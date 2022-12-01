ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child

19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
WSOC Charlotte

13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
WCNC

Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia Friday night. It happened in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive around 9:30pm. Police say a woman was killed and a man is in custody. Police say there is no danger to the public.
WCNC

Woman shot, killed in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is in custody after the Gastonia Police Department said a woman was shot and killed Friday night. The department said the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m., and officers responded to a home on Spring Valley Drive near Newcastle Road to investigate. Megan Michelle...
qcnews.com

Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
WSOC Charlotte

Deputies investigate after decomposed body found in wooded area near Conover

CONOVER, N.C. — On Monday, half a dozen deputies in Catawba County continued a death investigation near Conover after a decomposed body was discovered in the woods. The body was found Saturday afternoon by a man and his family in a wooded area near Lee Cline Road, just north of Conover, according to the sheriff’s office.
WBTV

Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations

According to law enforcement, authorities were called after the package was found inside the store. One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte. The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. Travel Tuesday has 50% more deals than Black Friday, 30% more than...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Sheriff's deputies locate concealed body

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives following up on a missing persons report found a body off Parkertown Road near Troutman on Thursday and the death is being investigated as a homicide, said Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said a missing persons report was filed Thursday concerning an individual who had...
WSOC Charlotte

Salisbury police officer arrested, charged with DWI, department says

SALISBURY, N.C. — A police officer was arrested and charged for driving while impaired, the Salisbury Police Department announced Friday. Israel McCants was arrested and charged Thursday in Mecklenburg County by the state highway patrol, the department said. He has worked at the department since November 2018, police said,...
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Behind Bars In Catawba County

Veronica Jill Thompson, age 51 of Taylorsville, was arrested Wednesday by Probation and Parole Officers in Catawba County. She is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Thompson is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $12,000. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, December 5th in Newton.
WXII 12

Salisbury shooting injures 2 officers, 1 firefighter; suspect dead

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Three first responders were injured after a shooting in Rowan County overnight. It happened shortly after midnight, around 12:40 a.m. on Friday. That's when Rowan County 911 received a call reporting a fire with a possible person inside the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive, near Goodman Drive, in Salisbury.
Queen City News

Highway Patrol: Caldwell Co. man charged in DWI wreck with moped

WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Highway Patrol officials said a Hudson man drove too fast and killed a Lenior man on his moped Tuesday night. Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Wilkes County on NC 268 near Boomer Road. Ronnie Honeycutt, 38, drove east in his 2014 Toyota Scion when he […]
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots December 2nd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, December 2nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy