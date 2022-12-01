An almost hilariously ill-informed take on ‘Iron Man 3’ gets burned to the ground by Marvel veterans

Read full article on original website
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval
For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed
It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
Latest Marvel News: ‘The Marvels’ leak unmasks a surprising development as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ trailer disappoints in one key way
So, have we recovered from all the excitement of yesterday’s Brazil Comic-Con, franchise fanatics? In addition to Indiana Jones anticipators and Mandalorian maniacs, CCXP also treated Marvel lovers to new trailers for both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, leaving the fandom with much to unpack. Meanwhile, the latest leak from The Marvels allows us to see Kamala Khan a little differently. Let’s dive in…
‘Ant-Man’ fans feel dumb after only just discovering the hidden secret of ‘Quantumania’
Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne are just mere months away from making their third theatrical debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s been a solid four years since the last Ant-Man movie came out and a total of 10 Marvel movies have come and gone in the meantime. Thanos is dead, Black Widow is gone, and Tony Stark has been laid to rest. A lot has changed, which means there’s a lot riding on Phase 5 to kick this next phase of the MCU into overdrive after an exciting, but not altogether mind blowing, Phase 4. And you know what happens when you’re inundated with too much excitement? You start seeing things.
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
A divisive billion-dollar hit ironically saved by the one thing everybody feared flees the streets on streaming
In the buildup to the release of Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin in the summer of 2019, the various trailers and TV spots had a lot of people utterly convinced that Will Smith’s Genie was going to single-handedly ruin the entire movie. Even the biggest star on the planet couldn’t...
James Gunn admits what comes next for the Guardians of the Galaxy after ‘Vol. 3’ is out of his hands
Everyone knows that next summer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of the road for the current lineup of the team, writer and director James Gunn, and star Dave Bautista, but that won’t necessarily mean the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have plans in store for the characters beyond that.
An overconfident DC fan tells James Gunn to stay in his lane, gets absolutely destroyed by the co-CEO
James Gunn may have only been the co-CEO of DC Studios for little over a month, and a lot of that time has been spent promoting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but the filmmaker-turned-executive has hit the ground running. Whether he’s directly responding to...
A top-tier superhero sequel that’s rarely been bettered feels the streaming heat all over again
As hard as it sounds to believe given how ubiquitous the franchise has become over the course of the last 15 years, the superhero genre was in fairly decent health before the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with X2: X-Men United (or X-Men 2, if you prefer) one of the best to emerge prior to Kevin Feige’s dominance of the artform.
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
James Gunn vents about ‘Among Us’ rumor in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
After everyone’s favorite spacefaring adventurers were seen wearing a collection of multi-colored space suits in the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, some fans thought it was a rather sus nod to the viral whodunnit video game hit Among Us. So is writer-director James Gunn an Among...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed
In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
Chris Pine declared the best part of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
The moment we all caught wind of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the target audience was made apparent in the blink of an eye; this will be a movie for D&D fans and Chris Pine stans, with some general fantasy enthusiasts and casual moviegoers sprinkled in for good measure.
A holiday film full of guns, blood, and Santa chases down ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at the box office
It’s the holiday season and cinema is embracing the spirit as a new release has put together a commendable first week at the domestic box office, second only to Marvel Studios’ latest goliath Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to the latest box office numbers, Violent Night, Tommy Wirkola’s...
James Gunn debunks a popular fan theory over Star-Lord’s hidden family history
Fan theories run rampant online, especially when it comes to the Marvel fan community. However, when it comes to the case of Peter Quill aka Starlord’s family past, Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, is setting the record straight. Gunn is probably one of the most active Marvel...
‘Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace’ states a strong early case for being 2023’s dumbest movie
Each and every year without fail, the VOD and theatrical market becomes swamped with high concept action movies destined to disappear from memory in the blink of an eye, meaning that any film looking to make an impact needs a unique hook. On that front, Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace has one hell of a hook to capture the imagination.
‘Doctor Strange’ gets some much-needed love as one of the MCU’s most important standalone stories
There aren’t many unpopular films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lineup, but not all releases performed as well as their peers. Among the MCU’s 30 theatrical releases, Eternals is a clear victor for “least popular film.” The 2021 release is considered by many to be underrated, but its finer moments aren’t enough to save the film from its “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes. Several other releases within the cinematic universe sport low scores and unenthusiastic reviews, but Doctor Strange was one of the first.
Marvel taking Phase Four criticisms on board for the Multiverse Saga, and the naysayers couldn’t be happier
It would be the biggest understatement in Marvel Cinematic Universe history to say that Phase Four wasn’t anywhere near as beloved as its predecessors, with the post-Infinity Saga slate causing plenty of consternation among the fandom that Kevin Feige and his team had finally bitten off more than they could chew.
