sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of December 5, 2022 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of December 5 include Holiday Gift Market at Hemisfair, Festive Tours and Trivia Night, Art Crawl: Wonderful Nature, Happy Hour At The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
Windcrest Light Up brings holiday cheer to San Antonio this weekend
The holiday tradition has been going for 64 years.
KSAT 12
Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at West Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. The police had placed a police car that blocked off an area that had been the site of another crash. A pickup truck had driven into the car.
KTSA
Fire at Southeast San Antonio home displaces 5 people, 2 pets
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five people and their two pets all managed to escape as fire burned through their home on San Antonio’s Southeast side. The fire in the 1400 block of South Pine Street was called in at around 7 P.M. Sunday. Flames were shooting through...
seguintoday.com
There is nothing like the Holidays in Downtown Seguin!
(Seguin) — There is a full weekend of festivities dedicated to spreading holiday cheer in Seguin. The three-day festivities kicked off Thursday night with the Holiday Stroll Parade and Lighting of Central Park. Hosting the events was the Seguin Parks and Recreation Department. Friday night is the return of...
KSAT 12
Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
seguintoday.com
NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar
(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
Here are the roads closed for the Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio marathon
If you're headed downtown this weekend, avoid these areas.
Where to get the best, most authentic tamales in San Antonio
How many dozen do you need this holiday season?
KSAT 12
Elf Louise project returns to full hustle and bustle this year
SAN ANTONIO – For a second-grader, Autumn Threlkeld has mad elf skills. “You find the present, and you wrap the present,” she said while carefully cutting the wrapping paper. She says the secret to superior elf-wrapping is in the tape. Autumn and her mom are helping Elf Louise...
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
KTSA
Garage apartment destroyed by early-morning fire on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating a house fire that destroyed a garage apartment early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Jennings Avenue around 6:35 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a garage behind a home on fire, but they knocked it down before it could spread to the house.
San Antonio Current
This historic San Antonio home for sale is rumored to have had a basement speakeasy in the 1920s
A Victorian home in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District has hit the market for $1.25 million, and it includes plenty of stately turn-of-the-century features — along with rumors of a clandestine past. “According to legend the basement was a speakeasy in the ’20s,” the home's seller, Darien McWhirter,...
Comments / 0