A New Love Interest in 'Firefly Lane' Leaves Us Eager for the Next Installment
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2. There’s no story like the love story of two lifelong friends, which is why we can’t help but binge Firefly Lane’s newly released second season. The Netflix series captured us from the very beginning with its compelling friendship between Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke). But when a boy — Danny Diaz — enters, nothing stays simple.
Harry Styles Fans Are Angry With Social Media Personality Brittany Broski
Influencer Brittany Broski rose to fame for her viral video tasting kombucha for the first time in August 2019. Shortly after achieving viral fame, she moved to Los Angeles with her friend and fellow social media personality Sarah Schauer, where the duo started a YouTube career together. Article continues below...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically
Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
"Good Morning America" Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Have Been Taken Off The Air After Reports Of Their Alleged Relationship
T.J. and Amy's alleged relationship and infidelities have made for the saga that keeps on going, and going, and going...
Michel Smith Boyd Said ‘Luxe for Less’ Season 1 Took Years to Debut — Where Was It Filmed?
HGTV’s new renovation series is a perfect match for those looking to have a high-end home on a mid-to-low budget. Luxe for Less stars designer Michel Smith Boyd, who uses his decades of creative experience to turn “nightmare” looking homes into luxurious, stunning spaces without his clients breaking their banks.
'The Big Bang Theory' Alum Jim Parsons's Husband Todd Spiewak – Get to Know Him!
Due to The Big Bang Theory’s popularity and 12-season run, Jim Parsons is a household name. However, a name we’re not as familiar with is that of Jim’s husband – Todd Spiewak. Article continues below advertisement. And with this month’s release of Jim’s film – Spoiler...
The Ending of the Netflix Film ‘Troll’ Sets Up a Possible Sequel (SPOILERS)
We’ve got details on the ending of the Netflix movie Troll, so if you haven’t seen the Norwegian movie — which hit No. 1 in Netflix’s Top 10 just days after its release — beware of spoilers ahead!. Article continues below advertisement. In the movie,...
Christine Brown Got a COVID-19 Vaccine — Did the Other ‘Sister Wives’ Stars?
Fans of TLC’s Sister Wives know all about the rules Kody Brown put in place to keep his family safe from COVID-19, but did he and his sister wives get vaccinated?. That question is top of mind in the reality show’s current 17th season, since Robyn Brown’s case of COVID got so bad that she had to be hospitalized.
Volume 2 of the 'Harry & Meghan' Series Will Premiere Faster Than You Can Say Royal
Has there ever been a couple in the public eye more heavily scrutinized than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? It seems like Meghan can't breathe without a dozen think pieces hitting the Internet scrutinizing her oxygen intake habits. The couple are taking center stage on their own terms in the...
Twitter Sleuths Figured out if the Last ‘Flip or Flop’ House Sold After the Finale
After 11 seasons and hundreds of renovations, Flip or Flop officially ended on HGTV. The series launched famous exes Christina Haack, and Tarek El Moussa’s careers as fans followed their journey from an average married couple and creative partners to their high-profile 2018 divorce. Despite their split, they decided to send the show off just how they started it: together.
Get to Know Netflix's 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Robert Brotherton
Fans of My Unorthodox Life have really come to take a liking to Robert Brotherton, one of star Julia Hartt’s besties who has appeared on the Netflix reality series. Want to know more about Robert from My Unorthodox Life? Find out Robert Brotherton’s net worth and more about the Hartt Sphere here!
Billy Ray Cyrus and Dolly Parton Have Been as Close as Kin for Decades
When you think of country music, there really isn't a bigger living star out there than Dolly Parton. Even beyond the genre that made her famous, Dolly is a bonafide American icon whose name will endure for generations thanks to her unending contributions to both music and society. Article continues...
Here's Why Only Some People Can Access the Anime AI Filter on TikTok
You can take your TikTok videos to a whole new level with filters. There are some really groovy filters on the app. For example, there's the out-of-body filter, which literally makes users look like they're having an out-of-body experience. Or the Belle filter, which doesn't turn you into a Disney princess, but does change up your look.
'George and Tammy' Dives Into the Lives of Country Music Stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones
In terms of country music power couples, few have had the longstanding impact on the scope of the genre that Tammy Wynette and George Jones did. Despite the fact that they were only married for six short years, the music that they made during that time serenaded a generation and catapulted them both to stardom in ways that they couldn't have conceived as solo acts.
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
'Yellowstone's' Fifth Episode Paid Tribute to a Beloved Member of the Crew
As Yellowstone has evolved into one of the biggest shows on TV, it has remained a series focused on what it means to be loyal and honor those you love. The show demonstrated that loyalty during an on-air tribute to Timothy Reynolds, a member of the crew. Following the tribute, though, many naturally wanted to learn more about Timothy and what had happened to him.
'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3' Introduces Us to the Most Unhinged MCU Villain Yet
Every Marvel Cinematic Universe film needs its heroes… and villains. The next film on the docket is finally Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, which is coming to fruition over five years after the last solo Guardians outing. And, the team's newest villain may be one of the most dangerous yet. The trailer shows us Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, who we can only assume is the big bad villain.
When Will Season 2, Part 2 of Netflix's BFF Dramedy Series 'Firefly Lane' Drop?
"The music might've changed with the decades, but the promises made on Firefly Lane remained. Best friends forever." This line from Firefly Lane's original trailer just about sums up the series. Passing the Bechdel Test by a landslide, Netflix's dramedy series centers on the 30-year friendship between BFFs Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke). After meeting on Firefly Lane as teens in the 1970s, hard-headed Tully and the softer, more awkward Kate soon become inseparable.
