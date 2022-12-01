Read full article on original website
Will Virginia make a bipartisan move to get rid of its antiquated same-sex marriage ban?
When a Democratic proposal to undo Virginia’s legally moot ban on same-sex marriage failed this year in a Republican-led subcommittee, some conservatives said they could potentially get behind a more stripped-down version of an idea Democrats pitched as correcting a moral wrong from 2006. Instead of replacing the constitutional ban with pro-equality language declaring marriage […] The post Will Virginia make a bipartisan move to get rid of its antiquated same-sex marriage ban? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural areas has collapsed. New report looks at what it would take to change that.
Somewhere out there is the next Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia. Here are two things that candidate ought to be reading. Of course, somewhere out there is the next Republican candidate for governor, too, but we’re probably better able to guess that person’s identity than we can the Democrat – either Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears or Attorney General Jason Miyares. Whoever that Republican candidate is doesn’t need this advice on how to run in rural Virginia, but any Democrat who hopes to win statewide does.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor Youngkin announces that agriculture and forestry are still Virginia’s most robust industries, despite pandemic setbacks
While Virginia’s agriculture and forestry sectors were profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that both industries have recovered lost ground and forged ahead. He reflected on the resilience of these sectors Nov. 30 in front of a delegation of 400-plus farmers at the Virginia Farm...
Faced with questions about Kari Lake, Youngkin says candidates should ‘move on’ at end of election process
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said candidates should accept election results and "move on" once votes are counted and reviewed when asked whether Republican Kari Lake, who he backed for Arizona governor, should concede after she lost her race.
q101online.com
Governor announces investment in business sites
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday announced an intention to propose an additional 350-million-dollar investment for business-ready sites in Virginia. Speaking at the Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade in Richmond, the governor said that the initial 150-million dollars allocated for economic investment back in June isn’t enough.
wfxrtv.com
On economic development, Youngkin says Virginia needs to stop ‘playing small ball’ to beat other states
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Speaking to business leaders on Friday, Dec. 2, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia needs to cut taxes, overhaul its workforce development strategy and increase investments in project-ready sites to compete with other states. “We have to do so much more. We are behind. We are...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.
Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
blocbyblocknews.com
Maryland Attorney General Reverses 20th Century Rulings Upholding Maryland’s Racially Discriminatory Laws On Interracial Marriage And Education
In a 13-page opinion issued Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh reversed rulings dating back to 1916 that upheld “racially discriminatory state laws,” including those related to interracial marriage and education discrimination, William J. Ford reports for Maryland Matters. Which Maryland laws does the opinion reference?. The opinion...
New Bishop of Diocese of Virginia consecrated in Richmond
More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
"He is just an imaginary figure that we look to because he is the eternal rebel that fought for justice and humanity."
Augusta Free Press
‘Unprecedented amount of funding:’ Virginia approves $295M for farm conservation
The General Assembly’s passage of full funding for agricultural best management practices is a historic decision for farmers. “Virginia Farm Bureau — on behalf of our state’s farmers — has been advocating for full funding of agricultural best management practices since 2009,” Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor told farmers on Nov. 30 during the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates, according to a press release.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin lights Virginia Capitol Christmas Tree
In the spirit of the holidays season, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin lit the Capitol Christmas Tree at the commonwealth's Executive Mansion.
Richmond Crime Commission to hold public meeting on drunk driving, criminal records
Make your voice heard at the next Crime Commission public meeting, which will be held this Monday.
loudounnow.com
Greenway Tolls Battle Could Return in Richmond
Next year’s General Assembly session could bring a renewed battle around tolls on the Dulles Greenway, as state lawmakers and county supervisors revealed they have been in secretive closed-door meetings with the Greenway and state administration. Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) at their meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30 said he has...
Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s election integrity unit
The Virginia NAACP has again called on Attorney General Jason Miyares to disband his election integrity unit.
Virginia Business
Richmond restaurant refuses service to Family Foundation
Cites political stances as reason for canceled reservation. A German-inspired restaurant in Richmond canceled a reservation for a conservative political organization’s private event last week, saying in a statement posted online Thursday night that the decision was made to protect their staff, many of whom are women and/or part of the LGBTQ community. The Family Foundation, the organization that had made the reservation, opposes same-sex marriage and abortion, among other positions.
cbs19news
First Night Virginia canceled again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 40%
More than 880 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
Virginia parents are in an uproar over a school's 'Satan Club' that they argue will promote 'devil worshipping.' Lawyers said the club is protected by religious freedom.
The director of the "After-School Satan Club" said the club intends to support free thought, critical thinking, and problem-solving in kids.
