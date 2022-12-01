ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically

Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
Twitter Sleuths Figured out if the Last ‘Flip or Flop’ House Sold After the Finale

After 11 seasons and hundreds of renovations, Flip or Flop officially ended on HGTV. The series launched famous exes Christina Haack, and Tarek El Moussa’s careers as fans followed their journey from an average married couple and creative partners to their high-profile 2018 divorce. Despite their split, they decided to send the show off just how they started it: together.
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Is Set in the Big Apple — Was It Filmed There?

If you're a bubbly newlywed, floating on Cloud 9 subsequent to exchanging intimate vows at the altar, we don't recommend watching FX on Hulu's cynical comedy series Fleishman Is in Trouble. Any glimmer of hope you have for a long, healthy, fulfilling marriage will likely fade within minutes. Everyone else, however, should absolutely give the poignant, existentially painful mini saga a watch.
How Long Is 200 Moons in Disney Plus's Fantasy Series 'Willow'? Let's Do Some Math

Fans of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and pretty much any otherworldly franchise boasting cryptid creatures and magical powers will surely perk up to know that Lucasfilm and Disney Plus are rebooting 1988's Oscar-nominated film Willow. From series creator Jonathan Kasdan, Willow will once again center on the legendary sorcerer's (Warwick Davis) adventures in the vast land of Mother World.
Imagine Dragons Thanks All the Record Labels Who Passed on Their Band at Variety’s Hitmakers Awards

“Enemy,” the 2021 collaborative track from Imagine Dragons and rapper JID, blasted through the City Market Social House when group frontman Dan Reynolds boogied his way up onto the stage at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday. With chorus lyrics like “Spare the sympathy / Everybody wants to be my enemy / (Look out for yourself),” the song was a fitting musical introduction for Reynolds’ sarcastic acceptance speech for the Group of the Year award, in which the frontman recalled how the band was initially rejected by many of the attendees in that same room. “Shoutout Atlantic Records. You guys passed on us...
A New Love Interest in 'Firefly Lane' Leaves Us Eager for the Next Installment

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2. There’s no story like the love story of two lifelong friends, which is why we can’t help but binge Firefly Lane’s newly released second season. The Netflix series captured us from the very beginning with its compelling friendship between Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke). But when a boy — Danny Diaz — enters, nothing stays simple.
