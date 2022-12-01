NEW YORK - A change is coming to phone calls to Nassau County, Long Island. Area code 363 will start being assigned to new phone numbers on Jan. 20, 2023. 516 has been Nassau's only area code for more than 70 years. "If they are running out, I guess they have to come up with a new area code. It may cause some confusion at first because 363 no one is aware of it yet," one person said. The new area code will not affect numbers that already have the 516 area code.

