanticleers just hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to lead the program. Former coach Jamey Chadwell took the Liberty job a day after Coastal Carolina lost to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
packinsider.com

Is Tim Beck a Candidate to be the Head Coach at Coastal Carolina?

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Coastal Carolina is bracing for the departure of head coach Jame Chadwell, and Liberty is apparently willing to offer him $4 million. According to Thamel, if Chadwell leaves Coastal, NC State Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck is a ‘top name to replace Chadwell’ in Conway, South Carolina.
The Richmond Observer

The Week Ahead: Lighter schedule for RSHS athletics

ROCKINGHAM — All but one of Richmond Senior High School’s winter sports programs will be in action this week. After back-to-back weeks with multiple games, the Richmond boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have a lighter schedule in the coming days. Both squads are set to begin...
wkml.com

Main Event Entertainment Center Coming To Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville

A new entertainment center business is coming to Fayetteville, as Main Event has been announced as a new tenant coming in 2023 at Cross Creek Mall. The mall announced that Main Event will be part of the Sears redevelopment project, currently underway, and would open in late 2023. “Cross Creek...
WBTW News13

Student in custody after loaded gun found at North Carolina high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student was taken into custody for bringing a loaded revolver onto the campus at White Oak High School. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas confirmed that a student was found with the gun on Friday. The gun has been seized. Thomas said it […]
WECT

Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
cbs17

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
cbs17

Road in Fayetteville reopens after cable company crew strikes gas line

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville road reopened after workers laying fiberoptic cable struck a gas line, officials say. A fire crew and officers from the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the scene along with Piedmont Natural Gas Company, which is making repairs to the ruptured line, police say.
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek 2 men who may have info about November slaying

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to speak to two men who they said may have information about a fatal shooting last month in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they want to speak to Marlin Henry Revels, 39, of Fayetteville, and Tyler Culbreth, 23, of Parkton in Robeson County.
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Thomas “T Gene” Hamilton

Thomas “T Gene” Hamilton,75, Rockingham, passed on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 171 Graham Bridge Road, Rockingham, NC. Public viewing will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, 12pm – 5:00pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington Street, Rockingham, NC.

