KSAT 12

Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
KTSA

Fire at Southeast San Antonio home displaces 5 people, 2 pets

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five people and their two pets all managed to escape as fire burned through their home on San Antonio’s Southeast side. The fire in the 1400 block of South Pine Street was called in at around 7 P.M. Sunday. Flames were shooting through...
seguintoday.com

There is nothing like the Holidays in Downtown Seguin!

(Seguin) — There is a full weekend of festivities dedicated to spreading holiday cheer in Seguin. The three-day festivities kicked off Thursday night with the Holiday Stroll Parade and Lighting of Central Park. Hosting the events was the Seguin Parks and Recreation Department. Friday night is the return of...
KSAT 12

Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
seguintoday.com

NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar

(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
KSAT 12

Elf Louise project returns to full hustle and bustle this year

SAN ANTONIO – For a second-grader, Autumn Threlkeld has mad elf skills. “You find the present, and you wrap the present,” she said while carefully cutting the wrapping paper. She says the secret to superior elf-wrapping is in the tape. Autumn and her mom are helping Elf Louise...
Mix 97.9 FM

Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?

Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
KTSA

Garage apartment destroyed by early-morning fire on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating a house fire that destroyed a garage apartment early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Jennings Avenue around 6:35 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a garage behind a home on fire, but they knocked it down before it could spread to the house.

