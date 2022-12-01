Read full article on original website
BornTexan
3d ago
Please parents remember to keep things like these small batteries and just thinks like that away from small children. Just let this be a reminder….. kids will put most anything in their mouths
Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home
KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years
TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
WacoTrib.com
Art Center Waco CEO Doug McDurham moves on to hunger relief post
A little more than a year after moving to its downtown location, Art Center Waco is looking for a new CEO following the recent resignation of Doug McDurham. McDurham is leaving the arts organization to become director of advancement for Hunger Free Oklahoma, a nonprofit advocacy group that focuses on efforts to curb hunger by improving access to food.
KWTX
Harker Heights apartment fire causes six people to lose their home’s during the holiday season
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A fire in Harker Heights last week devastated a community after six people were left without a home, pets were lost or killed and a fire fighters was injured on scene. “The house of course is a big deal but it’s nothing to making sure...
KWTX
Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter seeking extra guidance in distemper outbreak prevention
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Animal Shelter is getting new guidance after a distemper outbreak forced them to close their doors more than a month ago. The deadly disease has kept the shelter on high alert and they say they want to take every necessary step to recover from this outbreak, and continue keeping their animals protected moving forward.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Grant for switch adapted toys; Employer awards; For Keeps Coffee & Bakery; Herringbone
A Waco-based company, AdaptAbilities, will receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund, according to a press release. The business specializes in what it calls switch adapted toys, toys modified with larger and easier to manipulate switches for use by children with physical or cognitive impairments. The company website says it was founded in 2019 “to meet a need in the switch adapted toy market.”
KWTX
Facebook post unlocks history of beloved Little River Academy teenager who died in crash more than 10 years ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The small community of Little River Academy is remembering a beloved teenager who lost her life more than a decade ago, that’s because a social media post is bringing her legacy back to life. Driving past roadside memorials is common but for Temple resident Jon...
Fundraiser being held for restaurant owner who lost his business in fire
KILLEEN, Texas — Jr. Scott has been running his ‘Just Cooking BBQ and More' restaurant for the last seven years in Killeen. But on the day before Thanksgiving, an unexpected fire burned down a large portion of his business. “A guy was helping out. He was trying to...
Texas pothole so big and long-lasting, neighbors named it
Frustrated Jarrell residents have complained about a big pothole for years and they say they just get the runaround from the city and county.
Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned
We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
Hazmat situation reported in Waco
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
KWTX
Central Texan who fought for his life after freak gymnastics accident is graduating from college with honors
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas 23-year-old who fought to live following a freak gymnastics accident as a teenager which left him with a traumatic brain injury is overcoming the odds, again, this time graduating college with honors. Blake Hyland is graduating Magna Cum Laude with a degree in...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
This Texas spot is the most underrated tourist spot in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
Purple Christmas Toy Drive for Uvalde families hosted by Teach Them to Love Ministries
KILLEEN, Texas — Teach Them to Love Outreach Ministries (T3L) is hosting a Purple Christmas Toy Drive for the kids of Uvalde and Flores through Dec. 16 in Killeen. The non-profit organization has been accepting gifts for school children of Uvalde and Flores Elementary since Nov. 26. This holiday...
KWTX
Bosque County treasurer to resume duties while shrouded in controversy over alleged scam of elderly victim
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The embattled former Bosque County treasurer who was removed from office in August is set to resume her duties as treasurer next month after voters returned her to office in November. As Carla Sigler prepares to take back her position as Bosque County treasurer, she remains...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13
A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor aviation accident investigation lab bound for Waco Regional Airport
Baylor University aviation students soon will learn to investigate air crashes using the wreckage of an actual crashed aircraft. The Baylor Institute for Air Science will build an aviation accident investigation lab on a little more than an acre leased at Waco Regional Airport. “We will stage a set of...
WacoTrib.com
Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody
One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events
Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
KCEN
