Cleveland Police identify suspect who drove vehicle on FirstEnergy Stadium field
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police have identified a suspect who is accused of driving a vehicle on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium causing damage to the field last week. Police records show that a 21-year-old man has been identified regarding the incident, but is not currently in custody. While no charges have been filed, a direct indictment is expected.
Wanted Parma man arrested after leading Brook Park, Cleveland police on foot chase
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A wanted Parma man, 48, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Nov. 21 after he ran from police. The man’s pickup truck ran out of gas at Brookpark and Smith roads and was blocking traffic. By the time police arrived, the man had somehow moved the truck into the parking lot of Budget Heating and Air Conditioning on Brookpark.
Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
Cleveland police searching for missing man last seen going to work
Police are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered man they say never showed up for work Tuesday.
OVI suspect tests at three times the legal limit for alcohol: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 20 reported that a black Kia was “all over the road” and tailgating on I-90 eastbound passing Crocker Road. Officers stopped the car as it entered Rocky River. While the woman driver searched for her purse for her license, an officer noticed it was sitting in a cup holder next to an open can of alcoholic tea, according to a police department press release.
Glenville’s OHSAA football title achieves top goal to ‘Win states and make the city happy’
CANTON, Ohio -- Cleveland’s city schools have an incredibly rich winning tradition. Since its creation in 1904 Cleveland’s Senate Athletic League schools have won 156 state championships. From basketball and track and field to wrestling, baseball and even gymnastics, Cleveland’s city schools have won hardware in almost every...
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased. WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County. According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications...
Garfield Heights police use drone to find injured 16-year-old
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say officers were called to the area of Broadway to help with a custody dispute where a 16-year-old boy had run away from the conflict on Thursday. While officers were searching for the teenager, dispatch received a call from his sister telling them that...
I-90 East reopens in Cleveland after deadly overnight crash
CLEVELAND — I-90 East has reopened to traffic in Cleveland after a portion of the roadway was closed early Friday morning due to a deadly crash near West 44th Street. The roadway reopened around 6:40 a.m. Cleveland police, which provided new details shortly before noon, say the crash happened...
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
I-Team: Cleveland police commander demoted after investigation, union says
The head of the supervisors union for Cleveland police tells the FOX 8 I-Team that a commander under internal investigation has been demoted.
New Day Cleveland puts the spotlight on Hinckley Donut
When a friend says to “meet me at the Donut Store,” for most Hinckley residents it means a trip to Hinckley Donut on the corner of Rt. 303 and Ridge Road. A 25-year staple in the community, not only the place to get your morning coffee, it’s also the place that the folks from Cleveland’s Fox 8 television station decided to feature on the morning program, New Day Cleveland.
Missing Lorain County man found
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing and endangered male.
Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan
CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
What flags can be flown in Medina's City Square?
In Medina, there’s proposed legislation in the works to better understand what flags can be flown on city property. It comes after some confusion occurred back in June.
Crash in Cleveland causes power outage for residents
Cleveland fire crews were called to an accident Wednesday afternoon that has caused a power outage for over 100 residents in the area. The Cleveland Fire Department says a truck traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue Road left the roadway before striking a power pole. The two poles were ultimately destroyed...
