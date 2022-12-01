Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
crbjbizwire.com
Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
Steel and metal manufacturer expanding operations in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer is expanding its operations in Charleston County, the company announced Friday. Metal Trades, Inc. specializes in steel and sheet metal manufacturing for the marine industry and plans to construct a new facility on its existing campus on Highway 165 in Megget. “Metal Trades, Inc. is […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
live5news.com
Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
abcnews4.com
'Adopt a Community' taskforce to hold Community Block Party in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The "Adopt a Community" Task Force will hold a Community Block Party Saturday to introduce the new program and bring awareness to local organizations. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2670 Bonds Ave. in North...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
National pizza chain to expand in Charleston area
Donatos, the fast-casual pizza chain, is looking to continue its growth in existing markets through further expansion in Charleston. The Ohio-based company, which opened its first Charleston-area restaurant in Summerville in 2015, has signed a new deal to add at least three new locations to the area over the next few years, a Donatos news release stated.
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
live5news.com
Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
momcollective.com
Charleston Christmas Special Returns in December for Its 27th Season
Charleston Moms has partnered with Moranz Entertainment to bring our readers the following article. Charleston’s favorite holiday tradition returns in December as Moranz Entertainment brings the Charleston Christmas Special to the Charleston Music Hall for its 27th season. This year’s show runs Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. Tickets are on sale now at charlestonchristmasspecial.com.
City of Charleston holiday parade to impact downtown traffic Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade is set to impact traffic downtown traffic on Sunday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. near Colonial Lake on Broad Street and end at Marion Square on Calhoun Street. The following road closures will be in effect for the event: The parade […]
Road closures announced ahead of North Charleston Christmas parade
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has announced a series of road closures scheduled for Saturday during the city’s annual Christmas parade and festival. Various road closures will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 3. The following intersections will be impacted at some point during that timeframe: […]
live5news.com
Trash buildup from Hurricane Ian leads to waterfront cleanups
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the effects of Hurricane Ian leads to tremendous trash build-up on Lowcountry waterfronts, local environmental organizations and the people of Charleston put in their best efforts to help clean it up. Around 70 people, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, picked up litter along Waterfront Park in...
German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
Ashley River Bridge North closed Sunday morning due to malfunction
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have Ashley River Bridge due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. According to the Charleston Police Department, a mechanical malfunction forced officials to close the northbound Ashley River Bridge Saturday morning. CPD is on the scene and redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to use alternate route.
This Is South Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this historic twist in South Carolina.
Tanger Outlets Charleston to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Charleston is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Charleston The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
live5news.com
Meeting Street Schools performing the near the bottom of Charleston schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the 50 elementary schools given report card ratings in Charleston County, Meeting Street Schools is one of just 6 to receive a rating of “unsatisfactory.”. The schools scored 30 out 100 points in the last year, making it tied for the third-lowest score in...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County Council considers adding affordable housing to the Charleston Peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 995 Morrison Drive is owned by Charleston County, for almost a year, County leaders have debated on what to do with the land, and now an end could be in sight. “The motion was to kind of begin an exploratory phase of what a full-scale...
