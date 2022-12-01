Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Rail freight rates continued to be the burning question in all of Idaho during the first week of December 1922. Three Idaho Falls leaders — W.L. Shattuck, C.J. Carlson and M.B. Yeaman — were among a delegation representing the Southern Idaho Rate Reduction Association, which traveled to Boise to meet with public utilities representatives. “The men say that freight reduction is something which must be had and had quickly, if farmers of southern Idaho are to exist at all,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “They have many figures showing actual conditions among the Idaho farmers as regards their summer and fall crops, which they hope to convince the members of the utilities commission of the need for aid.” Yeaman reported petitions had been circulated in 33 southeastern Idaho counties. “Governor-elect C.C. Moore has attended several of our rate conferences and he says that in effect that it is absolutely essential that there be an increase in the price of farm products and a corresponding decrease in freight rates, if the agricultural and livestock interests of southern Idaho are to prosper,” he said.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The City of Idaho Falls lifted their parking restrictions on Sunday, after clearing the roads of snow and ice. 429 cars received tickets or got towed away this weekend during the process of snow removal.The city says that 'ZONE A' had over 95 percent of people who abided to the parking The post Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations appeared first on Local News 8.
cowboystatedaily.com
At 10,450-Feet, Wyoming’s Highest-Altitude Restaurant Sells More Than 500 Waffles Per Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a secret ingredient that makes Corbet Cabin’s iconic waffles so good. “It’s the altitude,” waffle maker Laura Burke told Cowboy State Daily. “Everything rises when it comes up here. I’ve made them at the bottom, and they just don’t taste the same as when they are up here. That’s the secret to it.”
Anonymous donor gives $10 million for Idaho State University student scholarships
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the former administrator of the Rural American Scholarship Foundation that supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. This...
eastidahonews.com
Belted kingfishers still active on warm springs this winter
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. While watching Trumpeter swans and Mallard ducks feeding along the Texas Slough in the Burton area, west of Rexburg, two flashes of powder-blue caught my attention. The raucous rattling sound indicated a pair of belted kingfishers were chasing each other along warm seeps where minnows were trapped in pockets of water.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 to hold classes today with no schedule changes
School will be in session and follow regular schedules at all Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 schools today, Friday, December 2, 2022. Roads are passable with some drifting snow due to wind. Please expect winter driving conditions and take the necessary precautions for safe travel, including allowing for extra time to travel to your destination.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
Idaho State Journal
Polish ambassador will be keynote speaker for 2023 Frank Church Symposium
POCATELLO — The International Affairs Council at Idaho State University is pleased to announce that the keynote speaker for the 52nd annual Frank Church Symposium on International Affairs will be the Polish ambassador to the United States, Marek Magierowski. Magierowski will speak at ISU March 9.
Idaho State Journal
Christmas wish list for residents at Elegant Residential Living
POCATELLO — Elegant Residential Living always appreciates the community's help in providing gifts for the residents at Christmas. There are currently 58 residents. Gifts can be dropped off at 1261 Heber Ave. in Pocatello anytime. Drop off gifts by Dec. 17. The following is a wish list of items...
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
School closures for Friday, Dec. 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
'Hidden Gems Book' launch set Saturday
POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History and the college of business at Idaho State University invites the public to the museum’s history book launch on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. "Hidden Gems: Stories of the Idaho Museum of Natural History" is the product of a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
Five potential candidates to become Idaho State's next head coach
One spin around the sun later, Idaho State is in the same position it was last year: Searching for a new head coach. Former head coach Charlie Ragle, who ISU hired last December, left this week to become Arizona State’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, coaching just one year of the five-year deal he signed. So for the second time in two years, the Bengals are looking for a new head man. ...
Idaho State Journal
Our city officials are deaf
This morning I was reading an on-line article about a house hunt in NYC. What really grabbed me eye was the real estate taxes paid. There were three houses valued at 2.3 million, 1.59 million and 1.65 million. The yearly real estate taxes paid respectively were $4500, $2800 and $2700. It was totally ironic that I received my real estate tax bill in the email this afternoon. My bill is more than double on two of the houses on less than half of the assessed value. Many people have observed that we have a real estate problem in Pocatello. Nothing gets done about it. Our city officials are deaf to our entreaties. For example, last summer I called the tax assessment office about my lot value. Do you know that Bannock country appraises by site? What that means is that every lot on the same street is appraised at the same value. Lots on our street range from .41 of an acre to 1.25 acres. How is that fair is it they assessed at the same value? True the homeowner can't develop the land but there should be some premium paid for having a privacy buffer and bigger lot. The office person I talked to seemed to think that was just fine we all pay the same tax. and went to great lengths to try to convince me so. Also, businesses are given a break in taxes that homeowners must make up. Why can some cities in Idaho manage their taxes more efficiently than Pocatello? Why do we pay so much more?
eastidahonews.com
Community invited to ‘Christmas Box Angel’ vigil for parents who have lost a child
IDAHO FALLS — While the holiday season brings happiness and laughter to many, for some the holidays are a time of pain and sorrow due to the loss of a child. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the annual Christmas Box Angel vigil will be held at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls. The vigil is meant to help those grieving to come together, support each other and celebrate the lives of children who died.
Caribou County coroner dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound
SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County coroner was found dead Monday morning, according to the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release issued Monday, Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey announced the county’s coroner, F. Darrin Sims, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Bailey Creek area south of Soda Springs around 6:37 a.m. Monday for a requested welfare check, Mabey...
Chubbuck Olive Garden nearing completion, expected to open in January
CHUBBUCK — Endless breadsticks and as much shaved parmesan as your heart desires will be on the menu for Gate City area residents in about seven weeks time. Construction work on the new Olive Garden restaurant at 4105 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck is nearing completion and the eatery is expected to be open to the public on Jan. 23, 2023, says Logan Underwood, the superintendent of the company constructing the new building, Constructions Solutions Co. ...
eastidahonews.com
Bingham County law enforcement help fill Christmas lists for local families
BLACKFOOT — Fifty local kids got the ride of lifetime on Saturday morning. Each December, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department and other regional agencies hold a “Santa’s Helper” event. The holiday shop-a-thon aims to help low income families in the region put presents under the tree.
Comments / 0