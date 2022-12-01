ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

momcollective.com

A Roundup of Weekend Itineraries in Charleston (With & Without Kids!)

There’s a reason Charleston people are flocking to the Charleston area, both for destination weekends and permanently. The many accolades don’t lie!. With so much to do and explore, sometimes it’s nice just to play tourist in your own city, but wouldn’t it be great if someone else did the legwork of putting together an entire itinerary of ideas for you?
CHARLESTON, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC

As the largest city in its state, Charleston is a melting pot of various attractions catering to guests of all ages and tourists of all interests. The city is the county seat of Charleston County and lies just south of the state’s coastline. Of course, Charleston is not ruled...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison

Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

National pizza chain to expand in Charleston area

Donatos, the fast-casual pizza chain, is looking to continue its growth in existing markets through further expansion in Charleston. The Ohio-based company, which opened its first Charleston-area restaurant in Summerville in 2015, has signed a new deal to add at least three new locations to the area over the next few years, a Donatos news release stated.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Christmas Special Returns in December for Its 27th Season

Charleston Moms has partnered with Moranz Entertainment to bring our readers the following article. Charleston’s favorite holiday tradition returns in December as Moranz Entertainment brings the Charleston Christmas Special to the Charleston Music Hall for its 27th season. This year’s show runs Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. Tickets are on sale now at charlestonchristmasspecial.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Trash buildup from Hurricane Ian leads to waterfront cleanups

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the effects of Hurricane Ian leads to tremendous trash build-up on Lowcountry waterfronts, local environmental organizations and the people of Charleston put in their best efforts to help clean it up. Around 70 people, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, picked up litter along Waterfront Park in...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Charleston to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Charleston is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Charleston The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
CHARLESTON, SC

