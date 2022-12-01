“Enemy,” the 2021 collaborative track from Imagine Dragons and rapper JID, blasted through the City Market Social House when group frontman Dan Reynolds boogied his way up onto the stage at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday. With chorus lyrics like “Spare the sympathy / Everybody wants to be my enemy / (Look out for yourself),” the song was a fitting musical introduction for Reynolds’ sarcastic acceptance speech for the Group of the Year award, in which the frontman recalled how the band was initially rejected by many of the attendees in that same room. “Shoutout Atlantic Records. You guys passed on us...

