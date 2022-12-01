Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
wellsvillesun.com
Record voting in our question about the future of the Allegany County Sheriff Department
Should the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department revive a road patrol? What about a drug-task force?. 1333 readers voted, results indicate an appetite for drug crackdown. In a typical election for Allegany County Sheriff, the question of a road patrol and of enforcement prioritites are major themes. The last competitive election for Sheriff was when soon-to-be retired Rick Whitney ousted incumbent William Tompkins from office in 2010. Last month, current Undersheriff Scott Cicirello ran unopposed and there was no debate or talk of his plan for the office during that campaign.
Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
chautauquatoday.com
CCIDA Moving to Acquire Commercial Properties to Attract New Companies
Chautauqua County is running out of "shovel ready" commercial and industrial sites for new development. However, the county's Industrial Development Agency is moving to acquire new properties that will attract new companies to the area. That from CCIDA CEO Mark Geise, who says they are using more than $3 million to acquire a significant amount of land to development. Geise says $2.5 million is coming from the county's American Rescue Plan allocation...
yourdailylocal.com
PSP Looking for Hit-and-Run Vehicle
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. The incident happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday on Bull Road in Sheffield. Police said the vehicle in question is a 2006-2008 Ford F-150 that is maroon or burgundy in color. The truck will have damage to the driver’s side mirror and/or door.
erienewsnow.com
County Health Dept. Offices Reopening Following Major Water Main Break
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After being closed for over a month due to a major water main break, the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services’ offices in Mayville are reopening. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced the office, located at the Hall R. Clothier...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Scammer Uses Local Man’s Bank Information to Withdraw $16K from Bank Account
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident of theft in which a local man’s bank account information was used to withdraw $16,000.00. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown individuals used a known victim’s bank account information to fraudulently withdraw two checks totaling $16,000.00. Police...
Warren County awards four grants to local historical restoration projects
Four Warren County projects refurbishing historic structures have been awarded grants by the county’s Board of Commissioners. The grants total $541,976 and will be distributed to the Belvidere Scout Home, Hope Township’s Community Center, Riegelsville Station and the Asbury Mill, according to a release from the county. The grants are funded by the county’s Open Space Trust, which has now distributed 162 grants to historic and open space projects across all 22 of Warren County’s municipalities.
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Community Supports Christmas Care Packing Drive
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County community turned out to support military mother’s during their Christmas care packing drive on Saturday. This annual tradition is hosted by the Lake Erie NY Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, where hundreds of boxes were packed during a morning assembly line at Fluvanna Community Church near Jamestown.
wnynewsnow.com
Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
Police: Driver charged in NYE hit-and-run involved in fatal Chautauqua County crash
ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Arkwright, New York State Police announced Monday. Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Center Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83. As […]
wesb.com
Four Charged in Silver Creek Fight
Four Silver Creek residents were charged after a fight on Main Street on Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old David R. Turner, 25-year-old Emily V. Dudkowski, 43-year-old Solana R. Anstett and 19-year-old Raymond J. Gerspach with harassment. Solana Anstett was also charged with two additional...
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged with Two Felonies in Allegany Larceny
An Olean man was charged with multiple felonies in an Allegany larceny Friday. New York State Police located 41-year-old David J. Nickola in Ellicottville and charged him with two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument. Nickola was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged with Ripley Dirt Bike Theft
A Jamestown man was charged Saturday for the theft of a dirt bike reported in Ripley back in June. New York State Police charged 22-year-old Cortland J. Hepfner with felony Grand Larceny and felony Burglary. The complainant stated an unknown person had gained access to a Klondike Road garage through...
explore venango
Police: Local Man Caught Driving on Suspended License for the Eighth Time
FOREST CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a local man was caught driving on a suspended license for the eighth time. Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 49-year-old William Daniel Moore, of Tionesta, in District Magistrate Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 1.
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged with Assault Of Juvenile
An Olean man has been accused of assaulting a juvenile. The Olean Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrested 39-year-old Brandon Gould on Sunday after a complaint was received regarding alleged sex with a juvenile. Gould was charged with a felony Criminal Sexual Act and arraigned in Olean City Court. He...
wesb.com
Massachusetts Man Charged with McKean County Big Game Felonies
A Massachusetts man was charged for unlawful killing of Big Game in McKean County Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged Joseph Spader III of Wilmington with several counts of unlawful killing or taking of big game including three felonies, six misdemeanors and one summary, as well as other summary game law violations.
wellsvillesun.com
Bolivar scam warning: Report any door-to-door shenanigans to police
Bolivar NY Police Officer gives detail on the latest swindle. Sadly villians are among us, of all stripes and flavors. Thieves have been emboldened by “bail reform,” and the very small likelihood of being jailed. Read any police blotter and it is clear that law enforcement are spending lots of resources on larceny, burglary, vehicle theft, and of course non-stop scams. While many digital scams happen online, the con-artists who use the element of surprise are also still showing up at the front door.
wellsvillesun.com
Jessica Middaugh sworn in as newest University Police Officer
Middaugh is sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro. Jessica Middaugh (Wellsville) was sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro as the college’s newest University Police Officer on Dec. 1. She comes to Alfred State after serving as Director of Public Safety at Alfred University....
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Downtown Christmas Parade
WARREN, Pa. – Watch the annual Downtown Christmas Parade presented by the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry. Watch the parade below or on any of our social media channels. Our parade coverage is sponsored by the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry, Gaughn’s Drug Store, Warren...
