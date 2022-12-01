Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
9 students charged following large brawl at North Carolina high school, police say
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
Hickory police chief set to retire in 2023, town officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department will soon have a new police chief. Thurman Whisnant announced this week that he would be retiring as the police chief after 22 years with the department. Whisnant was sworn in as the chief in 2016. “It has been such an honor...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia Friday night. It happened in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive around 9:30pm. Police say a woman was killed and a man is in custody. Police say there is no danger to the public.
Woman shot, killed in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is in custody after the Gastonia Police Department said a woman was shot and killed Friday night. The department said the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m., and officers responded to a home on Spring Valley Drive near Newcastle Road to investigate. Megan Michelle...
qcnews.com
Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
WSOC Charlotte
Deputies investigate after decomposed body found in wooded area near Conover
CONOVER, N.C. — On Monday, half a dozen deputies in Catawba County continued a death investigation near Conover after a decomposed body was discovered in the woods. The body was found Saturday afternoon by a man and his family in a wooded area near Lee Cline Road, just north of Conover, according to the sheriff’s office.
WBTV
Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations
According to law enforcement, authorities were called after the package was found inside the store. One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte. The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. Travel Tuesday has 50% more deals than Black Friday, 30% more than...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Sheriff's deputies locate concealed body
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office detectives following up on a missing persons report found a body off Parkertown Road near Troutman on Thursday and the death is being investigated as a homicide, said Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said a missing persons report was filed Thursday concerning an individual who had...
WSOC Charlotte
Salisbury police officer arrested, charged with DWI, department says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A police officer was arrested and charged for driving while impaired, the Salisbury Police Department announced Friday. Israel McCants was arrested and charged Thursday in Mecklenburg County by the state highway patrol, the department said. He has worked at the department since November 2018, police said,...
iredellfreenews.com
Three former officers at Iredell County Detention Center to face misdemeanor charges after SBI investigation
Three former officers at the Iredell County Detention Center will face misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation in connection with the mistreatment of an inmate last month. Following an investigation of the incident that occurred at the jail the weekend of November 12-13, SBI...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Behind Bars In Catawba County
Veronica Jill Thompson, age 51 of Taylorsville, was arrested Wednesday by Probation and Parole Officers in Catawba County. She is charged with financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny and misdemeanor probation violation. Thompson is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $12,000. She is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, December 5th in Newton.
WXII 12
Salisbury shooting injures 2 officers, 1 firefighter; suspect dead
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Three first responders were injured after a shooting in Rowan County overnight. It happened shortly after midnight, around 12:40 a.m. on Friday. That's when Rowan County 911 received a call reporting a fire with a possible person inside the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive, near Goodman Drive, in Salisbury.
Man taken into custody after woman shot and killed in Gastonia: Police
Gastonia Police said a man has been taken into custody after a woman was found shot and killed Friday night.
‘That was not him’: Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
The incident began at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.
Highway Patrol: Caldwell Co. man charged in DWI wreck with moped
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Highway Patrol officials said a Hudson man drove too fast and killed a Lenior man on his moped Tuesday night. Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Wilkes County on NC 268 near Boomer Road. Ronnie Honeycutt, 38, drove east in his 2014 Toyota Scion when he […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 2nd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, December 2nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
