Bolivar NY Police Officer gives detail on the latest swindle. Sadly villians are among us, of all stripes and flavors. Thieves have been emboldened by “bail reform,” and the very small likelihood of being jailed. Read any police blotter and it is clear that law enforcement are spending lots of resources on larceny, burglary, vehicle theft, and of course non-stop scams. While many digital scams happen online, the con-artists who use the element of surprise are also still showing up at the front door.

2 DAYS AGO