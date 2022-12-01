Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
'Honorable Rivals, Forever Friends': Why Mayfield mayor presented plaque to Beechwood at state championship game
Before the big game, a ceremony took place to recognize an act of kindness between the rivals that took place after the devasting December 2021 tornados, in western Kentucky. ‘Honorable Rivals, Forever Friends’: Why Mayfield …. Before the big game, a ceremony took place to recognize an act of...
fox56news.com
LexArts celebrates 50th anniversary with Horse Mania auction
LexArts auctioned off the Horse Mania sculptures as a part of its milestone celebration. LexArts celebrates 50th anniversary with Horse Mania …. LexArts auctioned off the Horse Mania sculptures as a part of its milestone celebration. Catholic Action Center preps for 27th ‘Faith & Community …. Now through Dec....
fox56news.com
Malakai Roberts co-signs book with Snoop Dogg
Roberts was blinded when he was shot in his home. He has now co-signed a book titled "Adventures with Malakai". Roberts was blinded when he was shot in his home. He has now co-signed a book titled "Adventures with Malakai". Catholic Action Center preps for 27th ‘Faith & Community …...
fox56news.com
Hand-painted bottles of rare Makers Mark raffled for LexArts 50th anniversary
LexArts celebrated its 50th anniversary by hosting a celebration, and along with it, a chance for bourbon enthusiasts to get their hands on a rare selection. Hand-painted bottles of rare Makers Mark raffled …. LexArts celebrated its 50th anniversary by hosting a celebration, and along with it, a chance for...
lakercountry.com
Russell stays ‘green’; Casey, nearly 50 others now ‘yellow’
Russell County and most of the Lake Cumberland district continue to stay in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Neighboring Casey County continues to be the only county in the 10-county district in yellow this...
Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed
The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season. The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations
Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
Transfer Portal Targets: Baylor Safety, Lexington Native Entering Portal
Kentucky's secondary is one of the few position groups that doesn't NEED help in the transfer portal this offseason. However, that doesn't mean it wouldn't take the depth and added help, especially if it came via local talent. Junior safety Devin Neal announced on Saturday that he will ...
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
aseaofblue.com
Monday Headlines: Where Kentucky Stands in New CBB Rankings
Kentucky is currently the No. 19 in the current AP Top 25 Poll and coming off a so-so win over Michigan on Sunday. The Wolverines aren’t ranked and have’t defeated anyone notable yet this season, but they did take No. 3 Virginia down to the wire earlier last week. Other SEC teams inside the Top 25 are Arkansas (No. 11), Alabama (No. 11), Tennessee (No. 13) and Auburn (No. 15).
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren't sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
fox56news.com
Lady Pelucas
Robber known as Lady Pelucas, or Lady Wigs in English, is finally in custody after she and her gang committed dozens of robberies throughout Tijuana. She got her nickname for wearing different wigs during her crime spree. Lady Pelucas. Robber known as Lady Pelucas, or Lady Wigs in English, is...
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac brings barbering institute to Lexington shopping center
NAI Isaac closed a lease of 2,788 square feet to The Business of Barbering Institute at the Northland Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Paul Ray Smith, executive vice president, and Zach Smith, associate, at NAI Isaac, represented the landlord. Co-broker Christa Collins of The Gibson Company represented the tenant.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cardinals fans support team from home as they play championship game in Lexington
MAYFIELD, KY — It was a tough loss Friday night for the Mayfield Cardinals football team. They made it all the way to the state championships in Lexington, but ultimately fell to Beechwood 14 to 13. Still, the ride was an inspiration to so many in that city hit hard nearly one year ago by a deadly tornado.
fox56news.com
Boyle County completes 4A championship three-peat feat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Boyle County has done it again for the third season in a row. The Rebels defeated Corbin 32-26 at Kroger Field on Friday to win their third straight 4A state championship, and 11th in program history. It’s the second time in the Rebels (13-2)...
kentuckytoday.com
New locations set for EKY Christmas Toy Drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear announced new locations where Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped gifts as part of the Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive benefiting children who were affected by July’s historic floods. “It’s been a few months since the flooding took place,...
wymt.com
Kentucky sweeps Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all...
fox56news.com
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House's operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s …. When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Catholic Action Center preps for 27th ‘Faith...
WKYT 27
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are investigating a fire that killed at least six cats and a dog. The fire started just after midnight at a home on Hi Crest Drive, in the Bryan Station area. Three people who were inside managed to get out safely. Crews were able...
Comments / 0