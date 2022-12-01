Read full article on original website
Capital Region gas price update, December 5
Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 9 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.73 per gallon.
Albany ENT and Allergy Services names first CEO
Albany ENT and Allergy Services has named its first-ever CEO.
WNYT
Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits
Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Exodus of Outstanding City Employees Is Troubling
Saratoga Springs has been fortunate to have attracted some outstanding individuals to work for the city in many capacities. This year some key people have either left or announced their plans to leave in the near future. The list includes:. Shane Crooks, Chief of Police. Lieutenant Laura Emanation, the highest-ranking...
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
tipranks.com
Blizzard Albany workers win union vote, Verge reports
Workers at Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) Albany, New York site have won a vote to unionize, making them the game maker’s second union and third overal union in the U.S. video game space, The Verge’s Ash Parrish reports. The vote for the union, which was organized as GWA Albany under the Communications Workers of America, was a majority decision, marking a significant step in Blizzard Albany’s unionization process that started this past summer, the author notes. "With this victory, we’re advocating for ourselves and each other because we care deeply about our work and the games we make," said Amanda Deep, associate test analyst at Blizzard Albany. "Our colleagues at Raven inspired us when they announced the formation of the Game Workers Alliance / CWA. We can only hope that our win will continue to grow the labor movement at other video game studios across the country." The Fly notes that Activision Blizzard agreed to be acquired by Microsoft (MSFT) earlier this year. Reference Link.
New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?
Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
iheart.com
Albany Department of Neighborhood and Community Services Hosting Job Fair
People who are looking for work or want to change careers should check out an event being hosted by the Albany Department of Neighborhood and Community Services Monday night. A job fair is taking place from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Albany City Hall located on Eagle Street. Folks will have the chance to apply for positions in-person and to speak with hiring managers. For more information about available positions, visit jobs.albanyny.gov.
NYS Thruway Authority proposes increase in toll fees
If passed, the change in rates will begin January 1st 2024. E-Zpass holders would see a 5% increase in rates when driving anywhere on the thruway except for the Mario M Cuomo bridge. Non E-ZPass holders would see a 75% increase in their "Tolls By Mail" fees.
How is This Upstate NY Airport the Most Stressful in Entire US?
As we gear up for holiday travel, here's something to keep in mind. Traveling always has some stress involved, but a study was done that identified the most stressful airports in the United States. Two New York airports made the list but surprisingly this Upstate New York airport landed at #1!
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
wnynewsnow.com
New York Statewide Toy and Coat Drive Kicks Off
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive kicked off today with donation locations across the state. Specifically, donations of new and unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being asked for. “This holiday season, I encourage all New Yorkers to come together to support...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen
In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County's District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text of...
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs council to consider resolution condemning gag order
The Saratoga Springs City Council will meet Friday afternoon to condemn a gag order issued by a judge that is preventing city officials from sharing details of an early-morning shootout on Broadway last month. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, November 20th, Saratoga Springs police a man on Broadway after he...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Let the Excite-MINT Begin at Stewart’s Shops
UPSTATE NEW YORK — Just in time for the holiday season, Stewart’s Shops limited-edition Peppermint Stick Ice Cream is back. This peppermint flavored ice cream with red and green mints is now available in half gallons at all Stewart’s Shops. And the true sign that the holidays...
wamc.org
Siena College taps longtime professor as latest new president
The new president of Siena College is a familiar face on campus. Charles Seifert was introduced Friday at the private college in Loudonville. Seifert is a former banker who has taught at Siena for 26 years. He will replace Chris Gibson, the former Congressman, who is retiring early after three years in May.
wutv29.com
Thruway executive director resigning in December as Thruway considers toll hike
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A brand new update on a You Paid For It report. As the New York State Thruway Authority plans to potentially raise the cost of tolls, its executive director is planning to resign. CBS6 is learning that Matthew Driscoll is planning to step down as...
Community services job fair in Albany December 5
The City of Albany Department of Neighborhood and Community Services, along with Mayor Kathy Sheehan, will be hosting an open house job fair on Monday, December 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, located at 24 Eagle Street in Albany.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Holiday Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive To Benefit New Yorkers In Need
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need across New York will begin on December 1, 2022. Donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being sought to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season. “This...
