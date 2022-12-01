Workers at Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) Albany, New York site have won a vote to unionize, making them the game maker’s second union and third overal union in the U.S. video game space, The Verge’s Ash Parrish reports. The vote for the union, which was organized as GWA Albany under the Communications Workers of America, was a majority decision, marking a significant step in Blizzard Albany’s unionization process that started this past summer, the author notes. "With this victory, we’re advocating for ourselves and each other because we care deeply about our work and the games we make," said Amanda Deep, associate test analyst at Blizzard Albany. "Our colleagues at Raven inspired us when they announced the formation of the Game Workers Alliance / CWA. We can only hope that our win will continue to grow the labor movement at other video game studios across the country." The Fly notes that Activision Blizzard agreed to be acquired by Microsoft (MSFT) earlier this year. Reference Link.

3 DAYS AGO