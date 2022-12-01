Read full article on original website
sbstatesman.com
Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County
Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Oyster Bay Sending Trucks to Help Huntington After Fire
The Town of Oyster Bay is sending five trash trucks to Huntington to make up for Saturday night’s loss of six trash trucks by fire. Deputy Supervisor John McCarron said that two vehicles were rescued from the line of trucks that caught fire and driven Read More ...
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
Glen Cove To Vote On Bond Referendum
The proposed bond plan is designed to provide the children of the community with safe and secure buildings districtwide to learn and grow in. The plan also provides for improvements at Glen Cove High School and the high school campus that will create a 21st Century high school learning facility and bring our outdoor campus assets up to par with districts across.
longisland.com
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study.
New York Immigration Coalition's resource fair set for Saturday, rain or shine in Queens
Asylum seekers who could benefit from free clothing, food and hygiene kits, and general immigration-related services are welcome at the Key to the City Holiday Family Resource Fair.
midislandtimes.com
Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
New 363 area code coming to Nassau County early next year
NEW YORK - A change is coming to phone calls to Nassau County, Long Island. Area code 363 will start being assigned to new phone numbers on Jan. 20, 2023. 516 has been Nassau's only area code for more than 70 years. "If they are running out, I guess they have to come up with a new area code. It may cause some confusion at first because 363 no one is aware of it yet," one person said. The new area code will not affect numbers that already have the 516 area code.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY
Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...
newyorkalmanack.com
The Hidden History of Nassau County, Long Island
The Nassau County Historical Society will host “The Hidden History of Nassau County,” a program with Richard Panchyk on Sunday, December 4th. In this illustrated talk, Richard Panchyk will show the changes Nassau has gone through and uncovers some of the hidden remnants of a time long gone. Author of 50 books, Richard Panchyk has written more than a dozen on Long Island history, including: Nassau County Through Time; Roosevelt Field; and Abandoned Long Island. His talk will include highlights from several of his books.
‘It was only a matter of time’ – Suffolk County clerk says she raised concerns before massive hack
Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale brought her concerns to the Ways and Means Committee and asked them to install more computer security and more substantial firewall protection.
‘Torso Killer’ to appear in court in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY (PIX11) — A notorious serial killer is set to appear in court in Nassau County on Monday morning, reportedly to admit to the murders of five women, sources told Newsday. A spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office would not confirm that Richard Cottingham was expected to make guilty pleas in five […]
NY Health Commissioner resigning position
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett has submitted her resignation. Her last day in office will be January 1, 2023.
Queens greenthumbs lament loss of hundreds of trees for Long Island Expressway expansion
Some 260 trees are being cut down to make way for an expansion of the Long Island Expressway. Screenshots from Google Maps in Bayside, Queens show a before and after of the trees. The state is chopping down the half-century old trees to build a new auxiliary lane in Bayside and Oakland Gardens. [ more › ]
Westchester-Based LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A Limited Liability Company based in Westchester County has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.Asono-Hende LLC of Yonkers won a top prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing on Sunday, Sept. 4, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 28.A top prize from the game guarantees a minimum pay…
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Board meeting includes honoring of students
A wide range of topics were discussed at the Locust Valley Central School District’s Nov. 16 meeting of the Board of Education, including arts and athletic awards, the retirement of the middle school principal and a review of student performance and development from the 2021 to 2022 school year.
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 1
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 21 reporting that he received notification from his bank regarding a fraudulent check. It had been made... more. The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer ... 2 Dec...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022
The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief
Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
