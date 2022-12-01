Read full article on original website
The City Club of Cleveland Announces Move to Playhouse Square in 2023
CLEVELAND- The City Club of Cleveland announced that it will move to 1317 Euclid Avenue in Playhouse Square in the Fall of 2023, confirming its sixth home in 110 years. The new ground floor location with massive street front windows will improve accessibility to the City Club for more people and create new opportunities, in partnership with Playhouse Square, to host more noteworthy events and more national speakers and elevate the City Club as a destination for civic discussion and free speech.
