A game with hype and so much hope ended with a loss to Xavier for Bob Huggins’ team. As expected, Mountaineer Nation was more than willing to offer their thoughts about West Virginia fading down the stretch in the game and squandering a chance at a big win. Some ficuses on the potential this team is still showing while others are now worried they got their hopes up only to be let down. A Mountaineer still waiting to get on the floor with his team even weighed in on the game.

1 DAY AGO