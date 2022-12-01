Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Coastal Carolina gets bowl game with North Carolina university
BIRMINGHAM, Ala — Coastal Carolina and East Carolina will meet in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27. The Chanticleers just hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to lead the program. Former coach Jamey Chadwell took the Liberty job a day after Coastal Carolina lost to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
packinsider.com
Is Tim Beck a Candidate to be the Head Coach at Coastal Carolina?
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Coastal Carolina is bracing for the departure of head coach Jame Chadwell, and Liberty is apparently willing to offer him $4 million. According to Thamel, if Chadwell leaves Coastal, NC State Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck is a ‘top name to replace Chadwell’ in Conway, South Carolina.
The Week Ahead: Lighter schedule for RSHS athletics
ROCKINGHAM — All but one of Richmond Senior High School’s winter sports programs will be in action this week. After back-to-back weeks with multiple games, the Richmond boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have a lighter schedule in the coming days. Both squads are set to begin...
wkml.com
Main Event Entertainment Center Coming To Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
A new entertainment center business is coming to Fayetteville, as Main Event has been announced as a new tenant coming in 2023 at Cross Creek Mall. The mall announced that Main Event will be part of the Sears redevelopment project, currently underway, and would open in late 2023. “Cross Creek...
Emily Rainey, Jan. 6 Protester, Questioned Over North Carolina Power Outage
Authorities said two power substations were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act.
Student in custody after loaded gun found at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student was taken into custody for bringing a loaded revolver onto the campus at White Oak High School. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas confirmed that a student was found with the gun on Friday. The gun has been seized. Thomas said it […]
Coastal Carolina University releases name of student who died in campus residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has released the name of a student who authorities said died from apparent natural causes in a campus residence hall on Sunday. In a message to students, faculty and staff members on Wednesday, the university said Devonte Grant was a freshman theatre major from Little River and that […]
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
borderbelt.org
Swearing-in delayed for NC sheriff-elect under fire for racism and other allegations
A North Carolina sheriff-elect who made racist comments about Black deputies and is the focus of a state investigation won’t be sworn into office on Monday as scheduled, the county elections director said. Jody Greene was set to be sworn in Monday for a second four-year term as Columbus...
cbs17
Nearly 40,000 in the dark as massive power outage hits Moore County; gunfire targeted substations, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 38,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark Saturday night and Sunday after a power outage from vandalism in Moore County, officials said. The outage began sometime after 7 p.m. Saturday and impacted a large portion of the county. The Duke Energy website listed a restoration time of 10 p.m. Sunday.
WRAL
Authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
WECT
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
WECT
Election appeal to move forward, delay swearing-in of Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Less than a week after the Columbus County Board of Elections denied the election protests of two residents, at least one appeal has now been filed to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The county board voted 2-1 with two abstentions Monday to deny...
U.S. 401 project seeks Wake, Harnett County residents’ input
The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is seeking input on potential alignment options for the future highway.
cbs17
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
cbs17
Road in Fayetteville reopens after cable company crew strikes gas line
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville road reopened after workers laying fiberoptic cable struck a gas line, officials say. A fire crew and officers from the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the scene along with Piedmont Natural Gas Company, which is making repairs to the ruptured line, police say.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek 2 men who may have info about November slaying
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to speak to two men who they said may have information about a fatal shooting last month in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they want to speak to Marlin Henry Revels, 39, of Fayetteville, and Tyler Culbreth, 23, of Parkton in Robeson County.
OBITUARY: Thomas “T Gene” Hamilton
Thomas “T Gene” Hamilton,75, Rockingham, passed on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 171 Graham Bridge Road, Rockingham, NC. Public viewing will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, 12pm – 5:00pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington Street, Rockingham, NC.
Three arrested in death of Red Springs man
MAXTON — An investigation into the death of a 28-year-old Red Springs man has led to the arrest of two men and a juvenile. Ac
