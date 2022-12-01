This morning I was reading an on-line article about a house hunt in NYC. What really grabbed me eye was the real estate taxes paid. There were three houses valued at 2.3 million, 1.59 million and 1.65 million. The yearly real estate taxes paid respectively were $4500, $2800 and $2700. It was totally ironic that I received my real estate tax bill in the email this afternoon. My bill is more than double on two of the houses on less than half of the assessed value. Many people have observed that we have a real estate problem in Pocatello. Nothing gets done about it. Our city officials are deaf to our entreaties. For example, last summer I called the tax assessment office about my lot value. Do you know that Bannock country appraises by site? What that means is that every lot on the same street is appraised at the same value. Lots on our street range from .41 of an acre to 1.25 acres. How is that fair is it they assessed at the same value? True the homeowner can't develop the land but there should be some premium paid for having a privacy buffer and bigger lot. The office person I talked to seemed to think that was just fine we all pay the same tax. and went to great lengths to try to convince me so. Also, businesses are given a break in taxes that homeowners must make up. Why can some cities in Idaho manage their taxes more efficiently than Pocatello? Why do we pay so much more?

3 DAYS AGO