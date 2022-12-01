ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Footwear News Achievement Awards Honor Dua Lipa, Christian Louboutin  and Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh

By Thomas Waller
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8Onm_0jU6a6iG00

NEW YORK — The footwear community marked the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards , celebrating the milestones of the past year, giving awards to Dua Lipa , Christian Louboutin , Kith ’s Ronnie Fieg and more.

Wednesday night’s “Shoe Oscars” — with presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental — saw a mix of footwear designers, celebrities and executives come together at Cipriani South Street, shining a spotlight on the individuals shaking up the market.

More from WWD

“I think what makes this awards night special is that we honor the legends and we definitely focus on the high achievers of the year, but we also are very welcoming to the new members of the family,” said Michael Atmore, editorial director of FN and chief brand officer of Fairchild Media Group, kicking off the night.

“I do consider us a family,” Atmore, his 25th time hosting the event, said earnestly. “I want you to put aside the stress, the deadlines and just enjoy the evening. You’re about to witness one of the greatest talent shows in the world.”

Brand of the Year was given to the Jordan brand, which elicited some of the loudest cheers of the night. Carmelo Anthony, the 10-time NBA All-Star, NCAA champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist who has been part of the Jordan family for 20 years, presented the award to Jordan Brand president Craig Williams.

“It’s easy to get excited about this business, and specifically about this brand, and the reason that we’re so determined is because just under 40 years ago there was a guy in Chicago that defied physics. He told gravity, ‘No.’ He took off from the free throw line, and because of that he gave permission for every young boy, whether they were a hooper or whether they were a community organizer, every adult whether they were an office worker or they just wanted to be fabulous one day, to do the same. That’s why we’re so determined, that’s why we’re so passionate,” Williams said, referencing, of course, Michael Jordan.

On the new side of the community, the award for Emerging Talent went to Jessica Rich, who over the last few years has made her mark in the industry with a collection of sexy heels that have been seen on Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and more. “I can honestly say that I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t think I’d be here today. Hard work, dedication, never take ‘no’ for an answer, that is my recipe,” she said.

Christian Louboutin had a unique take on the night, “I was questioning myself on the meaning of a Lifetime Achievement Award,” he said. “’To have achieved’ is very different ‘to be achieved’ in French. ‘To be achieved’ means that somehow you are almost dead and someone needs to finish you off. And if you add the word ‘lifetime’ it seems like you are done with your work, at home watching Netflix.”

Instead the legendary shoemaker renamed his award the “Great Life Achievement Award.”

“It’s kind of awkward giving a lifetime achievement award to someone that is still killing the game,” said actor Idris Elba, who presented the award to the designer and has collaborated with Louboutin on the Walk a Mile In My Shoes collaboration.

Last year’s awards included a tribute to Virgil Abloh, the late artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of luxury streetwear brand Off-White. Abloh died in November 2021 but his impact and creativity still looms large, winning Shoe of the Year for his Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh .

Designer of the Year went to Amina Muaddi, who took a moment to remember Abloh. “The last time I was on the stage receiving an award, it was presented to me by my dear friend Virgil. So it’s a bit of a bittersweet moment tonight,” Muaddi said. “But I’m happy to share even this moment with him.”

Muaddi’s award marks her fourth FNAA honor in the four years since she launched her brand, which has seen incredible success in the market.

Nelly and Fergie reunited to toast Caleres chief executive officer and Hall of Fame honoree Diane Sullivan. “Wow, I’m not usually in a place where you don’t have a sense of what to say,” the CEO said to a standing ovation. “How does that girl that grew up in northern Massachusetts, first generation end up at a night like we are tonight?” Sullivan leaned into the idea that the footwear industry is a family and tight knit, a theme that many of the night’s speakers highlighted.

Other winners of the night:

Retailer of the Year: Kith presented by Sofia Hublitz

Person of the Year: Dr. D’Wayne Edwards presented by daughters D’on & Dior Edwards

Collaboration of the Year: Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock presented by Charlotte Groeneveld and Pritika Swarup

Company of the Year: Skechers USA Inc. presented by Sugar Ray Leonard

Hall of Fame: Scott Meden presented by Pete Nordstrom

Launch of the Year: Lululemon presented by Deja Riley

Brand of the Year: Merrell presented by Jordin Sparks

Sustainability Leadership Award: Puma presented by Nicole McLaughlin

Social Impact Award: Brandice Daniel presented by Fe Noel

The night was capped off by Dua Lipa alongside longtime Puma collaborator, designer and songwriter Billy Walsh, who received the first-ever Collection of the Year Award.

“I want say a massive thank you to the Puma team for allowing us to take the lead on this and giving us creative control to create something we are really proud of,” Lipa said. “I want to say a massive thank you to the fans, it’s because of them, because they wore the collection and I think that’s the reason why we are up here tonight.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne

LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
PopSugar

Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
WWD

Gabrielle Union Goes Sheer in Skin-tone Tory Burch Sweater Dress With Octavia Spencer at SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations

Gabrielle Union arrived at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 in a casual look that was versatile enough for the red carpet. The actress, who spoke with Octavia Spencer about her career in Hollywood, donned a brown sheer sweater dress by Tory Burch. Union’s dress featured a strappy brown slip underneath. She coordinated with silver rings, a pair of gold earrings and thong-heeled sandals. She toted a Maison Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag in light ivory. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock...
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in T-Shirt Dress & Sparkling Jimmy Choo Sandals on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello had a sparkling fashion moment as she coached her team through the top 16 eliminations on “The Voice” on Nov. 15. For her outfit, the “Havana” singer embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street-style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie Kloss and Gwen Stefani also embraced the look in September, and Maren Morris took the same fashion route in July on the “Today” show.
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gets Sporty in Adidas x Balenciaga Short Shorts & Dramatic Leather Boots

Kim Kardashian gave her slick style a sporty makeover this week While snapping a mirror selfie in her closet, the “Skkn by Kim” founder posed on Instagram in a full outfit from Balenciaga’s viral collaboration with Adidas. Her ensemble featured a sparkly high-necked gray sweater, printed with Adidas’ triple stripes and co-branded trefoil logo within the collection. A similar pair of black striped short shorts finished her attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) When it came to footwear, Kardashian slipped into a sharp set of leather boots for a grungy finish. Her style included black...
WWD

Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards

Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
WWD

Violet Affleck Coordinates With Mom Jennifer Garner in CarolinaHerrera Dress at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck made a rare appearance on Thursday night in Washington, attending the White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. For the occasion, the 17-year-old looked to Carolina Herrera for her gown, wearing a metallic midi dress. Affleck, who attended the state dinner on the night of her 17th birthday, coordinated in black with her mom, Jennifer Garner.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date

This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
Footwear News

Trey Smith Coordinates With Dad Will Smith in Burgundy Jacket & Leather Sneakers at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

Trey Smith made a rare red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Emancipation.” The film, starring his father Will Smith, will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9. Marrying the worlds of casual and formal dress, Trey was clad in a burgundy coat which he layered overtop a baby pink tee. On bottom, the “All of Us” actor styled a pair of black straight-leg trousers. His look coordinated with his dad’s outfit — Will was classically dressed in a burgundy suit with shiny brown boots. As for footwear, Trey kept up with the classics....
WWD

Jill Biden Wears Monique Lhuillier Floral Dress for Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Ceremony

First lady Jill Biden arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a floral-embroidered dress by Monique Lhuillier. For the annual event, which honors American artists and creatives, Biden’s bespoke black lace gown incorporated midnight sequins. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag from Tyler Ellis.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The first lady was accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, who sported a quintessential classic black and white...
WWD

Mike Amiri Opens in Dubai With Third International Store

Los Angeles-based fashion designer Mike Amiri continues his global expansion.   With an eye toward the Middle East, the designer has opened a store in The Dubai Mall as part of his expansion to the United Arab Emirates with local retail partner Soho Middle East.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “Amiri Dubai is the third international store we have opened this year and our eighth store worldwide,” said the designer, who is the chief executive officer and creative director of his self-named company. “Dubai will play a key role...
Popculture

Cardi B Was Paid an Incredible Amount for 35-Minute Private Performance

Cardi B recently got a massive payday. During Art Basel in Miami, Florida, last weekend (Dec. 1 – Dec. 3), the rapper was a featured performer at a private event reserved for an elite group of attendees. A now-deleted tweet by the "I Like It" rapper stated, "I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes...THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER." Cardi, 30, appeared to post the total payment after discussing the outfit she chose for the performance: "a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look, and it represent the purest form of women bodies." Meanwhile, she dropped hints about the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Dec. 1 if she had a release date in mind.
WWD

Todd Snyder Offers Modern Take on Classic NBA Silhouettes

Todd Snyder continues to be the king of the collaboration, and on Thursday, he extends his reach into the basketball arena through a new partnership with the NBA. Snyder has worked with the league on a collection of fan gear for several of the most-popular teams: the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and San Francisco Golden State Warriors.More from WWDStandout Fashion Moments from the 2021 NBA Draft: See the PhotosCelebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals: See the PhotosExclusive First Look at the Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection Called the Todd Snyder x NBA Curtsied...
WWD

Ariana DeBose Graces the White House in Black Dress at State Dinner

Ariana DeBose arrived at the White House for a state dinner on Thursday, wearing her spin on a classic black evening dress. In honor of the dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a floor-length black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, with one strap of the neckline in a sequin yellow fabric. The dress also had a thigh-high slit.
WWD

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Son Charlie Hall Go for Classic Glamour at White House State Dinner

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Monday wearing an elegant black evening dress. At the dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a black velvet floor-length sleeveless halter-neck dress by Monique Lhuillier. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag and jewelry, including a gold bangle and gold chandelier earrings. She finished the look with a pair of black pumps.More from WWDWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Louis-Dreyfus was accompanied by her son Charlie Hall, who wore...
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy