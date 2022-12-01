ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room

After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
247Sports

Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line

Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
thecomeback.com

Lincoln Riley ripped after USC’s Pac-12 Championship Game loss

Lincoln Riley enjoyed a lot of success as head coach of Oklahoma from 2017-2021. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won a Heisman Trophy and the Sooners had an overall record of 55-10 under Riley. In the big games, though Oklahoma would frequently come up short. Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game between Utah and Riley’s new program, USC, created a sense of déjà vu.
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders will bring Colorado back to prominence | The Joel Klatt Show

Fox Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reacts to Deion Sanders taking the head coaching job at Colorado. Joel shares why he believes Sanders will bring Colorado back to prominence, and why players from all over the country will want to play for Coach Prime.
FOX Sports

Jaguars' Lawrence plays after hurting left knee versus Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to play after grabbing his left knee following Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston's sack on the last play of the first half Sunday. Lawrence was able to limp off the field under his own power after being evaluated on the...
FOX Sports

Why Michigan's CFP success has yet to be a 'game-changer' with recruits

The conclusion of championship weekend in college football marks the beginning of a recruiting sprint toward the early signing period on Dec. 21. Between now and then, coaches across the country will stockpile frequent-flier miles, hotel points and rental car rewards as they canvas high schools near and far to shore up their 2023 classes.
NBC Sports

Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history

When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
FOX Sports

No. 14 Gonzaga hosts Kent State after Carry's 23-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -15.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Sincere Carry scored 23 points in Kent State's 83-68 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Bulldogs are 1-0 in home...

