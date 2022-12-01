ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BornTexan
3d ago

Please parents remember to keep things like these small batteries and just thinks like that away from small children. Just let this be a reminder….. kids will put most anything in their mouths

KCEN

Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home

KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years

TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
WacoTrib.com

Art Center Waco CEO Doug McDurham moves on to hunger relief post

A little more than a year after moving to its downtown location, Art Center Waco is looking for a new CEO following the recent resignation of Doug McDurham. McDurham is leaving the arts organization to become director of advancement for Hunger Free Oklahoma, a nonprofit advocacy group that focuses on efforts to curb hunger by improving access to food.
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Grant for switch adapted toys; Employer awards; For Keeps Coffee & Bakery; Herringbone

A Waco-based company, AdaptAbilities, will receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund, according to a press release. The business specializes in what it calls switch adapted toys, toys modified with larger and easier to manipulate switches for use by children with physical or cognitive impairments. The company website says it was founded in 2019 “to meet a need in the switch adapted toy market.”
US105

Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned

We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
KCEN

Hazmat situation reported in Waco

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
CW33

This Texas spot is the most underrated tourist spot in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
WacoTrib.com

Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13

A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
WacoTrib.com

Baylor aviation accident investigation lab bound for Waco Regional Airport

Baylor University aviation students soon will learn to investigate air crashes using the wreckage of an actual crashed aircraft. The Baylor Institute for Air Science will build an aviation accident investigation lab on a little more than an acre leased at Waco Regional Airport. “We will stage a set of...
WacoTrib.com

Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody

One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
KCEN

Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events

Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
