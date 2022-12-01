Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Caleb Williams' Heisman, Lincoln Riley questions follow USC's Pac-12 Championship loss to Utah
USC's stunning loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship has altered the College Football Playoff outlook during the final weekend of the season, along with Caleb Williams' shot at winning the Heisman in runaway fashion. Questions linger in both situations following the Trojans' unexpected setback, which puts Ohio State back in the final four conversation.
Yardbarker
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers reminds fans in Chicago that he's 'still here' after the Packers' comeback win over the Bears
Aaron Rodgers gives his postgame interview after the Green Bay Packers' win over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers reminds Chicago fans that "I'm still here."
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-49ers prediction and pick, laid out below.
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
thecomeback.com
Lincoln Riley ripped after USC’s Pac-12 Championship Game loss
Lincoln Riley enjoyed a lot of success as head coach of Oklahoma from 2017-2021. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won a Heisman Trophy and the Sooners had an overall record of 55-10 under Riley. In the big games, though Oklahoma would frequently come up short. Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game between Utah and Riley’s new program, USC, created a sense of déjà vu.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff: TCU is in and Alabama on the outside looking in | Number One CFB Show
RJ Young reacts to the final College Football Playoff rankings with the Georgia Bulldogs, the Michigan Wolverines, TCU Horned Frogs, and the Ohio State Buckeyes making the Top four. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers on the outside looking in.
Fire Steve Keim? Arizona Cardinals GM on list of NFL general managers who could be fired
A lot has been made about head coach Kliff Kingsbury's job security with the Arizona Cardinals amid his team's disappointing 4-8 season. But Kingsbury might not be the only person in hot water with the Cardinals. ...
Auburn Defends Freeze Hire in Email Responses to Fans
The president and AD sent messages to those who expressed concern at the decision.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders will bring Colorado back to prominence | The Joel Klatt Show
Fox Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt reacts to Deion Sanders taking the head coaching job at Colorado. Joel shares why he believes Sanders will bring Colorado back to prominence, and why players from all over the country will want to play for Coach Prime.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady's play saddens Michael Vick | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Michael Vick discuss the play of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in his 23nd NFL season. Vick reveals the Brady seen today saddens him.
FOX Sports
Jaguars' Lawrence plays after hurting left knee versus Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to play after grabbing his left knee following Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston's sack on the last play of the first half Sunday. Lawrence was able to limp off the field under his own power after being evaluated on the...
FOX Sports
Who has the best shot at signing Odell Beckham Jr.? | FOX NFL Sunday
Jay Glazer discuss which team has the best shot at signing Odell Beckham Jr. The New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys are the three teams that have the best shot at landing the receiver.
FOX Sports
Why Michigan's CFP success has yet to be a 'game-changer' with recruits
The conclusion of championship weekend in college football marks the beginning of a recruiting sprint toward the early signing period on Dec. 21. Between now and then, coaches across the country will stockpile frequent-flier miles, hotel points and rental car rewards as they canvas high schools near and far to shore up their 2023 classes.
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Chargers-Raiders prediction and pick, laid out below.
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
FOX Sports
No. 14 Gonzaga hosts Kent State after Carry's 23-point outing
Kent State Golden Flashes (6-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -15.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Sincere Carry scored 23 points in Kent State's 83-68 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Bulldogs are 1-0 in home...
